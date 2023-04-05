Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RMAX   US75524W1080

RE/MAX HOLDINGS, INC.

(RMAX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-04 pm EDT
18.15 USD   -0.06%
08:36aAmid Shifting Housing Conditions, RE/MAX Agents Continue to Outsell Competition for 13th Straight Year
PR
04/04Luxury sales expected to climb in the second quarter as pent-up demand buoys real estate activity in most major markets across Canada, says RE/MAX® Canada
AQ
03/29U.S. real estate brokerages must face home sellers' class action over commissions
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amid Shifting Housing Conditions, RE/MAX Agents Continue to Outsell Competition for 13th Straight Year

04/05/2023 | 08:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

According to the 2023 RealTrends 500 survey of large brokerages, RE/MAX agents averaged twice as many transaction sides as competing agents in 2022

DENVER, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to data in the 2023 RealTrends 500 survey, RE/MAX® agents continue to outperform the competition in both transaction sides and sales volume, on average, among the country's largest real estate brokerages.* This is the 13th consecutive year RE/MAX agents at the largest U.S. brokerages outsold competitors by more than 2-to-1 based on transaction sides. The widely respected report showed RE/MAX agents averaged 13.6 transaction sides, more than doubling the average (6.2) of all other agents from the 1,561 participating brokerages. RE/MAX agents have held this 2-to-1 advantage every year since 2010. RE/MAX agents also averaged 67% more sales volume than the average for competitors.*

The global real estate franchisor also had the most brokerages of any other brand qualify for the 2023 RealTrends Nation's Best list, a related ranking to the RealTrends 500.

"The performance of the RE/MAX brokerages on this prestigious list confirms what we know to be true – RE/MAX affiliates have what they need to be successful in virtually any market conditions," President and CEO Nick Bailey said. "RE/MAX agent productivity, showcased in this survey and others, solidifies RE/MAX as a top choice for consumers who want to buy or sell a home."

RealTrends also released The Billionaire's Club list of the top U.S. real estate brokerage firms that closed at least $1 billion in sales volume in 2022, according to data from the 2023 RealTrends 500. Thirty-four RE/MAX offices reached that milestone. That group included RE/MAX Gold, representing Gold Nation (Sacramento, CA), which ranked No. 11 with $18.2 billion in sales volume, and RE/MAX Results (Eden Prairie, MN), which came in at No. 27 with $7.4 billion in sales volume.

RE/MAX Trinity-Advantage (Lewisville, TX) was also named a top mover by transaction sides and sales volume ending 2022 with 1,794 sides and $798.9 million in sales volume.

Added Bailey, "Top producers attract top producers, and RE/MAX agents help each other maximize their businesses, as evidenced by their continued leading performance on these lists."

Source: *Based on 2023 RealTrends 500 data, citing 2022 transaction sides for the 1,561 largest participating U.S. brokerages. RE/MAX average: 13.6 Competitors: 6.2. RE/MAX average: $5.3 million. Competitors: $3.2 million.

About the RE/MAX Network
As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in over 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amid-shifting-housing-conditions-remax-agents-continue-to-outsell-competition-for-13th-straight-year-301790165.html

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about RE/MAX HOLDINGS, INC.
08:36aAmid Shifting Housing Conditions, RE/MAX Agents Continue to Outsell Competition for 13t..
PR
04/04Luxury sales expected to climb in the second quarter as pent-up demand buoys real estat..
AQ
03/29U.S. real estate brokerages must face home sellers' class action over commissions
RE
03/24RE/MAX Reveals Impactful Speaker Lineup for 2023 Global Commercial Symposium
PR
03/17Sector Update: Financial Stocks Tumble as Banking Woes Persist
MT
03/17Sector Update: Financial
MT
03/17Home Sales Notch Biggest Monthly Gain in 11 Months Despite Uptick in Prices, Re/Max Say..
MT
03/17RE/MAX Says February Home Sales Declined 24% From Year Earlier
MT
03/17RE/MAX National Housing Report for February 2023
PR
03/13Re/max Holdings, Inc. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statement..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RE/MAX HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer