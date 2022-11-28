Advanced search
    1G1   SG1EA3000005

RE&S HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1G1)
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  03:57 2022-11-25 am EST
0.2400 SGD   +6.67%
01:52pBlockfi will file proposed plan that contemplates standalone res…
RE
11/25Tertiary Minerals gathers momentum at Zambian licences after approvals
AN
10/26RE&S Holdings Limited Declares Final Dividend for the Financial Year Ended 30 June 2022
CI
BLOCKFI WILL FILE PROPOSED PLAN THAT CONTEMPLATES STANDALONE RES…

11/28/2022 | 01:52pm EST
BLOCKFI WILL FILE PROPOSED PLAN THAT CONTEMPLATES STANDALONE RESTRUCTURING- FIRST DAY DECLARATION


© Reuters 2022
All news about RE&S HOLDINGS LIMITED
10/13RE&S Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
10/09RE&S Holdings Limited Proposes to Declare A Final Dividend (Tax Exempt One-Tier) for th..
CI
02/10Singapore Shares Close Higher; Creative Technology Surges 5% on Posting Higher Profit i..
MT
02/10RE&S Holdings' Net Profit Plummets 54% in Fiscal H1; Shares Climb 5%
MT
02/09RE&S Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 202..
CI
2021Change - Announcement Of Appointment : :Appointment of Chief Financial Officer
PU
2021General Announcement : :Appointment of Company Secretary
PU
Financials
Sales 2022 155 M 112 M 112 M
Net income 2022 9,45 M 6,86 M 6,86 M
Net Debt 2022 42,8 M 31,1 M 31,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,04x
Yield 2022 9,04%
Capitalization 85,0 M 61,7 M 61,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,91x
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 1 125
Free-Float 7,58%
Chart RE&S HOLDINGS LIMITED
RE&S Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends RE&S HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kah Lee Foo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hiroshi Tatara President & Executive Director
Fang Ling Yap Chief Financial Officer
Chee Seong Yeo Non-Executive Chairman
Shyang Zheng Lim Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RE&S HOLDINGS LIMITED17.07%62
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION2.59%201 417
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.-13.33%42 003
YUM! BRANDS, INC.-8.88%35 642
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.1.46%21 158
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.9.61%20 346