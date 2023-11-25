RE Royalties Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

RE Royalties Ltd. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported revenue was CAD 1.91 million compared to CAD 1.21 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 3.03 million compared to net income of CAD 0.401377 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.07 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.01 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.07 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.01 a year ago.

For the nine months, revenue was CAD 7.17 million compared to CAD 2.64 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 1.99 million compared to net income of CAD 0.076937 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.05. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.05.