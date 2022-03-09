RE Royalties : Interim MD&A - March 31, 2021 - Q1

Cautionary Note to Investors Concerning Forward-looking Statements
This discussion includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking information" or "forward- looking statements" within the meaningof Canadian and UnitedStates securities law. Any statements thatexpress or involve discussions withrespect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions of future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases including, but not limited to, "expects","does notexpect", "is expected", "anticipates", "does notanticipate", "plans", "estimates", "believes", "does not believe" or "intends", or stating thatcertain actions, events or results may, could, would, might or will be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking information". This information represents predictions, and actual events or results may differ materially.
Forward-lookinginformationmayrelate to theCompany'sfutureoutlookandanticipatedevents orresults andmay include statements regarding the Company's financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities. Forward-looking information contained in this discussion is based on certain assumptions regarding expected growth, results of operations, performance, industry trends and growth opportunities.
While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based oninformation available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-lookingstatements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving the renewable energy industry; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the renewable energy industry generally; income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies includingexpansionplans; competition;currencyandinterestratefluctuations; andtheotherrisks discussedunder the heading "Risk Factors" in this MD&A. The foregoing factors are not intended to be exhaustive.
AlthoughtheCompanyhas attemptedto identifyimportantfactors thatcouldcauseactualactions, events orresults to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date hereof andthe Company and its directors, officers andemployees disclaim any obligation to update any forward-lookingstatements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results orotherwise. Therecanbeno assurancethatforward-lookingstatementswillproveto beaccurate,as actual results andfutureevents coulddiffermateriallyfromthoseanticipatedinsuchstatements. Accordingly, youshould not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. All forward- lookinginformationis expresslyqualifiedinits entiretybythis cautionarystatement. Forward-lookinginformation and other information containedherein concerning management's generalexpectations concerning the renewable energy industry are based on estimates prepared by management using data from publicly available industry sources as well as from market research and industry analysis and on assumptions based on data and knowledge of this industry which management believes to be reasonable. However, this data is inherentlyimprecise, although generally indicative of relative market positions, market shares and performance characteristics. While management is not aware of any misstatements regarding any industry data or comparables presented herein, industrydataandcomparables aresubjectto changebasedonvarious factors. TheCompanyhas notindependently verified any of this data from independentthird party sources.
Any forward-looking statements contained in this discussion are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake to update or revise them, exceptas may be requiredby applicable securities law.
RE ROYALTIES LTD.
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021
1.1 DATE
This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of RE Royalties Ltd. ("RER" or the "Company") for the three months ended March 31, 2021 (the "Financial Statements") and the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2020 and related MD&A (the "Annual MD&A") as publicly filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
The Company reports in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). The following disclosure and associated Financial Statements are presented in accordance with IFRS. All monetary amounts herein are expressed in Canadian Dollars ("CAD"), unless stated otherwise.
This MD&A is prepared as of May 31, 2021.
1.2 OVERVIEW
Description of Business
RE Royalties Ltd., formerly Baetis Ventures Ltd., is a public company whose common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), under the trading symbol "RE". The Company was incorporated on November 2, 2016 under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, Canada. The address of the Company's corporate office is 14th Floor, 1040 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC, V6E 4H1.
The Company acquires revenue-based royalties from renewable energy companies by providing a non-dilutive royalty financing solution to privately held and publicly traded renewable energy companies. The Company's business objectives are to acquire a portfolio of long-term, stable, and diversified renewable energy royalty streams to provide shareholders with capital appreciation and a growing, sustainable, long-term cash distribution.
Management has identified an underserviced segment in the renewable energy capital markets that lies between traditional debt and equity financing. For many small to medium-sized renewable energy companies ("SMREs"), a revenue-based royalty financing has many advantages with respect to flexibility, cost and contractual terms.
Traditional royalty-based financing has been used extensively in the North American natural resource, consumer service, industrial manufacturing, health-care, music and food sectors. Management believes that there is significant demand among SMREs for non-dilutive royalty based financing solutions due to a lack of innovation in the financing for renewable energy projects.
The Company's long-term objectives will be achieved by:
Acquiring long-term renewable energy generation royalty streams backed by power purchase agreements or other revenue programs from credit worthy utilities and/or facilities which operate in strong merchant markets with stable power pricing;
Acquiring renewable energy royalties in high-growth areas of the low carbon energy sector including clean transportation, energy storage and, energy efficiency that are backed by offtake arrangements or customer sales and/or lease contracts from credit worthy counterparties.
Reinvesting capital to acquire new royalties and to grow royalty income and interest;
Utilizing debt financing and/or co-investment structures to acquire additional royalties in order to enhance financial returns for shareholders; and
Maintaining a low operating cost structure.
1.2.1 RENEWABLE ENERGY ROYALTY INVESTMENTS
For detailed description of each royalty investment transaction completed prior to January 1, 2021, refer to the Annual MD&A as publicly filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. This MD&A includes only changes and events in the current year to the date hereof.
The Company currently owns a portfolio of 83 royalties on solar, wind and hydro projects operating in Canada, Europe and the United States. A summary of the Company's portfolio as of the date of this MD&A is as follows:
Client
Location
# of
Expiration
Royalty as
Energy
Status
Generating
Original
Royalties
(Average)
% of
Type
Capacity
Investment
Revenue
(C$ million)
Aeolis Wind
British Columbia,
1
2035
1.00%
Wind
Operational
102 MW
$ 1.24
Canada
OntarioCo
Ontario, Canada
59
2040
2.00%
Solar
Operational
22 MW
$ 5.0
Fresh Air Energy
Ontario, Canada
4
2033
1.00%
Solar
Operational
40 MW
$ 1.87
Scotian
Nova Scotia,
12
2036
8.00%
Wind
Operational
40 MW
$ 4.64
Windfields
Canada
Alpin Sun
Texas, USA
2
20 Years
2.00%
Solar
Development
152 MW
$ 1.3
Jade Power(a)
Romania
5
2035
1.05%
Solar,
Operational
37 MW
$ 3.8
Wind,
Hydro
Total / Average
83
393 MW
$17.85
In January 2021, the Jade Power Loan was fully repaid.
Proposed Royalty Investment Transaction
Letter of Intent for $10 Million Loan and Royalty on Battery Storage Project in Australia
On March 29, 2021, the Company announced that it had entered into a letter of intent (the "Letter Agreement") with Canigou Molonglo Bess Pty Ltd. ("Canigou"), to finance a 10MW battery storage project ("Canigou Project") located near Canberra, in the Australian Capital Territory ("ACT"), Australia.
Pursuant to the Letter Agreement, the Company will provide a $10 million loan (the "Proposed Loan") to Canigou and acquire a gross margin royalty (the "Canigou Royalty") for the life of the project. The Proposed Loan will be a first-ranking senior secured amortizing loan with a four-year term. The Proposed Loan will bear interest at 10% per annum compounded monthly and will be repaid based on project revenues.
The Canigou Royalty will be a 20% royalty on gross margin (revenues less operating costs) from the Canigou Project while the Proposed Loan remains unpaid and will reduce to 15% of gross margin thereafter for the remainder of the project's life, which is currently determined to be approximately ten years.
The Canigou Project will install two separate 5 MW batteries that will support the growth of renewable energy generation in the ACT area and provide electricity grid stabilization services and the potential for selling
