  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. RE Royalties Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RE   CA75527Q1081

RE ROYALTIES LTD.

(RE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RE Royalties : Interim financial statements - March 31, 2021 - Q1

03/09/2022 | 02:11am EST
RE ROYALTIES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED

MARCH 31, 2021 AND 2020

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

RE Royalties Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

March 31,

December 31,

Note

2021

2020

ASSETS

Non‐current assets

Secured loans and royalty interests

4

$

8,214,123

$

8,302,723

Investment in an associate

5

1

1

8,214,124

8,302,724

Current assets

Secured loans and royalty interests

4

5,532,227

7,135,378

Amounts receivable and prepaid expenses

6

732,536

467,701

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

3

12,940,550

11,704,731

19,205,313

19,307,810

TOTAL ASSETS

$

27,419,437

$

27,610,534

EQUITY

Share capital

10

$

23,159,638

$

23,159,638

Reserves

10

1,282,760

871,649

Accumulated deficit

(8,111,419)

(7,023,733)

16,330,979

17,007,554

LIABILITIES

Non‐current liabilities

Green Bonds

8

9,266,590

8,906,325

Convertible notes

9

1,657,461

1,608,122

10,924,051

10,514,447

Current liabilities

Trade payables and accrued liabilities

7

164,407

88,533

164,407

88,533

Total liabilities

11,088,458

10,602,980

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

$

27,419,437

$

27,610,534

Events after the reporting period (note 14)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

These condensed interim financial statements are approved for issuance by the Audit and Risk Committee of the Company's Board of Directors on May 31, 2021 and are signed on the Company's behalf by the following:

/s/ Bernard Tan

/s/ Rene Carrier

Bernard Tan

Rene Carrier

Director

Director

Page 2

RE Royalties Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive (Loss) Income

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars, except for weighted average number of common shares)

Note

Three months ended March 31,

2021

2020

Revenue and income

Royalty revenue

$

191,501

$

132,766

Finance income

247,142

310,720

438,643

443,486

Amortization and depletion

Amortization of transaction cost

-

7,521

Depletion of royalty interest

71,486

62,643

(71,486)

(70,164)

Gross profit

367,157

373,322

(Loss)/gain on revaluation of financial asset at FVTPL

(36,025)

70,462

Gross profit and changes in fair value of financial assets

331,132

443,784

Expenses

Rent and information technology

18,900

19,260

Legal

2,856

-

Regulatory and transfer agency

14,707

11,044

Administration

81,240

71,794

Donations

-

25,000

Marketing and stakeholder communication

87,056

51,265

Consulting - Financing

26,409

32,930

Consulting - Other

37,400

42,742

Wages and benefits

167,420

130,554

Equity‐settled share‐based payments

10

404,000

4,885

(839,988)

(389,474)

Other items

Finance expenses

242,691

38,694

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

3,240

(37,035)

(245,931)

(1,659)

Net (loss) income

$

(754,787)

$

52,651

Other comprehensive (loss) income

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net income

Foreign exchange translation difference

-

47,000

Total other comprehensive (loss) income

-

47,000

Total comprehensive (loss) income

$

(754,787)

$

99,651

Basic and diluted (loss) income per share

12

$

(0.02)

$

0.00

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

12

33,289,927

32,171,389

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Page 3

RE Royalties Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars, except for number of shares)

Share capital

Reserves

Convertible

Foreign

Equity‐settled

Share

note -

currency

Number of

share‐based

purchase

conversion translation

Accumulated

Note

shares

Amount

payments

warrants

option

reserve

deficit

Total equity

Balance at January 1, 2020

32,171,389

$22,241,137

$

528,183

$

12,876

$

26,911

$

64,249

$ (5,279,574)

$

17,593,782

Net income

-

-

-

-

-

-

52,651

52,651

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

47,000

-

47,000

Total comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

47,000

52,651

99,651

Issuance of the 2020‐Convertible Notes - equity component

-

-

-

-

87,000

-

-

87,000

Equity‐settled share‐based payments

10(b)

-

-

4,885

-

-

-

-

4,885

Distrubution to shareholders

10(c)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(321,714)

(321,714)

Balance at March 31, 2020

32,171,389

$22,241,137

$

533,068

$

12,876

$

113,911

$

111,249

$ (5,548,637)

$

17,463,604

Balance at January 1, 2021

33,289,927

$23,159,638

$

499,973

$

229,802

$

87,000

$

54,874

$ (7,023,733)

$

17,007,554

Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

(754,787)

(754,787)

Other comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

(754,787)

(754,787)

Equity‐settled share‐based payments

10(b)

-

-

404,000

-

-

-

-

404,000

Distribution to shareholders

10(c)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(332,899)

(332,899)

Fair value of warrants issued pursuant to the Green Bond offering

10(b)

-

-

-

7,111

-

-

-

7,111

Balance at March 31, 2021

33,289,927

$23,159,638

$

903,973

$

236,913

$

87,000

$

54,874

$ (8,111,419)

$

16,330,979

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Page 4

RE Royalties Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Three months ended March 31,

Note

2021

2020

Operating activities

Net (loss) income

$

(754,787)

$

52,651

Adjustments for:

Amortization of transaction costs

-

7,521

Depletion of royalty interests

71,485

62,643

Interest received, net of accretion and accrued interest on

secured loans

(165,363)

(296,435)

(Loss)/gain on revaluation of financial asset at FVTPL

36,025

(70,462)

Finance expenses

242,691

38,694

Equity‐settled share‐based payments

404,000

4,885

Unrealized exchange loss on cash held

4,200

(10,900)

Changes in working capital items:

Amounts receivable and prepaid expenses

(264,835)

394,196

Trade payables and accrued liabilities

75,874

85,263

Cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(350,710)

268,056

Investing activities

Acquisition of royalty interests and secured loan

4

-

(4,627,545)

Proceeds from repayment of secured loan

4

1,749,603

-

Cash provided by (used in) investing activities

1,749,603

(4,627,545)

Financing activities

Proceeds from the Green Bonds offering, net of costs

8

320,853

-

Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes, net of costs

9

-

1,524,647

Cash distribution to shareholders

10(c)

(332,899)

(321,714)

Interest paid

(146,828)

(8,702)

Cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(158,874)

1,194,231

Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

1,240,019

(3,165,258)

Effects of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held

(4,200)

10,900

Cash and cash equivalents, opening balance

11,704,731

4,048,057

Cash and cash equivalents, closing balance

$

12,940,550

$

893,699

Supplemental cash flow information (note 3)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

RE Royalties Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 07:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 2,08 M 1,61 M 1,61 M
Net income 2020 -0,45 M -0,35 M -0,35 M
Net cash 2020 1,19 M 0,92 M 0,92 M
P/E ratio 2020 -111x
Yield 2020 2,61%
Capitalization 32,3 M 25,0 M 25,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 20,8x
EV / Sales 2020 23,9x
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float -
Chart RE ROYALTIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
RE Royalties Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bernard Tan Chief Executive Officer
Luqman Khan Chief Financial Officer
Marchand Snyman Chairman
Peter Leighton Chief Operating Officer
Bryce Anderson Financial Analyst
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RE ROYALTIES LTD.-4.90%25
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-11.76%12 336
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.-3.87%6 801
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.-6.21%3 782
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-4.05%3 664
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-11.48%3 635