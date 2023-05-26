Advanced search
    REACH   MYL5256OO002

REACH ENERGY

(REACH)
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2023-05-24
0.0400 MYR   -11.11%
03:21aReach Energy : Quarterly Financial Results for the Period 1 Jan 2023 to 31 Mar 2023
PU
04/28Reach Energy Berhad Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
03/29Reach Energy Berhad Announces the Re-Designation of Tan Sri Dr Azmil Khalili Bin Dato' Khalid as Independent and Non Executive Director
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Reach Energy : Quarterly Financial Results for the Period 1 Jan 2023 to 31 Mar 2023

05/26/2023 | 03:21am EDT
REACH ENERGY

BERHAD

Company no: 201301004557 (1034400-D)

(Incorporated in Malaysia)

Report

on

Unaudited

Quarterly Financial Results

for the Period

1 Jan 2023

to

31 Mar 2023

(The figures have not been audited)

REACH ENERGY BERHAD

Company no. 201301004557 (1034400-D) (Incorporated in Malaysia)

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

INDIVIDUAL

INDIVIDUAL

CUMULATIVE

CUMULATIVE

QUARTER

QUARTER

QUARTER

QUARTER

Unaudited

Unaudited for

Unaudited

Unaudited for

for the quarter

the quarter

for the year

the year

ended

ended

ended

ended

31 Mar 23

31 Mar 22

31 Mar 23

31 Mar 22

Note

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

Revenue

47,303

51,219

47,303

51,219

Operating expenses

Taxes other than income taxes

(15,657)

(14,439)

(15,657)

(14,439)

Purchase, services and other direct

costs

(8,324)

(6,502)

(8,324)

(6,502)

Depreciation and amortisation

(22,216)

(20,071)

(22,216)

(20,071)

Distribution expenses

(11,203)

(2,879)

(11,203)

(2,879)

Employee compensation costs

(3,847)

(3,265)

(3,847)

(3,265)

General and administration

expenses

(1,278)

(1,397)

(1,278)

(1,397)

Other operating (expenses)/income

- net

(4,318)

73

(4,318)

73

Total operating expenses

(66,843)

(48,480)

(66,843)

(48,480)

(Loss)/profit from operations

(19,540)

2,739

(19,540)

2,739

Finance income

641

10,803

641

10,803

Finance cost

(18,028)

(18,603)

(18,028)

(18,603)

Finance cost - net

(17,387)

(7,800)

(17,387)

(7,800)

Loss before taxation

B13

(36,927)

(5,061)

(36,927)

(5,061)

Income tax (expense)/benefit

B14

(3,080)

7,995

(3,080)

7,995

(Loss)/profit for the financial period

(40,007)

2,934

(40,007)

2,934

(Loss)/profit attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(26,693)

366

(26,693)

366

Non-controlling interests

(13,314)

2,568

(13,314)

2,568

(Loss)/profit for the financial period

(40,007)

2,934

(40,007)

2,934

(Loss)/earnings per share

attributable to owners of the

B12

Company

Basic (loss)/earnings per ordinary

share (RM):

(0.01)

0.0003

(0.01)

0.0003

Diluted (loss)/earnings per ordinary

share (RM):

(0.01)

0.0003

(0.01)

0.0003

(Loss)/profit for the financial period

(40,007)

2,934

(40,007)

2,934

Other comprehensive

income/(expense) net of tax

Items that will be reclassified

subsequently to profit or (loss):

- Foreign currency translation

Differences

1,907

610

1,907

610

Total comprehensive

(expense)/income for the

financial period

(38,100)

3,544

(38,100)

3,544

The unaudited condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 and the accompanying explanatory notes.

1

REACH ENERGY BERHAD

Company no. 201301004557 (1034400-D) (Incorporated in Malaysia)

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (CONT'D)

INDIVIDUAL

INDIVIDUAL

CUMULATIVE

CUMULATIVE

QUARTER

QUARTER

QUARTER

QUARTER

Unaudited

Unaudited for

Unaudited

Unaudited for

for the quarter

the quarter

for the year

the year

ended

ended

ended

ended

31 Mar 23

31 Mar 22

31 Mar 23

31 Mar 22

Note

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

Total comprehensive

(expense)/income for the

period attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(25,548)

732

(25,548)

732

Non-controlling interests

(12,552)

2,812

(12,552)

2,812

Total comprehensive

(expense)/income for the

financial period

(38,100)

3,544

(38,100)

3,544

The unaudited condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 and the accompanying explanatory notes.

2

REACH ENERGY BERHAD

Company no. 201301004557 (1034400-D) (Incorporated in Malaysia)

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Unaudited

Audited

As at 31 Mar 23

As at 31 Dec 22

Note

RM'000

RM'000

Assets

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

1,242,573

1,257,518

Intangible assets

1,598

1,671

Right use of assets

3,885

3,997

Prepayment and other receivables

3,747

3,752

Restricted cash

10,085

9,045

Total non-current assets

1,261,888

1,275,983

Current assets

Inventories

3,944

5,470

Trade receivables

668

321

Prepayment and other receivables

26,053

22,847

Amount due from corporate shareholder in a subsidiary

4,064

4,064

Deposits, cash and bank balances

6,552

10,649

Total current assets

41,281

43,351

Total assets

1,303,169

1,319,334

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade payables

102,533

82,410

Accruals and other payables

89,690

34,772

Lease liabilities

730

755

Amounts due to related parties

A7

13,275

391,852

Tax payable

3,209

3,243

Borrowings

A7

8,023

29,289

Provisions

751

37,458

Total current liabilities

218,211

579,779

Net current liabilities

(176,930)

(536,428)

Total assets less current liabilities

1,084,958

739,555

Non-current liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

82,174

82,067

Amounts due to related parties

A7

591,341

123,240

Trade payables

5,290

5,293

Accruals and other payables

-

291,616

Lease liabilities

2,896

2,807

Provisions

7,205

6,889

688,906

511,912

Net assets

396,052

227,643

Equity

Capital

695,484

488,975

Other reserves

17,643

16,498

Accumulated losses

(350,358)

(323,665)

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

362,769

181,808

Non-controlling interest

33,283

45,835

Total Equity

396,052

227,643

Net assets per share (RM)

0.19

0.21

The unaudited condensed consolidated statement of financial position should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 and the accompanying explanatory notes.

3

REACH ENERGY BERHAD

Company no. 201301004557 (1034400-D) (Incorporated in Malaysia)

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

-----------------------

Attributable to Equity Holders of the Company -------------------------

------------------------

Non-distributable-------------------------

Share-

based

Foreign

Non-

Share

Warrants

option

exchange

Accumulated

controlling

Total

Capital

reserve

reserve

reserve

losses

Total

interest

Equity

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

As at 1 January 2023

488,975

-

-

16,498

(323,665)

181,808

45,835

227,643

Issuance of new ordinary shares

206,509

-

-

-

-

206,509

-

206,509

Loss for the financial year

-

-

-

-

(26,693)

(26,693)

(13,314)

(40,007)

Other comprehensive expense, net of tax

- Foreign currency translation

-

-

-

1,145

-

1,145

762

1,907

Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the financial year

-

-

-

1,145

(26,693)

(25,548)

(12,552)

(38,100)

As at 31 March 2023

695,484

-

-

17,643

(350,358)

362,769

33,283

396,052

The unaudited condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 and the accompanying explanatory notes.

4

Disclaimer

Reach Energy Bhd published this content on 25 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2023 07:20:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
