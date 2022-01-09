Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. REA Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REA   AU000000REA9

REA GROUP LIMITED

(REA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/09 06:42:51 pm
156.79 AUD   -1.70%
05:58pREA : Notification regarding unquoted securities - REA
PU
2021REA : responds to Apache Log4J vulnerability
PU
2021REA : Reducing REA's energy consumption
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

REA : Notification regarding unquoted securities - REA

01/09/2022 | 05:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

use only

Entity name

REA GROUP LTD

Date of this announcement

Monday January 10, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

REAAA

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

19,849

08/11/2021

For personal

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

REA GROUP LTD

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

54068349066

1.3

ASX issuer code

REA

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

10/1/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

ASX +security code and description

REAAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

8/11/2021

use

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

+securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

personal

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme

or a summary of the terms

Performance Rights issued under the REA Group Deferred Equity Plan. Each performance right entitles the holder to a

number of REA ordinary shares (ASX:REA) at the end of the relevant performance period, subject to satisfaction of the

applicable performance conditions.

If the performance conditions are satisfied, all ordinary shares to which a participant is entitled under the Deferred Equity

Plan will be acquired on-market and transferred to the participant. Further details on the Deferred Equity Plan is set out in

REA's 2021 Annual Report, available athttps://www.rea-group.com/about-us/news-and-insights/annual-reports/.

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue details

For

Number of +securities

19,849

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 4 - +Securities on issue

For personal use only

Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

REA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

132,117,217

4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

REAAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

136,115

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

REA Group Limited published this content on 09 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2022 22:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about REA GROUP LIMITED
05:58pREA : Notification regarding unquoted securities - REA
PU
2021REA : responds to Apache Log4J vulnerability
PU
2021REA : Reducing REA's energy consumption
PU
2021REA : Notification regarding unquoted securities - REA
PU
2021REA : From the bookkeeping department to CEO – Susan Mitchell's road to REA
PU
2021Indian house prices to lag inflation; affordability to improve
RE
2021REA : Welcome to REA, Matt Baddour
PU
2021REA : 5 tips from 5 women in tech
PU
2021REA : evolution of hybrid working
PU
2021REA : Welcome to REA, Anton Wintergerst
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 119 M 802 M 802 M
Net income 2022 393 M 282 M 282 M
Net Debt 2022 171 M 122 M 122 M
P/E ratio 2022 52,8x
Yield 2022 1,00%
Capitalization 21 078 M 15 115 M 15 118 M
EV / Sales 2022 19,0x
EV / Sales 2023 16,5x
Nbr of Employees 2 931
Free-Float -
Chart REA GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
REA Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REA GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 159,50 AUD
Average target price 172,77 AUD
Spread / Average Target 8,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Owen James Wilson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Janelle Hopkins Chief Financial Officer & CEO-Financial Services
Hamish Roy McLennan Chairman
Chris Venter Chief Technology Officer
Nick Dowling Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REA GROUP LIMITED-4.86%15 115
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.02%541 667
NETFLIX, INC.-8.16%239 664
PROSUS N.V.-3.51%206 059
AIRBNB, INC.-0.26%103 979
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-1.00%80 534