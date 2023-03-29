Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RMAX   US75524W1080

RE/MAX HOLDINGS, INC.

(RMAX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-03-29 pm EDT
17.53 USD   +0.34%
05:33pU.S. real estate brokerages must face home sellers' class action over commissions
RE
03/24RE/MAX Reveals Impactful Speaker Lineup for 2023 Global Commercial Symposium
PR
03/17Sector Update: Financial Stocks Tumble as Banking Woes Persist
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

U.S. real estate brokerages must face home sellers' class action over commissions

03/29/2023 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Men work on a construction site for a luxury apartment complex in downtown Los Angeles

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Chicago on Wednesday ruled that home sellers accusing the National Association of Realtors and a group of real estate brokerages of conspiring to inflate commission rates can move forward as a class action.

U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood's decision grants class-action status to past home sellers seeking more than $13 billion in damages and creates a separate class of current and future sellers who want a court injunction that bars subsequent violations of U.S. antitrust law.

The plaintiffs are seven home sellers. The judge's order said membership in each class "can be expected to number in the thousands, at minimum."

Designation as a class means the plaintiffs' can pursue large-scale claims against the National Association of Realtors, RE/MAX LLC, Long & Foster Inc and other corporate defendants as opposed to filing individual claims for monetary damages.

The judge's order was not a ruling on the merits of the allegations, which can still be contested at a later stage. The defendants have denied the conspiracy allegations.

In a statement, The National Association of Realtors said it was "disappointed" in the decision and defended industry listing practices.

The lawsuit challenges a requirement that sellers make "blanket unilateral offers of compensation" to buyers' brokers when a home goes on sale via a multiple listing service. That system puts pressure on sellers to offer high commissions to attract buyers' brokers, the sellers claimed.

NAR spokesperson Mantill Williams said this practice "saves sellers time and money by having so many buyer brokers participating in that local marketplace and thus creates a larger pool of buyers for sellers."

A RE/MAX spokesperson said the company did not comment on pending litigation. Long & Foster declined to comment.

The class seeking money damages includes certain home sellers who paid a commission between March 2015 and December 2020 in states including Texas, Florida, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina and Colorado, court filings show.

The case is Moehrl et al v. The National Association of Realtors et al, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, No. 1:19-cv-01610.

(Reporting by Mike Scarcella; editing by Leigh Jones and Cynthia Osterman)

By Mike Scarcella


© Reuters 2023
All news about RE/MAX HOLDINGS, INC.
05:33pU.S. real estate brokerages must face home sellers' class action over commissions
RE
03/24RE/MAX Reveals Impactful Speaker Lineup for 2023 Global Commercial Symposium
PR
03/17Sector Update: Financial Stocks Tumble as Banking Woes Persist
MT
03/17Sector Update: Financial
MT
03/17Home Sales Notch Biggest Monthly Gain in 11 Months Despite Uptick in Prices, Re/Max Say..
MT
03/17RE/MAX Says February Home Sales Declined 24% From Year Earlier
MT
03/17RE/MAX National Housing Report for February 2023
PR
03/13Re/max Holdings, Inc. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statement..
AQ
03/08Entrepreneur Names RE/MAX a Top 10 Fastest-Growing Franchise Worldwide for the Second Y..
PR
03/03RE/MAX Named to Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 Hall of Fame
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RE/MAX HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 328 M - -
Net income 2023 5,95 M - -
Net Debt 2023 369 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 52,9x
Yield 2023 5,27%
Capitalization 311 M 311 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,07x
EV / Sales 2024 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 594
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart RE/MAX HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RE/MAX HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 17,47 $
Average target price 21,00 $
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen P. Joyce Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicholas R. Bailey President
Karri R. Callahan Chief Financial Officer
David L. Liniger Non-Executive Chairman
Jamie Barcia Vice President-IT, Infrastructure & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RE/MAX HOLDINGS, INC.-6.28%311
KE HOLDINGS INC.28.72%22 454
CBRE GROUP, INC.-11.06%20 705
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED-1.08%14 119
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.33.39%9 897
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-13.23%6 582
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer