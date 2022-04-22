REA : PropTrack Rental Report March 2022

RentalReport
March2022Quarter
Author:CameronKusher,DirectorEconomicResearch,PropTrack
Introduction
Thestrongdemandforrentalsexperiencedin2021has continuedoverthefirstquarterofthisyear.Whilethe annualgrowthinrentsinSydneyandMelbourneremains slowcomparedtootherpartsofthecountry,thesecities arestartingtoseeshortagesandpricesarebeginningto rise,givenlockdownshaveended,bordershave reopened,andmigrationisreturning.
Demandremainsnearrecordhighlevelsnationally, sittingatanhistoricpeakthroughoutthecombined capitalcities,whileithasfallenmoderatelyfrom itspeak inregionalmarkets.Thevolumeofpropertieslistedfor rentatanationallevelhascontinuedtoreduceover recentmonths,exacerbatingshortagesofstockand pushingpriceshigher.
Throughouttheyear,investmentinresidentialproperty continuedtorise.Despitegrossrentalyieldscontinuing tofall,lowinterestratesandongoingrentalgrowthdue tothereductioninsupplyhasmaderesidentialproperty investmentmoreattractive.Thiswilltranslateintomore stockforrentandsomeeasingoftherentalprice
Thetightnessofrentalsupplyishighlightedbythe ongoingdeclineinnewandtotalrentallistingsover theyear.Rentalpropertiesarealsosittingon realestate.com.auforanhistoricallylownumberof daysaspeoplesnapupavailablepropertiesas quicklyaspossible.
Demandforrentalpropertieswasatanhistorichigh acrossthecombinedcapitalcitiesinMarch2022and althoughitremainselevatedinregionalareas,ithas fallenfromitsrecenthighs.Weexpectthesetrends tocontinue,withrentaldemandstrongoverallbut increasinginthecapitalcitiesandeasingsomewhat
inregionalmarkets.
Medianweeklyadvertisedrentalrateswere unchangedoverthethreemonthstoMarch2022.
However,theyincreasedby4.7%year-on-year,which isthestrongestannualrateofrentalgrowthrecorded sincebefore2015.
Quarterlymedianweeklyadvertisedrents
(capitalcitiesvs.regional)
CombinedCapitalCitiesCombinedRegionalMarkets
Rentsacrossthecombinedcapitalcitieswere1.1% higheroverboththepastthreemonthsandthe pastyear.
Acrossthecombinedregionalmarkets,rents increasedby2.4%overthepastthreemonthsand theyhaverisenby10.3%year-on-year.
Rentalgrowthforhousesremainsstrongerthanunits.
Nationalhouserentswere4.3%higheroverthe quarterand6.7%higheryear-on-year,whileunit rentalgrowthwas2.4%forthequarterand2.4% higheryear-on-year.
Lookingatindividualcapitalcityandregionalareas clearlyhighlightstheinsufficientsupplyandstrong
demandinmostpartsofthecountry.
$320
$340
$360
Jun-15
Sep-15
