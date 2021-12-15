REA : Notification regarding unquoted securities - REA

ASX +security code and description

REAAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

15/12/2021

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP Name of registered holder Number of +securities 10,619 Owen Wilson Owen Wilson

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

Performance Rights issued under the REA Group Long-Term Incentive Plan (LTI Plan). Each performance right entitles the holder to a number of REA ordinary shares (ASX:REA) at the end of the relevant performance period, subject to satisfaction of the applicable performance conditions.

If the performance conditions are satisfied, all ordinary shares to which a participant is entitled under the LTI Plan will be acquired on-market and transferred to the participant. Further details on the LTI Plan is set out in REA's 2021 Annual Report, available at https://www.rea-group.com/about-us/news-and-insights/annual-reports/and 2021 Annual General Meeting Notice of Meeting available at https://www.rea-group.com/investor-centre/annual-general-meeting/.

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Shareholder approval for the 2,660 additional Performance Rights under the 2023 REA Group Long-Term Incentive Plan and 7,959 Performance Rights under the 2024 REA Group Long-Term Incentive Plan granted to Owen Wilson was obtained at the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting held on 11 November 2021.