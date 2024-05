RDB Rasayans Limited is an India-based manufacturer of polymer-based woven bags and flexible intermediate bulk containers (FIBC) (jumbo bags). The Company is engaged in manufacturing, supplying, importing and exporting jumbo bags, bulk container liners, woven sack bags, textile fabric and others. The Company’s plant is located at Haldia, West Bengal. The Company's manufacturing facilities are vertically integrated, which manufactures base material, as well as final product. The Company also has its own lab having a jumbo bag peak load testing machine, Q panel weathering tester machine and all other lab equipment required for testing the bags. It produces 25 lac bags of woven sack bag and two lac jumbo bags per month. The range of its jumbo bag products is from 500-2000 kilograms (kg) capacity in various designs like loop bag, baffle bag, circular FIBC bag, both in uncoated / coated bags with various types of lifting, filling and discharge facility.