RE Royalties : Interim MD&A - June 30, 2021 - Q2

Cautionary Note to Investors Concerning Forward-looking Statements
This discussion includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking information" or "forward- looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities law. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions of future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases including, but not limited to, "expects", "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates", "believes", "does not believe" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, might or will be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking information". This information represents predictions, and actual events or results may differ materially.
Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the Company's financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities. Forward-looking information contained in this discussion is based on certain assumptions regarding expected growth, results of operations, performance, industry trends and growth opportunities.
While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving the renewable energy industry; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the renewable energy industry generally; income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies including expansion plans; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and the other risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in this MD&A. The foregoing factors are not intended to be exhaustive.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date hereof and the Company and its directors, officers and employees disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. All forward- looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking information and other information contained herein concerning management's general expectations concerning the renewable energy industry are based on estimates prepared by management using data from publicly available industry sources as well as from market research and industry analysis and on assumptions based on data and knowledge of this industry which management believes to be reasonable. However, this data is inherently imprecise, although generally indicative of relative market positions, market shares and performance characteristics. While management is not aware of any misstatements regarding any industry data or comparables presented herein, industry data and comparables are subject to change based on various factors. The Company has not independently verified any of this data from independent third party sources.
Any forward-looking statements contained in this discussion are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake to update or revise them, except as may be required by applicable securities law.
RE ROYALTIES LTD.
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021
1.1 DATE
This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of RE Royalties Ltd. ("RER" or the "Company") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 (the "Financial Statements") and the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2020 and related MD&A (the "Annual MD&A") as publicly filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
The Company reports in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). The following disclosure and associated Financial Statements are presented in accordance with IFRS. All monetary amounts herein are expressed in Canadian Dollars ("CAD"), unless stated otherwise.
This MD&A is prepared as of August 26, 2021.
1.2 OVERVIEW
Description of Business
RE Royalties Ltd., formerly Baetis Ventures Ltd., is a public company whose common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), under the trading symbol "RE". The Company was incorporated on November 2, 2016 under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, Canada. The address of the Company's corporate office is 14th Floor, 1040 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC, V6E 4H1.
The Company acquires revenue-based royalties from renewable energy companies by providing a non-dilutive royalty financing solution to privately held and publicly traded renewable energy companies. The Company's business objectives are to acquire a portfolio of long-term, stable, and diversified renewable energy royalty streams to provide shareholders with capital appreciation and a growing, sustainable, long-term cash distribution.
Management has identified an underserviced segment in the renewable energy capital markets that lies between traditional debt and equity financing. For many small to medium-sized renewable energy companies ("SMREs"), a revenue-based royalty financing has many advantages with respect to flexibility, cost and contractual terms.
Traditional royalty-based financing has been used extensively in the North American natural resource, consumer service, industrial manufacturing, health-care, music and food sectors. Management believes that there is significant demand among SMREs for non-dilutive royalty based financing solutions due to a lack of innovation in the financing for renewable energy projects.
The Company's long-term objectives will be achieved by:
Acquiring long-term renewable energy generation royalty streams backed by power purchase agreements or other revenue programs from credit worthy utilities and/or facilities which operate in strong merchant markets with stable power pricing;
Acquiring renewable energy royalties in high-growth areas of the low carbon energy sector including clean transportation, energy storage and, energy efficiency that are backed by offtake arrangements or customer sales and/or lease contracts from credit worthy counterparties.
Reinvesting capital to acquire new royalties and to grow royalty income and interest;
RE ROYALTIES LTD.
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021
Utilizing debt financing and/or co-investment structures to acquire additional royalties in order to enhance financial returns for shareholders; and
Maintaining a low operating cost structure.
1.2.1 RENEWABLE ENERGY ROYALTY INVESTMENTS
For detailed description of each royalty investment transaction completed prior to January 1, 2021, refer to the Annual MD&A as publicly filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. This MD&A includes only changes and events in the current year to the date hereof.
The Company currently owns a portfolio of 83 royalties on solar, wind and hydro projects operating in Canada, Europe and the United States. A summary of the Company's portfolio as of the date of this MD&A is as follows:
Client
Location
# of
Expiration
Royalty as
Energy
Status
Generating
Original
Royalties
(Average)
% of
Type
Capacity
Investment
Revenue
(C$ million)
Aeolis Wind
British Columbia,
1
2035
1.00%
Wind
Operational
102 MW
$ 1.24
Canada
OntarioCo(a)
Ontario, Canada
59
2040
2.00%
Solar
Operational
22 MW
$ 5.0
Fresh Air Energy
Ontario, Canada
4
2033
1.00%
Solar
Operational
40 MW
$ 1.87
Scotian
Nova Scotia,
12
2036
8.00%
Wind
Operational
40 MW
$ 4.64
Windfields
Canada
Alpin Sun
Texas, USA
2
20 Years
2.00%
Solar
Development
152 MW
$ 1.3
Jade Power(b)
Romania
5
2035
1.05%
Solar,
Operational
37 MW
$ 3.8
Wind,
Hydro
Total / Average
83
393 MW
$17.85
Changes in the Company's investment in Company's royalty interests and secured loans are summarized as follows:
In May 2021, the Company received from OntarioCo $2,000,000 against principal sum on the loan receivable from OntarioCo and $500,000 in interest accrued thereon. The remaining principal sum of $3,000,000 owing to the Company was refinanced, to be repaid in two installments of $1,000,000 (received subsequent to the end of the reporting period) and $2,000,000, along with accrued interest, on August 15, 2021 and November 15, 2021 respectively. The interest rate and other terms of the loan remained unchanged.
In January 2021, the loan receivable from Jade Power was fully repaid.
Proposed Royalty Investment Transactions and Potential Royalty Financing Opportunities
The Company has a robust pipeline of potential royalty financing opportunities and is in advanced discussions on several opportunities that have a cumulative transaction value of $46.8 million Canadian dollars, and include the following:
Renewable Natural Gas 1: $8.5 million loan and royalty acquisition of two renewable natural gas projects located in the United States. The loan will be used to complete the conversion of an existing facility, and the construction of a second facility, for converting agricultural waste from local dairy farms to produce renewable natural gas.
