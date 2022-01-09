REA : Notification regarding unquoted securities - REA
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
REA GROUP LTD
Date of this announcement
Monday January 10, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
REAAA
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
19,849
08/11/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
REA GROUP LTD
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
54068349066
1.3
ASX issuer code
REA
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
10/1/2022
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
only
ASX +security code and description
REAAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
8/11/2021
use
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued
+securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
No
personal
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme
or a summary of the terms
Performance Rights issued under the REA Group Deferred Equity Plan. Each performance right entitles the holder to a
number of REA ordinary shares (ASX:REA) at the end of the relevant performance period, subject to satisfaction of the
applicable performance conditions.
If the performance conditions are satisfied, all ordinary shares to which a participant is entitled under the Deferred Equity
Plan will be acquired on-market and transferred to the participant. Further details on the Deferred Equity Plan is set out in
REA's 2021 Annual Report, available at https://www.rea-group.com/about-us/news-and-insights/annual-reports/ .
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Issue details
For
Number of +securities
19,849
Part 4 - +Securities on issue
Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:
(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)
4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
REA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
132,117,217
4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
REAAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
136,115
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.