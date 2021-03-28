Log in
REA Group Limited    REA   AU000000REA9

REA GROUP LIMITED

(REA)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/26
140.06 AUD   +1.33%
REA Expanding Broking Service With Mortgage Choice Takeover

03/28/2021 | 04:54pm EDT
By Stuart Condie

SYDNEY--REA Group Ltd. proposes buying ASX-listed home loan broker Mortgage Choice Ltd. in a move the property advertiser said will leverage its large audience to build a leading broking business.

REA on Monday said its all-cash proposal was worth 1.95 Australian dollars (US$1.49) per share, representing a 66% premium to the stock's last closing price. It said the offer represented an enterprise value of approximately A$244 million.

REA said it would fund the transaction through an increase of its existing syndicated debt facilities. It expects to partially refinance its existing A$170 million facility, which is due to expire in December.

Mortgage Choice's independent directors have unanimously recommended the offer.

REA is 61% owned by News Corp., which also owns Dow Jones & Co., the publisher of this newswire and The Wall Street Journal.

Write to Stuart Condie at stuart.condie@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-28-21 1854ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
ASX LIMITED -0.20% 71.42 End-of-day quote.-0.81%
MORTGAGE CHOICE LIMITED 0.43% 1.175 End-of-day quote.-18.12%
NEWS CORPORATION -1.85% 25.725 Delayed Quote.43.16%
REA GROUP LIMITED 1.33% 140.06 End-of-day quote.-5.91%
S&P/ASX 200 0.14% 6830.5 Real-time Quote.3.60%
Financials
Sales 2021 888 M 677 M 677 M
Net income 2021 318 M 242 M 242 M
Net Debt 2021 21,7 M 16,6 M 16,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 57,3x
Yield 2021 0,88%
Capitalization 18 504 M 14 115 M 14 108 M
EV / Sales 2021 20,9x
EV / Sales 2022 17,0x
Nbr of Employees 1 496
Free-Float 37,8%
Technical analysis trends REA GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 141,59 AUD
Last Close Price 140,06 AUD
Spread / Highest target 30,6%
Spread / Average Target 1,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Owen James Wilson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Janelle Hopkins Chief Financial Officer
Hamish Roy McLennan Chairman
Tomas Varsavsky Chief Technology & Data Officer
Kathleen Marie Conlon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REA GROUP LIMITED-5.91%13 811
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED9.93%770 150
NETFLIX, INC.-6.04%230 416
PROSUS N.V.6.97%181 426
AIRBNB, INC.18.80%125 833
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.7.27%111 843
