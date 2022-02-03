Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. REA Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REA   AU000000REA9

REA GROUP LIMITED

(REA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/03 08:09:50 pm
143.83 AUD   -0.14%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

REA Group Hikes Dividend by 30% After Jump in 1st Half Profit

02/03/2022 | 05:36pm EST
By Stuart Condie

SYDNEY--REA Group Ltd. raised its dividend by 30% after a jump in Australian property listings helped the real-estate advertiser to lift its first-half profit by 28%.

REA reported a net profit for the six months through December of 221.3 million Australian dollars (US$157.9 million), compared with A$173.4 million a year earlier. It said Australian residential listings rose by 31% on-year despite the impact of Covid-related lockdowns in its fiscal first quarter.

The board declared an interim dividend of 75 Australian cents per share, up from 59 Australian cents a year ago.

REA is 61% owned by News Corp., which also owns Dow Jones & Co., publisher of this newswire and The Wall Street Journal.


Write to Stuart Condie at stuart.condie@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-03-22 1735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NEWS CORPORATION 0.36% 22.45 Delayed Quote.0.27%
REA GROUP LIMITED -0.08% 143.83 Delayed Quote.-13.21%
S&P 500 -2.44% 4477.44 Delayed Quote.-3.71%
Financials
Sales 2022 1 129 M 808 M 1 129 M
Net income 2022 398 M 284 M 398 M
Net Debt 2022 158 M 113 M 158 M
P/E ratio 2022 47,3x
Yield 2022 1,12%
Capitalization 19 033 M 13 616 M 19 033 M
EV / Sales 2022 17,0x
EV / Sales 2023 14,9x
Nbr of Employees 2 931
Free-Float -
Chart REA GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
REA Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REA GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 144,03 AUD
Average target price 168,54 AUD
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Owen James Wilson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Janelle Hopkins Chief Financial Officer & CEO-Financial Services
Hamish Roy McLennan Chairman
Chris Venter Chief Technology Officer
Nick Dowling Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REA GROUP LIMITED-13.21%13 700
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED3.33%577 324
PROSUS N.V.-1.62%208 420
NETFLIX, INC.-28.71%190 673
AIRBNB, INC.-8.85%95 030
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-11.35%72 114