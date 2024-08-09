Our values

Everything we achieve, we achieve as one team. No egos. No heroes. It's our collective genius that gives us our edge . and a willingness to stand by any decision that's made for the greater good of REA.

People are the heart of REA. Every connection with each other and with our customers, our consumers and our community matters. We care and we're not afraid to show it.

We don't expect anyone to fit a certain mould - we accept everyone for who they are, quirks and all. We're a down- . to-earth bunch who listen, are open with each other, and tell it like it is, respectfully. We're not afraid to have a laugh. We take our work seriously, but never ourselves.

We're thirsty for knowledge - and generous with it too. Everyone here has something to teach, to inspire in others and learn. Likewise, we give and take feedback with an open heart and an open mind. Our curiosity is endless, and every day we seek out opportunities to grow ourselves and others. We don't do comfort zones.

We're committed to achieving our goals no matter what challenges come our way. If there's a hurdle, we jump it; if there's a way through, we'll find it! We always seek to do the right thing, and if things don't quite go to plan, we own it. We review what happened, learn from it and move on, smarter and better than before.

We're not afraid to try new things or fail fast. We love experimenting. Innovating. Working away at a great idea that will wow our consumers and customers. We're all about challenging the status quo and taking risks. And at times, while it may feel uncomfortable, we know this is where the magic happens.