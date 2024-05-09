The annual RE/MAX Commercial event zeroes in on helping build Commercial Brokers' business, June 10-12 in Tampa

DENVER, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, LLC, the #1 name in real estate1, announces the highly anticipated 2024 RE/MAX® Global Commercial Symposium, slated from June 10-12 at the Tampa Bay Marriott Water Street in Florida. With a lineup of dynamic speakers, the event offers a unique opportunity for RE/MAX Commercial Brokers to strengthen their skills and for all affiliates to explore the realm of commercial real estate.

RE/MAX Commercial® is part of the world's most productive real estate network2. It comprises more than 11,000 commercial brokers in over 640 commercial offices and divisions. In 2023, RE/MAX affilaites closed over 60,000 commercial transaction sides and $17.5+ billion in commercial sales and lease volume.

In a rapidly evolving commercial real estate landscape, the Symposium gives attendees valuable knowledge and connections that can help them build on successes and capitalize on emerging opportunities. Open to all members of the RE/MAX network, the event explores cutting-edge technology, marketing strategies and potentially lucrative referral avenues.

This year's agenda will equip attendees to excel as top producers. Highlights:

A keynote address by Mike Lipsey , expert real estate trainer and President of The Lipsey Company, will delve into "10 Best Practices for Today's Commercial Real Estate Practitioner"

, expert real estate trainer and President of The Lipsey Company, will delve into "10 Best Practices for Today's Commercial Real Estate Practitioner" A second keynote by Barış Kılıçarslan, founder of Powerstart Training for new Agents and also Powercamp mentoring program for Brokers, focusing on the "Productivity Secrets of the Top Producers"

A panel of top RE/ MAX Commercial Brokers sharing their insights, strategies and experiences

"Commercial real estate experiences fluctuations over time, influenced by factors such as economic conditions, demand for office space, retail trends and changes in consumer behavior. Staying informed about best practices and new opportunities is crucial for professionals looking to advance," said Shawna Gilbert, Senior Vice President of Global and Commercial. "Attending the Symposium is a major benefit when it comes to networking and learning new strategies to help build their business."

Participants will also hear from Aubrie Kobernus, CEO of REALTORS® Land Institute, Doug Jennings Broker Owner of RE/MAX Commercial Alliance, Ross Jones Co-Founder of CommercialRealEstateMarketing.com and more.

A new pre-conference session is available to attendees beginning on Monday, June 10. Titled "Mastering Commercial Real Estate: Best Practices of Top Producers," the session will be taught by Mark Hulsey, Managing Broker at RE/MAX Results in St. Paul, Minnesota, and is designed to provide practical insights and actionable techniques for achieving success in the field. Also new this year, RE/MAX Commercial is announcing a new tech platform with RealNex, a leading commercial real estate technology company. The collaboration aims to provide affiliates with cutting-edge tools, resources, training and support in modern commercial real estate.

Registration is now open for the 2024 RE/MAX Global Commercial Symposium. Learn more about the event and register here.

1Source: MMR Strategy Group study of unaided awareness.

2As measured by residential transaction sides.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in nearly 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/remax-elevates-commercial-business-with-12th-annual-global-commercial-symposium-302140520.html

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC