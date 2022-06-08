RE/MAX : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K/A

UNITED STATES

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

Explanatory Statement

This Current Report on Form 8-K/A (the "Amendment") amends the Current Report on Form RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 12, 2022 (the "Initial 8-K") as amended by Amendment No. 1 on Form 8-K/A filed with the SEC on June 7, 2022 (the "First Amendment"). This Amendment is solely for the purpose of correcting a typographical error in the number of performance-based restricted stock units reported in the First Amendment.

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

As disclosed in the Initial 8-K, the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") appointed Adam Grosshans as Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer and as the Company's principal accounting officer, effective May 13, 2022.

On June 1, 2022, the Compensation Committee of the Board (the "Committee") granted Mr. Grosshans a performance-based restricted stock unit ("RSU") award with a target of 2,611 RSUs. The award is scheduled to vest at the end of a three-year period and the number of shares ultimately received depends on the Company's achievement of a specified revenue target over the performance period of January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2024. The number of shares that could be issued ranges from 0 to 200% of the target number of RSUs and, if the minimum threshold conditions are not met, no shares will vest. For purposes of vesting, revenue during the performance period is the Company's revenue as reported in its periodic filings with the SEC with pro-forma adjustments for extraordinary events as may be determined by the Committee in good faith. The Committee also granted Mr. Grosshans 127 time-based RSUs which are scheduled to vest in three annual installments beginning on March 1, 2023. The awards are subject to other terms and conditions as set forth in the applicable award forms.

