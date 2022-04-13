Log in
REA : PropTrack Listings Report April 2022

04/13/2022 | 03:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ListingsReport

April2022

ForSale

Author:AngusMoore,Economist

Marchcappedoﬀan activefirstquarterfor thenation'sproperty markets,withthe busiestfirstquarterfor newlistingsincapital

citiessince2014.

18.0%

AUS

PER

19.3%

5.7%

ADE

15.5%

5.1%

8.2%

DAR

Newforsalelistingtrendsonrealestate.com.au

%

MoM

YoY

15.8%

17.6%

HOB

12.3%

35.2%

7.2%

14.4%

BRI

11.7%

15.7%

SYD

40.5%

21.6%

CAN

5.5%

15.7%

MEL

%

ExecutiveSummary

PropertymarketsaroundAustraliahadabusy

March,cappingoffanactivefirstquarterof2022.

Newlistingsnationallyonrealestate.com.aupicked upby15.5%month-on-monthinMarch.Nationally, newlistingswere8.2%higherthantheywereatthe sametimelastyear.p

Acrossthecapitalcities,2022wasthebusiestfirst quarterstarttoayearsince2014.Newlistingsin capitalcitieswereup16.2%inMarchcomparedto

Monthlytotalforsalelistingtrendsonrealestate.com.au

(capitalcitiesvsrestofstate)

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2021

2023

2022

2020

February,withallcapitalcitiesrecordingdouble-digitmonth-on-monthincreasesinnewlistings.

Thisincreasesawnewlistings8.5%higherthanin

March2021.MelbourneandSydneyhavehad particularlybusyfirstquarters.p

NewlistingsinMelbourneincreased15.7%month-on-monthinMarchtobe5.5%higheryear-on-year.

ThiscappedoffastrongfirstquarterinMelbourne's propertymarket,representingthefastestfirstquarter fornewlistingssince2011.Thisstrengthcontinued theheightenedlistingsactivityduringtherecord springsellingseasonlastyear,whichfollowedthe

endofMelbourne'slockdown.

Monthlynewforsalelistingtrendsonrealestate.com.au

(capitalcitiesvsrestofstate)

2010

Capitalcities

2011

2012

2013

2014

Restofstate

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Year-on-yearchangeinnewlistingsonrealestate.com.au

NATIONAL

TOTAL

NSW

QLD

ACT

TAS

WA

VIC

NT

SA

77..22%%

Sydney'spropertymarketalsocontinueditsstrong startto2022,withnewlistingsup15.7%month-on-monthtobe11.7%higheryear-on-year.Thebusy monthofnewlistingsmeantSydneyhaditsfastest

firstquarterfornewlistingsinadecade.p

%%

1111..77

..11%%

66

%%

55 ..55

77..33%%

77..44%%

%%

..77

55

Newlistingsalsocontinuedtopickupinregional areas,whichwillcomeassomereliefforprospective buyersintheseareas.Newlistingsinregionalareas pickedup14.4%month-on-monthtobe7.8%higher

%%

..22

1155

..11%%

55

thanayearago.p

%%

..66

99

1177..66%%

1177..77%%

..22 %%

33 55

..44 %%

--22

%%

..55

00

44

Regionalareasinnearlyallstatessawincreasesin newlistingscomparedtoayearago,withbuyersin regionalTasmania(up17.7%year-on-year)and regionalSouthAustralia(up15.2%year-on-year)

%%

..55

88

%%

77 ..88

%%

..22

88

enjoyingthebiggestincreaseinnewlistings

comparedtoayearago.

-5%

0%

5%

10%

15%

20%

25%

30%

35%

40%

45%

CapitalCities

Regionalareas

Thestrongstarttotheyearhashelpedliftthetotal stockofpropertieslistedforsalearoundthecountry by7.5%month-on-month-thesecondconsecutive monthlyincrease.Allcitiesandregionalareassawan

increaseintotalstockavailableforsaleinMarch.

Changeinnewandtotalforsalelistingson

realestate.com.auFebruary2022

Area

Region

N S W

V IC

Q L D

S A

W A

T A S

N T

A C T

National

Total

Sydney

RegionalNSW

Melbourne

RegionalVIC

Brisbane

RegionalQLD

Adelaide

RegionalSA

Perth

RegionalWA

Hobart

RegionalTAS

Darwin

RegionalNT

C a n b e r r a

CapitalCities

Regionalareas

TotallistingsNewlistings

YoY%MoM%

15.7%

7.7%

15.7%

23.5%

14.4%

15.9%

19.3%

13.4%

18.0%

15.0%

15.8%

6.1%

12.3%

5.1%

21.6%

16.2%

14.4%

15.5%YoY%MoM%

11.7%

6.1%

5 .5 %

7.3%

7.2%

7.4%

5.7%

15.2%

5.1%

9.6%

17.6%

17.7%

35.2%

-2.4%

4 0 .5 %

8 .5 %

7.8%

8.2%

12.5%

10 .1%

5 .4 %

9.1%

9.6%

9.7%

5 .3 %

10.5%

0 .3 %

6 .9 %

1.6 %

12.9%

9.0%

4 .8 %

2 .9 %

12.5%

9.2%

5 .4 %

7.5%

-13.2%

3 .4 %

-2.6%

-19.7%

-23.6%

-17.5%

-35.0%

3 .9 %

-19.7%

0 .9 %

-6.2%

23.6%

-11.1%

7.0%

-0 .1%

-18 .1%

-8.8%

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

REA Group Limited published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 07:54:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
