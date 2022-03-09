RE Royalties : Interim financial statements - March 31, 2021 - Q1

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
March 31,
December 31,
Note
2021
2020
ASSETS
Non‐current assets
Secured loans and royalty interests
4
$
8,214,123
$
8,302,723
Investment in an associate
5
1
1
8,214,124
8,302,724
Current assets
Secured loans and royalty interests
4
5,532,227
7,135,378
Amounts receivable and prepaid expenses
6
732,536
467,701
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
3
12,940,550
11,704,731
19,205,313
19,307,810
TOTAL ASSETS
$
27,419,437
$
27,610,534
EQUITY
Share capital
10
$
23,159,638
$
23,159,638
Reserves
10
1,282,760
871,649
Accumulated deficit
(8,111,419)
(7,023,733)
16,330,979
17,007,554
LIABILITIES
Non‐current liabilities
Green Bonds
8
9,266,590
8,906,325
Convertible notes
9
1,657,461
1,608,122
10,924,051
10,514,447
Current liabilities
Trade payables and accrued liabilities
7
164,407
88,533
164,407
88,533
Total liabilities
11,088,458
10,602,980
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
$
27,419,437
$
27,610,534
Events after the reporting period (note 14)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
RE Royalties Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive (Loss) Income
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars, except for weighted average number of common shares)
Note
Three months ended March 31,
2021
2020
Revenue and income
Royalty revenue
$
191,501
$
132,766
Finance income
247,142
310,720
438,643
443,486
Amortization and depletion
Amortization of transaction cost
-
7,521
Depletion of royalty interest
71,486
62,643
(71,486)
(70,164)
Gross profit
367,157
373,322
(Loss)/gain on revaluation of financial asset at FVTPL
(36,025)
70,462
Gross profit and changes in fair value of financial assets
331,132
443,784
Expenses
Rent and information technology
18,900
19,260
Legal
2,856
-
Regulatory and transfer agency
14,707
11,044
Administration
81,240
71,794
Donations
-
25,000
Marketing and stakeholder communication
87,056
51,265
Consulting - Financing
26,409
32,930
Consulting - Other
37,400
42,742
Wages and benefits
167,420
130,554
Equity‐settled share‐based payments
10
404,000
4,885
(839,988)
(389,474)
Other items
Finance expenses
242,691
38,694
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
3,240
(37,035)
(245,931)
(1,659)
Net (loss) income
$
(754,787)
$
52,651
Other comprehensive (loss) income
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net income
Foreign exchange translation difference
-
47,000
Total other comprehensive (loss) income
-
47,000
Total comprehensive (loss) income
$
(754,787)
$
99,651
Basic and diluted (loss) income per share
12
$
(0.02)
$
0.00
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
12
33,289,927
32,171,389
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
RE Royalties Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars, except for number of shares)
Share capital
Reserves
Convertible
Foreign
Equity‐settled
Share
note -
currency
Number of
share‐based
purchase
conversion translation
Accumulated
Note
shares
Amount
payments
warrants
option
reserve
deficit
Total equity
Balance at January 1, 2020
32,171,389
$22,241,137
$
528,183
$
12,876
$
26,911
$
64,249
$ (5,279,574)
$
17,593,782
Net income
-
-
-
-
-
-
52,651
52,651
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
47,000
-
47,000
Total comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
47,000
52,651
99,651
Issuance of the 2020‐Convertible Notes - equity component
-
-
-
-
87,000
-
-
87,000
Equity‐settled share‐based payments
10(b)
-
-
4,885
-
-
-
-
4,885
Distrubution to shareholders
10(c)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(321,714)
(321,714)
Balance at March 31, 2020
32,171,389
$22,241,137
$
533,068
$
12,876
$
113,911
$
111,249
$ (5,548,637)
$
17,463,604
Balance at January 1, 2021
33,289,927
$23,159,638
$
499,973
$
229,802
$
87,000
$
54,874
$ (7,023,733)
$
17,007,554
Net loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
(754,787)
(754,787)
Other comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
(754,787)
(754,787)
Equity‐settled share‐based payments
10(b)
-
-
404,000
-
-
-
-
404,000
Distribution to shareholders
10(c)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(332,899)
(332,899)
Fair value of warrants issued pursuant to the Green Bond offering
10(b)
-
-
-
7,111
-
-
-
7,111
Balance at March 31, 2021
33,289,927
$23,159,638
$
903,973
$
236,913
$
87,000
$
54,874
$ (8,111,419)
$
16,330,979
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
RE Royalties Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Three months ended March 31,
Note
2021
2020
Operating activities
Net (loss) income
$
(754,787)
$
52,651
Adjustments for:
Amortization of transaction costs
-
7,521
Depletion of royalty interests
71,485
62,643
Interest received, net of accretion and accrued interest on
secured loans
(165,363)
(296,435)
(Loss)/gain on revaluation of financial asset at FVTPL
36,025
(70,462)
Finance expenses
242,691
38,694
Equity‐settled share‐based payments
404,000
4,885
Unrealized exchange loss on cash held
4,200
(10,900)
Changes in working capital items:
Amounts receivable and prepaid expenses
(264,835)
394,196
Trade payables and accrued liabilities
75,874
85,263
Cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(350,710)
268,056
Investing activities
Acquisition of royalty interests and secured loan
4
-
(4,627,545)
Proceeds from repayment of secured loan
4
1,749,603
-
Cash provided by (used in) investing activities
1,749,603
(4,627,545)
Financing activities
Proceeds from the Green Bonds offering, net of costs
8
320,853
-
Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes, net of costs
9
-
1,524,647
Cash distribution to shareholders
10(c)
(332,899)
(321,714)
Interest paid
(146,828)
(8,702)
Cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(158,874)
1,194,231
Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
1,240,019
(3,165,258)
Effects of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held
(4,200)
10,900
Cash and cash equivalents, opening balance
11,704,731
4,048,057
Cash and cash equivalents, closing balance
$
12,940,550
$
893,699
Supplemental cash flow information (note 3)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
