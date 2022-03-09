Log in
    RE   CA75527Q1081

RE ROYALTIES LTD.

(RE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RE Royalties : Interim financial statements - June 30, 2021 - Q2

03/09/2022 | 02:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RE ROYALTIES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

RE Royalties Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

June 30,

December 31,

Note

2021

2020

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Secured loans and royalty interests

4

$

8,185,410

$

8,302,723

Deferred transaction costs

5

32,417

-

Investment in an associate

6

1

1

Right of use asset

8

94,110

-

8,311,938

8,302,724

Current assets

Secured loans and royalty interests

4

3,123,067

7,135,378

Amounts receivable and prepaid expenses

7

757,637

467,701

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

3

14,517,826

11,704,731

18,398,530

19,307,810

TOTAL ASSETS

$

26,710,468

$

27,610,534

EQUITY

Share capital

12

$

23,159,638

$

23,159,638

Reserves

12

1,509,760

871,649

Accumulated deficit

(9,211,392)

(7,023,733)

15,458,006

17,007,554

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Green bonds

10

-

8,906,325

Convertible notes

11

1,709,210

1,608,122

Lease liability

8

80,353

-

1,789,563

10,514,447

Current liabilities

Green bonds

10

9,315,479

-

Lease liability

8

14,386

-

Trade payables and accrued liabilities

9

133,034

88,533

9,462,899

88,533

Total liabilities

11,252,462

10,602,980

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

$

26,710,468

$

27,610,534

Events after the reporting period (note 16)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

These condensed interim financial statements are approved for issuance by the Audit and Risk Committee of the Company's Board of Directors on August 26, 2021 and are signed on the Company's behalf by the following:

/s/ Bernard Tan

/s/ Rene Carrier

Bernard Tan

Rene Carrier

Director

Director

Page 2

RE Royalties Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive (Loss) Income

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars, except for weighted average number of common shares)

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

Note

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue and income

Royalty revenue

$

221,707

$

260,732

$

413,208

$

393,498

Finance income

195,690

331,594

442,832

642,314

417,397

592,326

856,040

1,035,812

Amortization and depletion

Amortization of transaction cost

-

-

-

7,521

Depletion of royalty interest

71,485

71,235

142,971

133,878

(71,485)

(71,235)

(142,971)

(141,399)

Gross profit

345,912

521,091

713,069

894,413

Gain/(Loss) on revaluation of financial asset at FVTPL

22,229

40,648

(13,796)

111,110

Gross profit and changes in fair value of financial assets

368,141

561,739

699,273

1,005,523

Expenses/(recoveries)

-

Wages and benefits

164,872

134,885

332,292

265,439

Administration

105,939

81,806

187,179

153,600

Marketing and stakeholder communication

73,481

48,688

160,537

99,953

Audit and audit related

123,512

78,814

123,512

78,814

Consulting - financing

40,117

40,506

66,526

73,436

Consulting - other

38,899

48,495

76,299

91,237

Regulatory and transfer agency

38,000

11,494

52,707

22,538

Office lease and information technology

19,490

19,440

38,390

38,700

Legal

17,812

-

20,668

-

Donations

26,000

25,000

26,000

50,000

Equity-settledshare-based payments

12

227,000

4,099

631,000

8,984

Cost recovery

-

(4,166)

-

(4,166)

(875,122)

(489,061)

(1,715,110)

(878,535)

Other items

Finance expenses

253,972

61,829

496,663

100,523

Share of loss of an associate

6

-

11,250

-

11,250

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

6,121

3,830

9,361

(33,205)

(260,093)

(76,909)

(506,024)

(78,568)

Net (loss) income

$

(767,074)

$

(4,231)

$

(1,521,861)

$

48,420

Other comprehensive (loss) income

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net income

Foreign exchange translation difference

-

(25,000)

-

22,000

Total other comprehensive (loss) income

-

(25,000)

-

22,000

Total comprehensive (loss) income

$

(767,074)

$

(29,231)

$

(1,521,861)

$

70,420

Basic and diluted (loss) income per share

14

$

(0.02)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.05)

$

0.00

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

14

33,289,927

32,171,389

33,289,927

32,171,389

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Page 3

RE Royalties Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars, except for number of shares)

Note

Balance at January 1, 2020

Net income

Other comprehensive income

Total comprehensive income

Issuance of the 2020-Convertible Notes - equity component

Equity-settledshare-based payments

12(b)

Distribution to shareholders

12(c)

Balance at June 30, 2020

Balance at January 1, 2021

Net loss

Other comprehensive loss

Total comprehensive loss

Equity-settledshare-based payments

12(b)

Distribution to shareholders

12(c)

Fair value of warrants issued pursuant to the Green Bond offering

12(b)

Balance at June 30, 2021

Share capital

Reserves

Convertible

Foreign

Equity-settled

Share

note -

currency

Number of

share-based

purchase

conversion translation

Accumulated

shares

Amount

payments

warrants

option

reserve

deficit

Total equity

32,171,389

$ 22,241,137

$

528,183

$

12,876

$

26,911

$

64,249

$ (5,279,574)

$

17,593,782

-

-

-

-

-

-

48,420

48,420

-

-

-

-

-

22,000

-

22,000

-

-

-

-

-

22,000

48,420

70,420

-

-

-

-

87,000

-

-

87,000

-

-

8,984

-

-

-

-

8,984

-

-

-

-

-

-

(643,428)

(643,428)

32,171,389

$ 22,241,137

$

537,167

$

12,876

$

113,911

$

86,249

$ (5,874,582)

$

17,116,758

33,289,927

$ 23,159,638

$

499,973

$

229,802

$

87,000

$

54,874

$ (7,023,733)

$

17,007,554

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,521,861)

(1,521,861)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,521,861)

(1,521,861)

-

-

631,000

-

-

-

-

631,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

(665,798)

(665,798)

-

-

-

7,111

-

-

-

7,111

33,289,927

$ 23,159,638

$

1,130,973

$

236,913

$

87,000

$

54,874

$ (9,211,392)

$

15,458,006

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Page 4

RE Royalties Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Note

2021

2020

Operating activities

Net (loss) income

$

(1,521,861)

$

48,420

Adjustments for:

Amortization of transaction costs

-

7,521

Depletion of royalty interests

142,971

133,878

Interest received, net of accretion and accrued interest on

secured loans

312,539

136,607

Loss/(gain) on revaluation of financial asset at FVTPL

13,796

(111,110)

Amortization of right-of-use asset

3,245

-

Finance expenses

496,663

100,523

Equity-settledshare-based payments

631,000

8,984

Share of loss of an associate

-

11,250

Unrealized exchange loss on cash held

7,900

(4,300)

Changes in working capital items:

Amounts receivable and prepaid expenses

(289,935)

489,671

Trade payables and accrued liabilities

44,501

11,248

Cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(159,181)

832,692

Investing activities

Acquisition of royalty interests and secured loan

4

-

(4,627,545)

Proceeds from repayment of secured loan

4

3,660,317

-

Deferred transaction costs

5

(32,417)

-

Cash provided by (used in) investing activities

3,627,900

(4,627,545)

Financing activities

Proceeds from the Green Bonds offering, net of costs

10

320,853

-

Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes, net of costs

11

-

1,524,647

Cash distribution to shareholders

12(c)

(665,798)

(643,428)

Payment of principal on lease

8

(3,868)

-

Payments of interest on borrowings

(298,911)

(17,404)

Cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(647,724)

863,815

Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

2,820,995

(2,931,038)

Effects of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held

(7,900)

4,300

Cash and cash equivalents, opening balance

11,704,731

4,048,057

Cash and cash equivalents, closing balance

$

14,517,826

$

1,121,319

Supplemental cash flow information (note 3)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Page 5

Disclaimer

RE Royalties Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
