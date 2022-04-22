Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. REA Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REA   AU000000REA9

REA GROUP LIMITED

(REA)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/22 02:10:16 am EDT
125.74 AUD   +0.19%
02:58aREA : PropTrack Rental Report March 2022
PU
04/19REA : From Finance to Product… Career Deep Dive With Katerina Martianova
PU
04/13REA : PropTrack Listings Report April 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

REA : PropTrack Rental Report March 2022

04/22/2022 | 02:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April2022

RentalReport

March2022Quarter

Author:CameronKusher,DirectorEconomicResearch,PropTrack

Contents

Introduction

Rentalprices

Rentalyields

Outlook

escalation-butthiswilltakesometime.

Introduction

Thestrongdemandforrentalsexperiencedin2021has continuedoverthefirstquarterofthisyear.Whilethe annualgrowthinrentsinSydneyandMelbourneremains slowcomparedtootherpartsofthecountry,thesecities arestartingtoseeshortagesandpricesarebeginningto rise,givenlockdownshaveended,bordershave reopened,andmigrationisreturning.

Demandremainsnearrecordhighlevelsnationally, sittingatanhistoricpeakthroughoutthecombined capitalcities,whileithasfallenmoderatelyfrom itspeak inregionalmarkets.Thevolumeofpropertieslistedfor rentatanationallevelhascontinuedtoreduceover recentmonths,exacerbatingshortagesofstockand pushingpriceshigher.

Throughouttheyear,investmentinresidentialproperty continuedtorise.Despitegrossrentalyieldscontinuing tofall,lowinterestratesandongoingrentalgrowthdue tothereductioninsupplyhasmaderesidentialproperty investmentmoreattractive.Thiswilltranslateintomore stockforrentandsomeeasingoftherentalprice

Thetightnessofrentalsupplyishighlightedbythe ongoingdeclineinnewandtotalrentallistingsover theyear.Rentalpropertiesarealsosittingon realestate.com.auforanhistoricallylownumberof daysaspeoplesnapupavailablepropertiesas quicklyaspossible.

Demandforrentalpropertieswasatanhistorichigh acrossthecombinedcapitalcitiesinMarch2022and althoughitremainselevatedinregionalareas,ithas fallenfromitsrecenthighs.Weexpectthesetrends tocontinue,withrentaldemandstrongoverallbut increasinginthecapitalcitiesandeasingsomewhat

inregionalmarkets.

Rentalprices

Medianweeklyadvertisedrentalrateswere unchangedoverthethreemonthstoMarch2022.

However,theyincreasedby4.7%year-on-year,which isthestrongestannualrateofrentalgrowthrecorded sincebefore2015.

Quarterlymedianweeklyadvertisedrents

(capitalcitiesvs.regional)

CombinedCapitalCitiesCombinedRegionalMarkets

Rentsacrossthecombinedcapitalcitieswere1.1% higheroverboththepastthreemonthsandthe pastyear.

Acrossthecombinedregionalmarkets,rents increasedby2.4%overthepastthreemonthsand theyhaverisenby10.3%year-on-year.

Rentalgrowthforhousesremainsstrongerthanunits.

Nationalhouserentswere4.3%higheroverthe quarterand6.7%higheryear-on-year,whileunit rentalgrowthwas2.4%forthequarterand2.4% higheryear-on-year.

Lookingatindividualcapitalcityandregionalareas clearlyhighlightstheinsufficientsupplyandstrong

demandinmostpartsofthecountry.

$460

$400

$300

$320

$380

$440

$340

$360

$420

M ar-15

Jun-15

Sep-15

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

REA Group Limited published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 06:57:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about REA GROUP LIMITED
02:58aREA : PropTrack Rental Report March 2022
PU
04/19REA : From Finance to Product… Career Deep Dive With Katerina Martianova
PU
04/13REA : PropTrack Listings Report April 2022
PU
04/12REA : Learn the essentials of machine learning using FastAI (Part 2/2)
PU
04/11REA : PropTrack Housing Market Indicators Report April 2022
PU
04/06REA : Sales Kick Off… Oh, the possibilities!
PU
04/03REA : Learn the essentials of machine learning using FastAI (Part 1/2)
PU
03/31REA : PropTrack Home Price Index March 2022
PU
03/30REA : Navigating That “First Year”… 5 Pieces of Advice for New Grads!
PU
03/24REA : Unlocking Scale
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 147 M 847 M 847 M
Net income 2022 409 M 302 M 302 M
Net Debt 2022 195 M 144 M 144 M
P/E ratio 2022 40,5x
Yield 2022 1,30%
Capitalization 16 585 M 12 250 M 12 250 M
EV / Sales 2022 14,6x
EV / Sales 2023 12,7x
Nbr of Employees 2 931
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart REA GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
REA Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REA GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 125,50 AUD
Average target price 158,87 AUD
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Owen James Wilson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Janelle Hopkins Chief Financial Officer & CEO-Financial Services
Hamish Roy McLennan Chairman
Chris Venter Chief Technology Officer
Nick Dowling Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REA GROUP LIMITED-25.14%12 250
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-20.75%439 594
PROSUS N.V.-41.28%123 936
AIRBNB, INC.-5.15%104 271
NETFLIX, INC.-63.78%100 420
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-24.45%64 924