RE Royalties : Interim financial statements - June 30, 2021 - Q2

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
June 30,
December 31,
Note
2021
2020
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Secured loans and royalty interests
4
$
8,185,410
$
8,302,723
Deferred transaction costs
5
32,417
-
Investment in an associate
6
1
1
Right of use asset
8
94,110
-
8,311,938
8,302,724
Current assets
Secured loans and royalty interests
4
3,123,067
7,135,378
Amounts receivable and prepaid expenses
7
757,637
467,701
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
3
14,517,826
11,704,731
18,398,530
19,307,810
TOTAL ASSETS
$
26,710,468
$
27,610,534
EQUITY
Share capital
12
$
23,159,638
$
23,159,638
Reserves
12
1,509,760
871,649
Accumulated deficit
(9,211,392)
(7,023,733)
15,458,006
17,007,554
LIABILITIES
Non-current liabilities
Green bonds
10
-
8,906,325
Convertible notes
11
1,709,210
1,608,122
Lease liability
8
80,353
-
1,789,563
10,514,447
Current liabilities
Green bonds
10
9,315,479
-
Lease liability
8
14,386
-
Trade payables and accrued liabilities
9
133,034
88,533
9,462,899
88,533
Total liabilities
11,252,462
10,602,980
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
$
26,710,468
$
27,610,534
Events after the reporting period (note 16)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
These condensed interim financial statements are approved for issuance by the Audit and Risk Committee of the Company's Board of Directors on August 26, 2021 and are signed on the Company's behalf by the following:
/s/ Bernard Tan
/s/ Rene Carrier
Bernard Tan
Rene Carrier
Director
Director
RE Royalties Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive (Loss) Income
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars, except for weighted average number of common shares)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
Note
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue and income
Royalty revenue
$
221,707
$
260,732
$
413,208
$
393,498
Finance income
195,690
331,594
442,832
642,314
417,397
592,326
856,040
1,035,812
Amortization and depletion
Amortization of transaction cost
-
-
-
7,521
Depletion of royalty interest
71,485
71,235
142,971
133,878
(71,485)
(71,235)
(142,971)
(141,399)
Gross profit
345,912
521,091
713,069
894,413
Gain/(Loss) on revaluation of financial asset at FVTPL
22,229
40,648
(13,796)
111,110
Gross profit and changes in fair value of financial assets
368,141
561,739
699,273
1,005,523
Expenses/(recoveries)
-
Wages and benefits
164,872
134,885
332,292
265,439
Administration
105,939
81,806
187,179
153,600
Marketing and stakeholder communication
73,481
48,688
160,537
99,953
Audit and audit related
123,512
78,814
123,512
78,814
Consulting - financing
40,117
40,506
66,526
73,436
Consulting - other
38,899
48,495
76,299
91,237
Regulatory and transfer agency
38,000
11,494
52,707
22,538
Office lease and information technology
19,490
19,440
38,390
38,700
Legal
17,812
-
20,668
-
Donations
26,000
25,000
26,000
50,000
Equity-settledshare-based payments
12
227,000
4,099
631,000
8,984
Cost recovery
-
(4,166)
-
(4,166)
(875,122)
(489,061)
(1,715,110)
(878,535)
Other items
Finance expenses
253,972
61,829
496,663
100,523
Share of loss of an associate
6
-
11,250
-
11,250
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
6,121
3,830
9,361
(33,205)
(260,093)
(76,909)
(506,024)
(78,568)
Net (loss) income
$
(767,074)
$
(4,231)
$
(1,521,861)
$
48,420
Other comprehensive (loss) income
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net income
Foreign exchange translation difference
-
(25,000)
-
22,000
Total other comprehensive (loss) income
-
(25,000)
-
22,000
Total comprehensive (loss) income
$
(767,074)
$
(29,231)
$
(1,521,861)
$
70,420
Basic and diluted (loss) income per share
14
$
(0.02)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.05)
$
0.00
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
14
33,289,927
32,171,389
33,289,927
32,171,389
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
RE Royalties Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars, except for number of shares)
Note
Balance at January 1, 2020
Net income
Other comprehensive income
Total comprehensive income
Issuance of the 2020-Convertible Notes - equity component
Equity-settledshare-based payments
12(b)
Distribution to shareholders
12(c)
Balance at June 30, 2020
Balance at January 1, 2021
Net loss
Other comprehensive loss
Total comprehensive loss
Equity-settledshare-based payments
12(b)
Distribution to shareholders
12(c)
Fair value of warrants issued pursuant to the Green Bond offering
12(b)
Balance at June 30, 2021
Share capital
Reserves
Convertible
Foreign
Equity-settled
Share
note -
currency
Number of
share-based
purchase
conversion translation
Accumulated
shares
Amount
payments
warrants
option
reserve
deficit
Total equity
32,171,389
$ 22,241,137
$
528,183
$
12,876
$
26,911
$
64,249
$ (5,279,574)
$
17,593,782
-
-
-
-
-
-
48,420
48,420
-
-
-
-
-
22,000
-
22,000
-
-
-
-
-
22,000
48,420
70,420
-
-
-
-
87,000
-
-
87,000
-
-
8,984
-
-
-
-
8,984
-
-
-
-
-
-
(643,428)
(643,428)
32,171,389
$ 22,241,137
$
537,167
$
12,876
$
113,911
$
86,249
$ (5,874,582)
$
17,116,758
33,289,927
$ 23,159,638
$
499,973
$
229,802
$
87,000
$
54,874
$ (7,023,733)
$
17,007,554
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,521,861)
(1,521,861)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,521,861)
(1,521,861)
-
-
631,000
-
-
-
-
631,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
(665,798)
(665,798)
-
-
-
7,111
-
-
-
7,111
33,289,927
$ 23,159,638
$
1,130,973
$
236,913
$
87,000
$
54,874
$ (9,211,392)
$
15,458,006
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
RE Royalties Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Note
2021
2020
Operating activities
Net (loss) income
$
(1,521,861)
$
48,420
Adjustments for:
Amortization of transaction costs
-
7,521
Depletion of royalty interests
142,971
133,878
Interest received, net of accretion and accrued interest on
secured loans
312,539
136,607
Loss/(gain) on revaluation of financial asset at FVTPL
13,796
(111,110)
Amortization of right-of-use asset
3,245
-
Finance expenses
496,663
100,523
Equity-settledshare-based payments
631,000
8,984
Share of loss of an associate
-
11,250
Unrealized exchange loss on cash held
7,900
(4,300)
Changes in working capital items:
Amounts receivable and prepaid expenses
(289,935)
489,671
Trade payables and accrued liabilities
44,501
11,248
Cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(159,181)
832,692
Investing activities
Acquisition of royalty interests and secured loan
4
-
(4,627,545)
Proceeds from repayment of secured loan
4
3,660,317
-
Deferred transaction costs
5
(32,417)
-
Cash provided by (used in) investing activities
3,627,900
(4,627,545)
Financing activities
Proceeds from the Green Bonds offering, net of costs
10
320,853
-
Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes, net of costs
11
-
1,524,647
Cash distribution to shareholders
12(c)
(665,798)
(643,428)
Payment of principal on lease
8
(3,868)
-
Payments of interest on borrowings
(298,911)
(17,404)
Cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(647,724)
863,815
Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
2,820,995
(2,931,038)
Effects of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held
(7,900)
4,300
Cash and cash equivalents, opening balance
11,704,731
4,048,057
Cash and cash equivalents, closing balance
$
14,517,826
$
1,121,319
Supplemental cash flow information (note 3)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
Page 5
