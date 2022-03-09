RE Royalties : Interim financial statements - March 31, 2021 - Q1

RE Royalties Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

March 31, December 31, Note 2021 2020 ASSETS Non‐current assets Secured loans and royalty interests 4 $ 8,214,123 $ 8,302,723 Investment in an associate 5 1 1 8,214,124 8,302,724 Current assets Secured loans and royalty interests 4 5,532,227 7,135,378 Amounts receivable and prepaid expenses 6 732,536 467,701 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 3 12,940,550 11,704,731 19,205,313 19,307,810 TOTAL ASSETS $ 27,419,437 $ 27,610,534 EQUITY Share capital 10 $ 23,159,638 $ 23,159,638 Reserves 10 1,282,760 871,649 Accumulated deficit (8,111,419) (7,023,733) 16,330,979 17,007,554 LIABILITIES Non‐current liabilities Green Bonds 8 9,266,590 8,906,325 Convertible notes 9 1,657,461 1,608,122 10,924,051 10,514,447 Current liabilities Trade payables and accrued liabilities 7 164,407 88,533 164,407 88,533 Total liabilities 11,088,458 10,602,980 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES $ 27,419,437 $ 27,610,534 Events after the reporting period (note 14)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

These condensed interim financial statements are approved for issuance by the Audit and Risk Committee of the Company's Board of Directors on May 31, 2021 and are signed on the Company's behalf by the following: