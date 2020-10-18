Reach Energy : Appointment Of Interim Chief Executive Officer ("CEO")

Type Announcement Subject OTHERS

Description Reach Energy Berhad ('REB' or the 'Company') - Appointment of Interim Chief Executive Officer ('CEO')

The Board of Directors of REB has appointed Ms Tan Siew Chaing ('Ms Tan') as its Interim CEO effective 16 October 2020. Ms Tan will remain in this role until the new CEO is appointed.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank Ir. Shahul Hamid Bin Mohd Ismail for his services in REB.

REB will make an announcement on the new CEO at the appropriate time.

This announcement is dated 16 October 2020.

