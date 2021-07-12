RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. : To Release Second Quarter Results On August 4, 2021

DENVER, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "RE/MAX Holdings") (NYSE:RMAX), parent company of RE/MAX, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, and Motto Mortgage, the first national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the U.S., will release financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, after market close on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, and will host a conference call for interested parties on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties can access the conference call using the link below:

http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/3535213

Interested parties are also able to access a live webcast through the Company's Investor Relations website at http://investors.remaxholdings.com/. Please join the webcast 10 minutes before the start of the conference call. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations website for a limited time as well.

About RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RMAX) is one of the world's leading franchisors in the real estate industry, franchising real estate brokerages globally under the RE/MAX® brand, and mortgage brokerages within the U.S. under the Motto® Mortgage brand. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. Now with nearly 140,000 agents across over 110 countries and territories, nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by total residential transaction sides. Dedicated to innovation and change in the real estate industry, RE/MAX Holdings launched Motto Franchising, LLC, a ground-breaking mortgage brokerage franchisor, in 2016. Motto Mortgage has grown to over 150 offices across more than 30 states.

