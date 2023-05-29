REA : Work, Health & Safety Policy

Work, Health & Safety Policy

Overview

At REA we strive to look out for and take care of each other, our customers, our visitors and the community in which we operate. To support this value of care, we are committed to providing workplace environments that prevent injury and harm to those who work with us, those we work with, visit us, or who may be impacted by our work activities. We intend to demonstrate this commitment by continuously improving our health and safety management systems and our performance to create a positive and proactive safety culture at REA.

Our commitment

At REA, we are committed to taking all practicable and reasonable steps to create a healthy and safe workplace.

This Policy, together with our Work Health Safety Management System provides the commitment and context by which we work to manage the work health safety risks that arise in our workplaces and how we work with our people, customers and community partners to minimise these.

To this end REA will:

adopt sound prevention focussed risk management methodologies and practices to identify, assess, control, and monitor health and safety hazards and risks in our working environments

comply with applicable legislation and other appropriate Standards and codes, or where they do not exist, adopt and apply internal standards that reflect REA's commitment to health and safety

develop and implement a work health safety strategy and plan that establishes the framework for programs and initiatives to be implemented

set, monitor, and review work health and safety objectives and targets and report on our performance to pursue continual improvement

maintain a positive and proactive safety culture through encouraging active participation, consultation and co-operation of all workers including employees, contractors, volunteers, and visitors in promoting and developing measures to improve work health safety and wellbeing at work

maintain relevant policies, procedures, systems, information, training programs, and organisational structures to support and communicate effectively on work health safety and wellbeing matters

provide and maintain suitable facilities and safe systems of work, including safe plant (e.g. lifts, cars etc), equipment and materials

actively respond to and investigate workplace incidents and injuries; ensuring injured workers are returned to suitable work at the earliest possible opportunity and equitable and fair claims management and rehabilitation practices are provided to employees

provide adequate and appropriate resources for the establishment, implementation, maintenance and continual improvement of work health and safety

provide appropriate work health safety instruction, education, induction, and training to workers to increase their knowledge, skills, and competencies in the context of their work environment

provide programs and opportunities for our workers to enhance their physical, mental, emotional wellbeing

Our people, irrespective of their position, are required to:

observe all safe work procedures, rules, and instructions, and assume personal responsibility for their own safety and for other work colleagues and clients by always operating in a safe and appropriate manner

identify and support measures to eliminate or minimise unsafe workplace conditions, hazards, and risks

report hazards, incidents, injuries, pain, or discomfort in a timely manner

take an active role in early intervention programs, return to work planning and rehabilitation

EFFECTIVE DATE: 1 OCTOBER 2021 (V4.0)