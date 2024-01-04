Reabold Resources PLC - invests in "low-risk, near-term" oil and gas projects - Says that nominated adviser Strand Hanson Ltd has not received sufficient information regarding the suitability of proposed directors for their potential roles as directors. Reabold reiterates that if resolutions pass at the upcoming requisitioned general meeting, scheduled for next week Wednesday, Strand Hanson would be required to resign from its role as Reabold's nominated adviser immediately. This would mean the cancellation of Reabold's shares on the AIM market, which could be cancelled one month later if Reabold does not find a new nominated adviser by then. The adviser has not been able to complete its required due diligence on the board directors proposed by Pershing Nominees Ltd. The 7.8% shareholder group had requisitioned the general meeting proposing to remove the entire Reabold board and name four new directors.

Current stock price: 0.10 pence, down 5.7% on Thursday

12-month change: down 51%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News slot editor

