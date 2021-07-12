Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RMAX   US75524W1080

RE/MAX HOLDINGS, INC.

(RMAX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. : To Release Second Quarter Results On August 4, 2021

07/12/2021 | 08:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DENVER, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "RE/MAX Holdings") (NYSE:RMAX), parent company of RE/MAX, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, and Motto Mortgage, the first national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the U.S., will release financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, after market close on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, and will host a conference call for interested parties on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties can access the conference call using the link below:

http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/3535213

Interested parties are also able to access a live webcast through the Company's Investor Relations website at http://investors.remaxholdings.com/. Please join the webcast 10 minutes before the start of the conference call. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations website for a limited time as well.

About RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RMAX) is one of the world's leading franchisors in the real estate industry, franchising real estate brokerages globally under the RE/MAX® brand, and mortgage brokerages within the U.S. under the Motto® Mortgage brand. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. Now with nearly 140,000 agents across over 110 countries and territories, nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by total residential transaction sides. Dedicated to innovation and change in the real estate industry, RE/MAX Holdings launched Motto Franchising, LLC, a ground-breaking mortgage brokerage franchisor, in 2016. Motto Mortgage has grown to over 150 offices across more than 30 states.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/remax-holdings-inc-to-release-second-quarter-results-on-august-4-2021-301331238.html

SOURCE RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about RE/MAX HOLDINGS, INC.
08:36aRE/MAX HOLDINGS, INC.  : To Release Second Quarter Results On August 4, 2021
PR
06/25RE/MAX  : Exclusive-to-RE/MAX First App Wins Distinguished Franchise Update Medi..
PR
06/25RE/MAX HOLDINGS, INC.(NYSE : RMAX) dropped from Russell 2000 Dynamic Index
CI
06/17SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Rebounding From Intra-Day Lows Shortly Before T..
MT
06/17RE/MAX  : Reports Annual Rise in May Home Sales, Slump in Inventory
MT
06/17RE/MAX  : National Housing Report for May 2021
PR
06/16RE/MAX  : Announces Keynote Speaker Lineup for 2021 Broker Owner Conference in A..
PR
06/11RE/MAX  : Again Has More of the Nation's 1,000 Top Agents Than Any Other Brand, ..
PR
06/04RE/MAX  : Announces Agreement to Acquire North America Regions from RE/MAX INTEG..
PU
06/04RE/MAX  : View this Presentation (PDF 581 KB)
PU
More news