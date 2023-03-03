Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RMAX   US75524W1080

RE/MAX HOLDINGS, INC.

(RMAX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:14:17 2023-03-03 pm EST
18.86 USD   +0.94%
03/02RE/MAX Attracts Nearly 1,000 New Franchises, Renews Over 1,000 Affiliated Offices in 2022
PR
02/28RE/MAX HOLDINGS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
02/28Insider Buy: RE/Max Holdings
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RE/MAX Named to Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 Hall of Fame

03/03/2023 | 01:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The global real estate franchisor was inducted into the inaugural Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Hall of Fame having ranked for 35+ consecutive years on this prestigious list

DENVER, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, the #1 name in real estate*, was named to Entrepreneur's first-ever Franchise 500 Hall of Fame list, published in the March/April 2023 issue of Entrepreneur magazine, and on Entrepreneur.com. This prestigious list honors the elite franchise brands that have ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 ranking for 25 or more years consecutively. RE/MAX earned its place in the Hall of Fame by ranking in every Franchise 500 for the last 39 years.

"We're honored to receive this prestigious recognition because it's a testament to the quality of our franchisees. They're very good at what they do, so they've created a network that others want to be part of," said RE/MAX, LLC President and CEO Nick Bailey. "We believe franchisor success starts with bringing on entrepreneurs who aim high and want to be the best. Our job is giving them the support services they need to compete at the highest level. That strategy has worked well for us for nearly 50 years."

Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 has been evaluating and ranking franchise opportunities for 44 years. The company's proprietary ranking formula analyzes brands based on more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. The ranking grows more competitive each year—1,321 companies applied for a chance at a spot in the top 500 in 2023—and only 49 franchise brands have managed to rank every year for the last 25 years or more, and thus earn a spot in the 2023 Hall of Fame.

"We're honoring these A-list brands who have shown through and through their commitment to growth, to their franchisees, and to their communities," said Entrepreneur Senior Vice President of Franchising Liane Caruso. "Ranking in the Franchise 500 is highly competitive, and achieving that distinction year after year is quite an accomplishment. We're thrilled to recognize so many brands who have thrived over the years!"

To view RE/MAX in the Franchise 500 Hall of Fame list, pick up the March/April issue of Entrepreneur magazine, on newsstands March 7 or visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchise/introducing-the-franchise-500-hall-of-fame/444749.

Source: *MMR Strategy Group study of unaided awareness

About the RE/MAX Network 
As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in over 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/remax-named-to-entrepreneurs-franchise-500-hall-of-fame-301762337.html

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about RE/MAX HOLDINGS, INC.
03/02RE/MAX Attracts Nearly 1,000 New Franchises, Renews Over 1,000 Affiliated Offices in 20..
PR
02/28RE/MAX HOLDINGS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
02/28Insider Buy: RE/Max Holdings
MT
02/23RE/MAX Advances Marketing Strategy with "Unstoppable Starts Here" Campaign
PR
02/22New residential development focused on diversified housing sparks favour among Canadian..
AQ
02/22North American Morning Briefing: Fed Minutes Eyed -3-
DJ
02/22RE/MAX Alliance Group Merges with RE/MAX Capital Realty
AQ
02/21Stephens Downgrades RE/MAX Holdings to Equalweight From Overweight, Adjusts Price Targe..
MT
02/17Transcript : RE/MAX Holdings, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 17, 2023
CI
02/17RE/MAX National Housing Report for January 2023
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RE/MAX HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations