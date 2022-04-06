Log in
    REA   AU000000REA9

REA GROUP LIMITED

(REA)
  Report
04/06 01:01:29 am EDT
131.97 AUD   -0.77%
REA : Sales Kick Off… Oh, the possibilities!
PU
REA : Learn the essentials of machine learning using FastAI (Part 1/2)
PU
REA : PropTrack Home Price Index March 2022
PU
REA : Sales Kick Off… Oh, the possibilities!

04/06/2022 | 01:02am EDT
It's that time of year, when we gear up for the big financial year close, and this year was next level!

After two years of mostly virtual Sales Kick Offs (SKO's), we were excited to make this years' SKO feel a little different. We set out to create a theme to bring our teams together and get excited, and with that, our theme 'Possibilities' was born.

For many of us (or maybe it was just me?!) our minds went straight to Willy Wonka, where ANYTHING is possible, you just need to use your imagination.

We brought this theme to life for our sales teams with a great logo (thanks Chris Nix!), personalised Wonka Chocolates, Creation Crates to let imaginations run wild, and plenty of in room giggles and good vibes!

Over two weeks we ran three kick offs with over 260 people attending in eight locations (more if you count our virtual friends!). It takes an absolute village to plan, manage and run these events, so a huge thank you to our working group for making this special event happen.

What is SKO all about?

Week one was all about our Residential and Commercial Sales teams coming together in their state hubs to learn about new package and product updates for the year ahead. They heard from our incredible Product, Sales Enablement and L&D teams, getting them ready and set to go! Importantly, they spent quality time together, celebrating and laughing across the country.

Week two was all about our Developer and Media Sales teams. For the first time in years, we had nearly the entire Developer sales team together at Melbourne HQ. They learnt about our product roadmaps, marketing plans, and participated in a team activity that saw them flying high (literally, in trapeze) and juggling like the best of the circus acts out there!

Media sales were also lucky enough to bring their entire team together, and with many newbies, it was special! This team went through a load of content, focusing on the big rocks ahead. Their team building activity involved Stop Motion, which was pretty damn cool!

And what would a kick-off be without a guest speaker? We had the incredible Nasir Sobhani join us, better known as 'the streets barber' as he spends his free time taking to Melbourne's streets offering free haircuts and shaves to the homeless and disadvantaged. Nasir shared his life story, and how this led him to connect with marginalised people within the greater community, and inspired us to think about the role we can all play in making other people's lives better.

Possibilities: I know this will always mean something different for each of us, but it's exciting to know that collectively, the possibilities for our year ahead are endless.

Disclaimer

REA Group Limited published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 05:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
