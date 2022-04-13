REA : PropTrack Listings Report April 2022

ListingsReport
April2022
ForSale
Author:AngusMoore,Economist
Marchcappedoﬀan activefirstquarterfor thenation'sproperty markets,withthe busiestfirstquarterfor newlistingsincapital
citiessince2014.
PER
5.7%
ADE
15.5%
5.1%
8.2%
Newforsalelistingtrendsonrealestate.com.au
%
15.8%
17.6%
HOB
12.3%
35.2%
7.2%
14.4%
BRI
11.7%
15.7%
SYD
40.5%
21.6%
CAN
5.5%
15.7%
MEL
%
PropertymarketsaroundAustraliahadabusy
March,cappingoffanactivefirstquarterof2022.
Newlistingsnationallyonrealestate.com.aupicked upby15.5%month-on-monthinMarch.Nationally, newlistingswere8.2%higherthantheywereatthe sametimelastyear.p
Acrossthecapitalcities,2022wasthebusiestfirst quarterstarttoayearsince2014.Newlistingsin capitalcitieswereup16.2%inMarchcomparedto
Monthlytotalforsalelistingtrendsonrealestate.com.au
(capitalcitiesvsrestofstate)
2022
2020
February,withallcapitalcitiesrecordingdouble-digitmonth-on-monthincreasesinnewlistings.
Thisincreasesawnewlistings8.5%higherthanin
March2021.MelbourneandSydneyhavehad particularlybusyfirstquarters.p
NewlistingsinMelbourneincreased15.7%month-on-monthinMarchtobe5.5%higheryear-on-year.
ThiscappedoffastrongfirstquarterinMelbourne's propertymarket,representingthefastestfirstquarter fornewlistingssince2011.Thisstrengthcontinued theheightenedlistingsactivityduringtherecord springsellingseasonlastyear,whichfollowedthe
endofMelbourne'slockdown.
Monthlynewforsalelistingtrendsonrealestate.com.au
(capitalcitiesvsrestofstate)
Year-on-yearchangeinnewlistingsonrealestate.com.au
NT
Sydney'spropertymarketalsocontinueditsstrong startto2022,withnewlistingsup15.7%month-on-monthtobe11.7%higheryear-on-year.Thebusy monthofnewlistingsmeantSydneyhaditsfastest
firstquarterfornewlistingsinadecade.p
%%
1111..77
..11%%
66
%%
55 ..55
77..33%%
77..44%%
%%
..77
55
Newlistingsalsocontinuedtopickupinregional areas,whichwillcomeassomereliefforprospective buyersintheseareas.Newlistingsinregionalareas pickedup14.4%month-on-monthtobe7.8%higher
%%
..22
1155
..11%%
55
thanayearago.p
%%
..66
99
1177..66%%
1177..77%%
..22 %%
33 55
..44 %%
--22
%%
..55
00
44
Regionalareasinnearlyallstatessawincreasesin newlistingscomparedtoayearago,withbuyersin regionalTasmania(up17.7%year-on-year)and regionalSouthAustralia(up15.2%year-on-year)
%%
..55
88
%%
77 ..88
%%
..22
88
enjoyingthebiggestincreaseinnewlistings
comparedtoayearago.
Thestrongstarttotheyearhashelpedliftthetotal stockofpropertieslistedforsalearoundthecountry by7.5%month-on-month-thesecondconsecutive monthlyincrease.Allcitiesandregionalareassawan
increaseintotalstockavailableforsaleinMarch.
Changeinnewandtotalforsalelistingson
realestate.com.auFebruary2022
Area
Region
N S W
V IC
Q L D
S A
W A
T A S
N T
A C T
National
Total
Sydney
RegionalNSW
Melbourne
RegionalVIC
Brisbane
RegionalQLD
Adelaide
RegionalSA
Perth
RegionalWA
Hobart
RegionalTAS
Darwin
RegionalNT
C a n b e r r a
CapitalCities
Regionalareas
TotallistingsNewlistings
YoY%MoM%
15.7%
7.7%
15.7%
23.5%
14.4%
15.9%
19.3%
13.4%
18.0%
15.0%
15.8%
6.1%
12.3%
5.1%
21.6%
16.2%
14.4%
15.5%YoY%MoM%
11.7%
6.1%
5 .5 %
7.3%
7.2%
7.4%
5.7%
15.2%
5.1%
9.6%
17.6%
17.7%
35.2%
-2.4%
4 0 .5 %
8 .5 %
7.8%
8.2%
12.5%
10 .1%
5 .4 %
9.1%
9.6%
9.7%
5 .3 %
10.5%
0 .3 %
6 .9 %
1.6 %
12.9%
9.0%
4 .8 %
2 .9 %
12.5%
9.2%
5 .4 %
7.5%
-13.2%
3 .4 %
-2.6%
-19.7%
-23.6%
-17.5%
-35.0%
3 .9 %
-19.7%
0 .9 %
-6.2%
23.6%
-11.1%
7.0%
-0 .1%
-18 .1%
-8.8%
