  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. RE Royalties Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RE   CA75527Q1081

RE ROYALTIES LTD.

(RE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RE Royalties : Audited annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020

03/09/2022 | 02:11am EST
RE ROYALTIES LTD.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED

DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Independent Auditor's Report

To the Shareholders and the Board of Directors of

RE Royalties Ltd.

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of RE Royalties Ltd. (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2020 and 2019, and the consolidated statements of comprehensive loss, changes in equity and cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies (collectively referred to as the "financial statements").

In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2020 and 2019, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards ("Canadian GAAS"). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Other Information

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises Management's Discussion and Analysis.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

We obtained Management's Discussion and Analysis prior to the date of this auditor's report. If, based on the work we have performed on this other information, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact in this auditor's report. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in accordance with IFRS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.

Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian GAAS will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian GAAS, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

  • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
  • Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.
  • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
  • Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
  • Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
  • Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Company to express an opinion on the financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Tim Holwill.

/s/ Deloitte LLP

Chartered Professional Accountants

Vancouver, British Columbia

April 30, 2021

RE Royalties Ltd.

-

-

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

December 31,

December 31,

Note

2020

2019

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Secured loans and royalty interests

4

$

8,302,723

$

7,492,267

Investment in an associate

5

1

563,770

8,302,724

8,056,037

Current assets

Secured loans and royalty interests

4

7,135,378

5,173,483

Amounts receivable and prepaid expenses

6

467,701

862,854

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

3

11,704,731

4,048,057

19,307,810

10,084,394

TOTAL ASSETS

$

27,610,534

$

18,140,431

EQUITY

Share capital

10

$

23,159,638

$

22,241,137

Reserves

10

871,649

632,219

Accumulated deficit

(7,023,733)

(5,279,574)

17,007,554

17,593,782

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Green Bonds

8

8,906,325

-

Convertible notes

9

1,608,122

-

10,514,447

-

Current liabilities

Convertible note

9

-

487,914

Trade payables and accrued liabilities

7

88,533

58,735

88,533

546,649

Total liabilities

10,602,980

546,649

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

$

27,610,534

$

18,140,431

Events after the reporting period (note 4(b)) and (note 16)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

These financial statements are approved for issuance by the Company's Board of Directors on April 28,

2021 and are signed on the Company's behalf by the following:

/s/ Bernard Tan

/s/ Rene Carrier

Bernard Tan

Rene Carrier

Director

Director

Page 2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

RE Royalties Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 07:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
