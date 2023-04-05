Amid Shifting Housing Conditions, RE/MAX Agents Continue to Outsell Competition for 13th Straight Year

According to the 2023 RealTrends 500 survey of large brokerages, RE/MAX agents averaged twice as many transaction sides as competing agents in 2022

DENVER, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to data in the 2023 RealTrends 500 survey, RE/MAX® agents continue to outperform the competition in both transaction sides and sales volume, on average, among the country's largest real estate brokerages.* This is the 13th consecutive year RE/MAX agents at the largest U.S. brokerages outsold competitors by more than 2-to-1 based on transaction sides. The widely respected report showed RE/MAX agents averaged 13.6 transaction sides, more than doubling the average (6.2) of all other agents from the 1,561 participating brokerages. RE/MAX agents have held this 2-to-1 advantage every year since 2010. RE/MAX agents also averaged 67% more sales volume than the average for competitors.*

The global real estate franchisor also had the most brokerages of any other brand qualify for the 2023 RealTrends Nation's Best list, a related ranking to the RealTrends 500.

"The performance of the RE/MAX brokerages on this prestigious list confirms what we know to be true – RE/MAX affiliates have what they need to be successful in virtually any market conditions," President and CEO Nick Bailey said. "RE/MAX agent productivity, showcased in this survey and others, solidifies RE/MAX as a top choice for consumers who want to buy or sell a home."

RealTrends also released The Billionaire's Club list of the top U.S. real estate brokerage firms that closed at least $1 billion in sales volume in 2022, according to data from the 2023 RealTrends 500. Thirty-four RE/MAX offices reached that milestone. That group included RE/MAX Gold, representing Gold Nation (Sacramento, CA), which ranked No. 11 with $18.2 billion in sales volume, and RE/MAX Results (Eden Prairie, MN), which came in at No. 27 with $7.4 billion in sales volume.

RE/MAX Trinity-Advantage (Lewisville, TX) was also named a top mover by transaction sides and sales volume ending 2022 with 1,794 sides and $798.9 million in sales volume.

Added Bailey, "Top producers attract top producers, and RE/MAX agents help each other maximize their businesses, as evidenced by their continued leading performance on these lists."

Source: *Based on 2023 RealTrends 500 data, citing 2022 transaction sides for the 1,561 largest participating U.S. brokerages. RE/MAX average: 13.6 Competitors: 6.2. RE/MAX average: $5.3 million. Competitors: $3.2 million.

