Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2023) - RDARS Inc. (CSE: RDRS) (OTCQB: RDRSF) (the "RDARS" or the "Company"), an autonomous robotics and drone technology company developing advanced systems and artificial intelligence AI for alarm system augmentation and surveillance, announces that, effective as of today, the Company has cancelled an aggregate 1,450,000 options ("Options") to purchase common shares of the Company ("Common Shares"), which were previously granted to directors and officers of the Company (each a "Participant"). Management reviewed the Company's outstanding Options and determined that the Options granted to such Participants under the Company's Option plan at an exercise price of $1.00 per Common Share no longer represented a realistic incentive to motivate such Participants.

About RDARS

RDARS possesses a disruptive technology that is advancing the security industry's approach to protecting commercial, industrial, and residential properties, by introducing protection with autonomous artificial intelligence systems that allows for real time response, situation awareness, verification, intervention, evidence recording, data capture, analysis, and immediate downstream transmissions to public safety agencies. RDARS has the ability, upon a property security breach, in real time to receive, analyze, and downstream the data and inform public safety agencies who the perpetrators potentially are before they even arrive at the property.

Founded in 2019, RDARS is an originator in its innovative equipment manufacturer of its flagship product, the Eagle Watch Platform comprising of Eagle Eye, a drone, Eagle Nest, a drone station, Eagle Rover, an indoor robotic system, and Eagle Watch Command & Control Software. The Company's autonomous robotic systems provide situational awareness in a cost effective and reliable manner. The Company's mission is to improve alarm response and situational awareness by obtaining required approvals from federal regulatory agencies for BVLOS operations. RDARS is currently developing its technology for private and enterprise customers in the United States and Canada, where these customers require a more reliable and advanced understanding of their property security. For more information about RDARS, please visit its website at www.rdars.com and its profile page on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

