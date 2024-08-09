Annual Report
2024
Changing the way the world experiences property
About us
Contents
Overview
2 About us
4 Financial highlights
6 FY24 highlights
8 Chairman's message
10 CEO's message
14 Our people and culture
18 Full year results and operations review
20 Australian highlights
30 Global highlights
32 Environmental, Social and Governance
Governance
38 Executive Leadership Team
40 Board of Directors
Financial Report
42 Directors' Report
51 Auditor's Independence Declaration
52 Remuneration Report
68 Consolidated Income Statement
69 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
70 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
72 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
73 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
74 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
130 Consolidated Entity Disclosure Statement
131 Directors' Declaration
132 Independent Auditor's Report
Additional Information
137
Historical results
138
Shareholder information
140
Corporate information
Sources: Unless otherwise specified, all metrics included from page 2 - 37 are REA Internal Data for the financial year (Jul 23 - Jun 24)
Acknowledgement of Country
Since 1995, REA Group has operated on the traditional lands of the Wurundjeri Woi
Wurrung peoples who have cared for and protected it since time immemorial.
As the business has grown and established offices around Australia, we're grateful for the custodianship of the Traditional Owners of Country across all our lands; and recognise their continuing connection to lands, waters and communities.
We pay our respect to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures
and to Elders past and present.
YEAR IN REVIEW
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE
OUR LEADERS
DIRECTORS' REPORT
REMUNERATION REPORT
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Annual Report 2024 | REA Group Ltd
1
About us
Changing the way the world experiences property
Largest audiences, most engaged consumers
Superior
customer value
REA Group Ltd and its subsidiaries (the 'Group' or 'REA') delivered an exceptional performance in the 2024 financial year (FY24). Our strong commitment to executing our strategy and continued investment enabled us to extend our core business, expand on our strategic investments and explore new growth opportunities. Our focus on delivering superior value to our customers has been supported by the deep engagement of our audience. Globally, we maintained our leadership position in some of the world's most exciting and fastest growing property markets.
Building the
Building the next generation next ge marketplacesmark t l
Clear purpose and focus on strategic priorities
REA is guided by our clear purpose "changing the way the world experiences property". The Group's strategy is centred around four core objectives:
- Delivering Australia's largest and most engaged audience to drive the highest quality and quantity of leads to customers
- Providing superior value to customers by offering Australia's leading property advertising solutions, agent marketplace and agency services
- Leveraging unparalleled data and insights to deliver unique solutions, products and experiences
- Building the next generation of property-related marketplaces
Unparalleled data insights
High-performance culture with people at our heart
Our 3,400 people are the beating heart of our business, and their passion and commitment is central to REA's success. The Group's strategy and purpose guide us, while our culture drives us to collaborate, innovate, remain accountable and challenge the status quo, all while supporting each other and the communities in which we operate.
2
REA Group Ltd | Annual Report 2024
Our values
Everything we achieve, we achieve as one team. No egos.
No heroes. It's our collective genius that gives us our edge
.
and a willingness to stand by any decision that's made
for the greater good of REA.
People are the heart of REA. Every connection with each other and with our customers, our consumers and our community matters. We care and we're not afraid to show it.
We don't expect anyone to fit a certain mould - we accept
everyone for who they are, quirks and all. We're a down-
.
to-earth bunch who listen, are open with each other,
and tell it like it is, respectfully. We're not afraid to have
a laugh. We take our work seriously, but never ourselves.
We're thirsty for knowledge - and generous with it too. Everyone here has something to teach, to inspire in others and learn. Likewise, we give and take feedback with an open heart and an open mind. Our curiosity is endless, and every day we seek out opportunities to grow ourselves and others. We don't do comfort zones.
We're committed to achieving our goals no matter what challenges come our way. If there's a hurdle, we jump it; if there's a way through, we'll find it! We always seek to do the right thing, and if things don't quite go to plan, we own it. We review what happened, learn from it and move on, smarter and better than before.
We're not afraid to try new things or fail fast. We love experimenting. Innovating. Working away at a great idea that will wow our consumers and customers. We're all about challenging the status quo and taking risks. And at times, while it may feel uncomfortable, we know this is where the magic happens.
YEAR IN REVIEW
Our global network
Australia
ENVIRONMENTAL,
AND
GOVERNANCE
SOCIAL
OUR LEADERS
DIRECTORS'
REPORT
India
REMUNERATION
REPORT
International
FINANCIAL
STATEMENTS
Annual Report 2024 | REA Group Ltd
3
Year in review
Financial highlights
REA Group delivered an exceptional
FY24 financial performance.
$1,453m $825m
Revenue1
+23%
EBITDA1
+27%
2024
2024
2023
2023
2022
2022
2021
2021
2020
2020
0
300
600
900
1200
1500
0
100
200
300
400
500
600
700
800
900
1 Core operations are defined as the reported results adjusted for significant non-recurring items such as integration costs, impairment expense, net loss on acquisition and divestment related activities, gain or loss on revaluation of financial assets and share of non-core costs in associates. The prior year comparative also excludes restructuring costs. EBITDA relates to Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation excluding contribution from associates. Refer to Full year results and operations review section of the Annual report for a reconciliation of results from core operations and non-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) measures compared with the reported results in the financial statements.
4
REA Group Ltd | Annual Report 2024
$461m$3.49
Net profit
+24%
Earnings
+24%
after tax1, 2
per share3
2024
2024
2023
2023
2022
2022
2021
2021
2020
2020
0
100
200
300
400
500
0
0.5
1.0
1.5
2.0
2.5
3.0
3.5
Further detail regarding business operations and financial
YEAR IN REVIEW
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE
OUR LEADERS
results can be found on pages 42 to 50 of this report.
$1.89
Dividend +20% per share
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
0
0.5
1.0
1.5
2.0
DIRECTORS' REPORT
REMUNERATION REPORT
- Net profit attributable to owners of parent.
- Basic earnings per share attributable to the ordinary equity holders of the company.
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Annual Report 2024 | REA Group Ltd
5
Year in review
FY24 highlights
10.8 million
people visited realestate.com.au on average each month4
+37%YoY
increase in seller leads delivered to our customers
88%
Employee engagement score, an increase of 1% from FY23 and our equal-highest score
$400,000
donated to community partners through Ready24, REA Group's largest ever property industry event
4 Ipsos iris Online Audience Measurement Service, Jul 2023 - Jun 2024 (average), P14+, PC/laptop/ smartphone/tablets, text only, Homes and Property Category, Brand Group, Realestate. com.au, Audience (000's).
6
REA Group Ltd | Annual Report 2024
1 in 3
properties were tracked by their owner on realestate.com.au
$1.2 billion
in loans were settled through Mortgage Choice's Freedom product, in partnership with Athena Home Loans
REA Group was certified carbon neutral through Carbon Active for the fourth consecutive year as we target net-zero emissions by 2050
Great Place to Work named REA Group and REA India in its Best Workplaces lists
127.2 million
visits to realestate.com.au on average each month5
#1
REA India remains the number one property portal in India, with 19.5 million average monthly visits to flagship site Housing.com6
We launched our Reflect Reconciliation Action Plan following its endorsement by Reconciliation Australia
Acquired remaining interest in CampaignAgent and Realtair
YEAR IN REVIEW
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE
OUR LEADERS
DIRECTORS' REPORT
REMUNERATION REPORT
- Ipsos iris Online Audience Measurement Service, Jul 2023 - Jun 2024 (average), P14+, PC/laptop/smartphone/tablets, text only, Homes and Property Category, Brand Group, Realestate.com.au, Monthly visits.
- Similarweb, average site visits Jul 23 - Jun 24 vs. nearest competitor - excludes app.
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Annual Report 2024 | REA Group Ltd
7
Year in review
Chairman's message
As we celebrate 25 years of REA Group as a listed company, the strength of our FY24 performance and continued growth is a testament to the consistent execution of our clear strategy.
Hamish McLennan
Chairman
The Group's financial results are a testament to our dedicated people. Under the guidance of the Group's CEO, Owen Wilson, and his Executive Leadership Team, the REA team continued to innovate and expertly execute our long-standing strategy while maximising performance in favourable market conditions. On behalf of our Board of Directors, I would like to thank each of our 3,400 employees for their dedication, hard work and commitment to serving our customers and consumers.
This year we recognised 25 years since REA first listed on the ASX, and over the last quarter of a century our business has proved incredibly resilient. An investment of just $1,000 in REA in 1999 would now be worth more than $550,000 and our team has consistently delivered growth over the journey.
Our focus on clear and consistent strategic priorities underpins the future growth of REA, both in Australia and globally. To deliver on our purpose of changing the way the world experiences property, our strategy centres on engaging the largest consumer audience and delivering superior value to our customers, while leveraging unique data and insights, expanding our core business and building next- generation marketplaces.
The Group's financial highlights from core operations7 for the full year included revenue growth of 23% to $1.453 billion, a 27% increase in EBITDA excluding associates to $825 million, and $461 million in net profit after tax, an increase of 24%.
7 Reported results adjusted for significant non-recurring items such as integration costs, impairment expense, net loss on acquisition and divestment related activities, gain or loss on revaluation of financial assets and share of non-core costs in associates. The prior year comparative also excludes restructuring costs.
The Board has determined to pay a final dividend of 102 cents per share fully franked. Together with the interim dividend, the total dividend for the 2024 financial year is $1.89 per share. This represents a 20% YoY increase in the Group's dividend per share, reflecting
our strong performance and our confidence in continued growth.
The Australian property market strengthened throughout FY24. With the return of seller confidence and healthy buyer demand, we saw significant YoY growth in national listings. Compared to the prior year, Residential revenues were up 24%, Commercial and Developer revenues increased by 12%, Media, Data and Other revenues rose by 25% and Financial Services operating revenues saw an 8% increase.
8
REA Group Ltd | Annual Report 2024
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
REA Group Limited published this content on 09 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2024 23:20:38 UTC.