RE Royalties : MD&A for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020

Cautionary Note to Investors Concerning Forward-looking Statements
This discussion includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking information" or "forward- looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities law. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions of future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases including, but not limited to, "expects", "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates", "believes", "does not believe" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, might or will be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking information". This information represents predictions, and actual events or results may differ materially.
Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the Company's financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities. Forward-looking information contained in this discussion is based on certain assumptions regarding expected growth, results of operations, performance, industry trends and growth opportunities.
While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving the renewable energy industry; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the renewable energy industry generally; income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies including expansion plans; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and the other risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in this MD&A. The foregoing factors are not intended to be exhaustive.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date hereof and the Company and its directors, officers and employees disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. All forward- looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking information and other information contained herein concerning management's general expectations concerning the renewable energy industry are based on estimates prepared by management using data from publicly available industry sources as well as from market research and industry analysis and on assumptions based on data and knowledge of this industry which management believes to be reasonable. However, this data is inherently imprecise, although generally indicative of relative market positions, market shares and performance characteristics. While management is not aware of any misstatements regarding any industry data or comparables presented herein, industry data and comparables are subject to change based on various factors. The Company has not independently verified any of this data from independent third party sources.
Any forward-looking statements contained in this discussion are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake to update or revise them, except as may be required by applicable securities law.
RE ROYALTIES LTD.
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020
1.1 DATE
This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements of RE Royalties Ltd. ("RER" or the "Company") for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the "Financial Statements") as publicly filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
The Company reports in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). The following disclosure and associated Financial Statements are presented in accordance with IFRS. All monetary amounts herein are expressed in Canadian Dollars ("CAD"), unless stated otherwise.
This MD&A is prepared as of April 30, 2021.
1.2 OVERVIEW
Description of Business
RE Royalties Ltd., formerly Baetis Ventures Ltd., is a public company whose common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), under the trading symbol "RE". The Company was incorporated on November 2, 2016 under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, Canada. The address of the Company's corporate office is 14th Floor, 1040 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC, V6E 4H1.
The Company acquires revenue-based royalties from renewable energy companies by providing a non-dilutive royalty financing solution to privately held and publicly traded renewable energy companies. The Company's business objectives are to acquire a portfolio of long-term, stable, and diversified renewable energy royalty streams to provide shareholders with capital appreciation and a growing, sustainable, long-term cash distribution.
Management has identified an underserviced segment in the renewable energy capital markets that lies between traditional debt and equity financing. For many small to medium-sized renewable energy companies ("SMREs"), a revenue-based royalty financing has many advantages with respect to flexibility, cost and contractual terms.
Traditional royalty-based financing has been used extensively in the North American natural resource, consumer service, industrial manufacturing, health-care, music and food sectors. Management believes that there is significant demand among SMREs for non-dilutive royalty based financing solutions due to a lack of innovation in the financing for renewable energy projects.
The Company's long-term objectives will be achieved by:
Acquiring long-term renewable energy generation royalty streams backed by power purchase agreements or other revenue programs from credit worthy utilities and/or facilities which operate in strong merchant markets with stable power pricing;
Acquiring renewable energy royalties in low carbon growth areas including clean transportation, energy storage and, energy efficiency that are backed by offtake arrangements or customer sales and/or lease contracts from credit worthy counterparties.
Reinvesting capital to acquire new royalties and to grow royalty income and interest;
Utilizing debt financing and/or co-investment structures to acquire additional royalties in order to enhance financial returns for shareholders; and
Maintaining a low operating cost structure.
RE ROYALTIES LTD.
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020
1.2.1 GREEN BOND OFFERING
On March 1, 2021, the Company announced the closing of the fourth and the final tranche of its public offering of Series 1-2020 First Ranking Senior Secured 5-year green bonds (the "Green Bonds"), each Green Bond has a principal amount of $1,000 and bears interest at a rate of 6%, per annum, payable quarterly. The Green Bonds are senior secured obligations of the Company that are secured against the Company's portfolio of royalty and loan investments.
The aggregated amount of gross proceeds of $10.2 million were raised in four tranches in the Company's inaugural Green Bond offering, which is summarized below.
The Company's Green Bonds were offered under available exemptions from the prospectus requirement, including the offering memorandum exemption. The Green Bonds are eligible for all registered accounts including, but not limited to, RRSP, TFSA and RESP accounts. The Green Bond offering was led by Integral Wealth Securities Limited (the "Lead Agent").
Net proceeds from the Green Bonds will be utilized to finance or re-finance renewable energy projects and/or technologies that can assist in mitigating the impact of climate change. The Company has prepared a Green Bond Framework that is aligned with the International Capital Market Association Green Bond Principles (2018). The framework is available on the Company's Green Bond website at https://www.reroyalties.com/green-bonds.
Tranche 1
Tranche 2
Tranche 3
Tranche 4
Total
Tranche closing and maturity date
Tranche closing date
02-Oct-20
29-Oct-20
15-Dec-20
01-Mar-21
Maturity date
02-Oct-25
29-Oct-25
15-Dec-25
01-Mar-26
Number of Green Bonds issued at $1,000 each
Brokered
4,947
1,661
2,044
201
8,853
Non-Brokered
505
405
240
163
1,313
Total
5,452
2,066
2,284
364
10,166
Aggregate proceeds from the Green Bonds
issued
Brokered
$
4,947,000
$ 1,661,000
$ 2,044,000
$
201,000
$
8,853,000
Non-Brokered
505,000
405,000
240,000
163,000
1,313,000
Total
$ 5,452,000
$ 2,066,000
$ 2,284,000
$
364,000
$10,166,000
Cash commission and fees
Agent's fee
$
197,880
$
66,440
$
81,760
$
8,040
$
354,120
Corporate finance fee
10,200
16,200
7,000
6,520
39,920
Finder's fee - non-brokered
10,000
-
-
-
10,000
Total fees
$
218,080
$
82,640
$
88,760
$
14,560
$
404,040
