RE Royalties : Interim financial statements - June 30, 2021 - Q2

RE Royalties Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

June 30, December 31, Note 2021 2020 ASSETS Non-current assets Secured loans and royalty interests 4 $ 8,185,410 $ 8,302,723 Deferred transaction costs 5 32,417 - Investment in an associate 6 1 1 Right of use asset 8 94,110 - 8,311,938 8,302,724 Current assets Secured loans and royalty interests 4 3,123,067 7,135,378 Amounts receivable and prepaid expenses 7 757,637 467,701 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 3 14,517,826 11,704,731 18,398,530 19,307,810 TOTAL ASSETS $ 26,710,468 $ 27,610,534 EQUITY Share capital 12 $ 23,159,638 $ 23,159,638 Reserves 12 1,509,760 871,649 Accumulated deficit (9,211,392) (7,023,733) 15,458,006 17,007,554 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Green bonds 10 - 8,906,325 Convertible notes 11 1,709,210 1,608,122 Lease liability 8 80,353 - 1,789,563 10,514,447 Current liabilities Green bonds 10 9,315,479 - Lease liability 8 14,386 - Trade payables and accrued liabilities 9 133,034 88,533 9,462,899 88,533 Total liabilities 11,252,462 10,602,980 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES $ 26,710,468 $ 27,610,534 Events after the reporting period (note 16)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

These condensed interim financial statements are approved for issuance by the Audit and Risk Committee of the Company's Board of Directors on August 26, 2021 and are signed on the Company's behalf by the following: