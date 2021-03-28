Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  REA Group Limited    REA   AU000000REA9

REA GROUP LIMITED

(REA)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/26
140.06 AUD   +1.33%
05:21pREA to Expand Broking Service With Mortgage Choice Takeover --Update
DJ
04:54pREA Expanding Broking Service With Mortgage Choice Takeover
DJ
03/08REA GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

REA to Expand Broking Service With Mortgage Choice Takeover --Update

03/28/2021 | 05:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Stuart Condie

SYDNEY--REA Group Ltd. has offered to buy Australian home-loan broker Mortgage Choice Ltd. in a move the property advertiser said will leverage its large audience to build a leading broking business.

REA on Monday said its all-cash proposal was worth 1.95 Australian dollars ($1.49) a share, representing a 66% premium to the stock's last closing price. It said the offer represented an enterprise value of approximately A$244 million.

REA said it would fund the transaction through an increase of its existing syndicated debt facilities. It expects to partially refinance its existing A$170 million facility, which is due to expire in December.

Mortgage Choice's independent directors have unanimously recommended acceptance of the offer.

Mortgage Choice represents more than 500 brokers and 380 franchises across Australia's property market, which has been stoked by record low interest rates, government stimulus and easing lending standards. With more than 30 lending partners, the 30-year-old company had a loan book of A$54 billion and settlements of A$11 billion in the 2020 calendar year.

It reported a net profit of A$4.1 million in the first half of fiscal 2021, which ended on December 31.

REA already offers broking services through its Smartline Mortgage Advisers business. Financial services contributed A$11.7 million of REA's A$413.4 million Australian revenue for the six months through December.

REA said it expects the acquisition to be immediately earnings accretive and to offer potential future cost and revenue synergies. It expects the deal, which is subject to approvals including by Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board, to be completed before the end of June.

REA is 61% owned by News Corp., which also owns Dow Jones & Co., the publisher of this newswire and The Wall Street Journal.

Write to Stuart Condie at stuart.condie@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-28-21 1921ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MORTGAGE CHOICE LIMITED 0.43% 1.175 End-of-day quote.-18.12%
NEWS CORPORATION -1.85% 25.725 Delayed Quote.43.16%
REA GROUP LIMITED 1.33% 140.06 End-of-day quote.-5.91%
All news about REA GROUP LIMITED
05:21pREA to Expand Broking Service With Mortgage Choice Takeover --Update
DJ
04:54pREA Expanding Broking Service With Mortgage Choice Takeover
DJ
03/08REA GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/22Australia shares slip on tech, healthcare losses
RE
02/10Australia's resurgent housing boom lifts banks from doldrums
RE
02/08Australia shares close higher on hopes for further U.S. stimulus
RE
02/05REA  : Net Profit Rises 13% in Fiscal First Half
MT
02/04News Corp Posts Most Profitable Quarter Since 2013
DJ
02/04REA  : Reports 13% Rise in 1st Half Underlying Profit
DJ
01/07Stimulus hopes put Australia shares on track for best week in 2 months
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 888 M 677 M 677 M
Net income 2021 318 M 242 M 242 M
Net Debt 2021 21,7 M 16,6 M 16,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 57,3x
Yield 2021 0,88%
Capitalization 18 504 M 14 115 M 14 108 M
EV / Sales 2021 20,9x
EV / Sales 2022 17,0x
Nbr of Employees 1 496
Free-Float 37,8%
Chart REA GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
REA Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REA GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 141,59 AUD
Last Close Price 140,06 AUD
Spread / Highest target 30,6%
Spread / Average Target 1,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Owen James Wilson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Janelle Hopkins Chief Financial Officer
Hamish Roy McLennan Chairman
Tomas Varsavsky Chief Technology & Data Officer
Kathleen Marie Conlon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REA GROUP LIMITED-5.91%13 811
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED9.93%770 150
NETFLIX, INC.-6.04%230 416
PROSUS N.V.6.97%181 426
AIRBNB, INC.18.80%125 833
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.7.27%111 843
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ