RE/MAX : UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED COMBINED FINANCIAL INFORMATION - Form 8-K/A

UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED COMBINED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction

On July 21, 2021, RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. ("RE/MAX Holdings" or the "Company") acquired Polzler & Schneider Holdings Corporation ("Integra US") and RE/MAX Ontario-Atlantic Canada Inc. ("Integra Canada"), which are the North American operations of RE/MAX INTEGRA. Integra US and Integra Canada are the sub-franchisors of the RE/MAX brand in five Canadian provinces (New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, and Prince Edward Island) and nine U.S. states (Connecticut, Indiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Wisconsin) (collectively, the "Acquisition" or "Integra").

Pro forma information

The following unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information of the Company and the Acquisition is presented to illustrate the estimated effects of the Acquisition as described below.

The unaudited pro forma condensed combined balance sheet gives effect to the Acquisition as if it had occurred on March 31, 2021. The unaudited pro forma combined statements of income (loss) give effect to the Acquisition as if it had occurred on January 1, 2020.

The unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information were prepared using: (a) the Company's consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2020, as included in the Company's Amendment No. 1 to Annual Report on Form 10-K/A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 21, 2021; (b) the audited historical financial statements of Integra US and Integra Canada as of and for the year ended October 31, 2020, as included in the Current Report on Form 8-K/A, filed with the SEC on October 6, 2021; (c) the Company's unaudited consolidated financial statements as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2021, as included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 6, 2021; and (d) the unaudited historical combined financial statements of Integra US and Integra Canada as of and for the three months ended January 31, 2021.

The unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information is presented to reflect the Acquisition and does not represent what the Company's results of operations or financial position would actually have been had the Acquisition occurred on the dates noted above, or project the Company's results of operations or financial position for any future periods. The unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information is intended to provide information about the continuing impact of the Acquisition as if it had been consummated earlier. The pro forma adjustments are based on available information and certain assumptions that management believes are factually supportable and are expected to have a continuing impact on the Company's results of operations. In the opinion of management of the Company, all adjustments necessary to present fairly the unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information have been made. Certain of the Acquisition's historical amounts have been reclassified to conform to the financial statement presentation of the Company.

The Company is developing a plan to integrate the operations of the Company and the Acquisition. The unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information does not include the realization of any cost savings from operating efficiencies, synergies or other activities that might result from the Acquisition, however, management's estimates of certain cost savings to be realized following closing of the Acquisition are presented in Note 5 to the unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information.

The unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes, which describe the assumptions and estimates underlying the adjustments set forth therein. Those assumptions, estimates, and related adjustments are based on information available at the time of this filing and, accordingly, the actual financial condition or performance of the Company following the Acquisition in periods subsequent to the Acquisition may differ materially from that which is reflected in the unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information.