REACH ENERGY

REACH ENERGY

(REACH)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News

Reach Energy : Appointment Of Interim Chief Executive Officer ("CEO")

10/18/2020 | 11:25pm EDT
Type Announcement
Subject OTHERS
Description

Reach Energy Berhad ('REB' or the 'Company') - Appointment of Interim Chief Executive Officer ('CEO')

The Board of Directors of REB has appointed Ms Tan Siew Chaing ('Ms Tan') as its Interim CEO effective 16 October 2020. Ms Tan will remain in this role until the new CEO is appointed.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank Ir. Shahul Hamid Bin Mohd Ismail for his services in REB.

REB will make an announcement on the new CEO at the appropriate time.

This announcement is dated 16 October 2020.

Announcement Info

Company Name REACH ENERGY BERHAD
Stock Name REACH
Date Announced 16 Oct 2020
Category General Announcement for PLC
Reference Number GA1-14102020-00076

Disclaimer

Reach Energy Bhd published this content on 16 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2020 03:24:05 UTC

Financials
Sales 2019 171 M 41,2 M 41,2 M
Net income 2019 -128 M -31,0 M -31,0 M
Net Debt 2019 602 M 145 M 145 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,38x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 87,7 M 21,1 M 21,2 M
EV / Sales 2018 4,00x
EV / Sales 2019 4,58x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 47,2%
Chart REACH ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Reach Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REACH ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Shahul Hamid bin Mohd Ismail Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Azmil Khalili bin Khalid Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Syed Salim bin Syed Abu Bakar Vice President-Operations
Siew Chaing Tan Director-Finance, Investment & Planning
Rizal Ghaffar Manager-Techno Commercial
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REACH ENERGY-51.52%21
CNOOC LIMITED-43.83%41 939
CONOCOPHILLIPS-48.07%36 221
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-55.32%21 788
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-44.69%20 809
ECOPETROL S.A.-43.29%20 097
