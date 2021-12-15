Log in
    REA   AU000000REA9

REA GROUP LIMITED

(REA)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

REA : Notification regarding unquoted securities - REA

12/15/2021 | 05:59pm EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

use only

Entity name

REA GROUP LTD

Date of this announcement

Thursday December 16, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

REAAA

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

10,619

15/12/2021

For personal

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

REA GROUP LTD

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

54068349066

1.3

ASX issuer code

REA

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

16/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

ASX +security code and description

REAAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

15/12/2021

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

10,619

Owen Wilson

Owen Wilson

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

Performance Rights issued under the REA Group Long-Term Incentive Plan (LTI Plan). Each performance right entitles the holder to a number of REA ordinary shares (ASX:REA) at the end of the relevant performance period, subject to satisfaction of the applicable performance conditions.

If the performance conditions are satisfied, all ordinary shares to which a participant is entitled under the LTI Plan will be acquired on-market and transferred to the participant. Further details on the LTI Plan is set out in REA's 2021 Annual Report, available at https://www.rea-group.com/about-us/news-and-insights/annual-reports/and 2021 Annual General Meeting Notice of Meeting available at https://www.rea-group.com/investor-centre/annual-general-meeting/.

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Shareholder approval for the 2,660 additional Performance Rights under the 2023 REA Group Long-Term Incentive Plan and 7,959 Performance Rights under the 2024 REA Group Long-Term Incentive Plan granted to Owen Wilson was obtained at the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting held on 11 November 2021.

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities

2,660

Number of +securities

7,959

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

REA Group Limited published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 22:58:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
