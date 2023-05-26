Reach Energy : Quarterly Financial Results for the Period 1 Jan 2023 to 31 Mar 2023

REACH ENERGY BERHAD Company no: 201301004557 (1034400-D) (Incorporated in Malaysia) Report on Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results for the Period 1 Jan 2023 to 31 Mar 2023 (The figures have not been audited)

REACH ENERGY BERHAD Company no. 201301004557 (1034400-D) (Incorporated in Malaysia) UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME INDIVIDUAL INDIVIDUAL CUMULATIVE CUMULATIVE QUARTER QUARTER QUARTER QUARTER Unaudited Unaudited for Unaudited Unaudited for for the quarter the quarter for the year the year ended ended ended ended 31 Mar 23 31 Mar 22 31 Mar 23 31 Mar 22 Note RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 Revenue 47,303 51,219 47,303 51,219 Operating expenses Taxes other than income taxes (15,657) (14,439) (15,657) (14,439) Purchase, services and other direct costs (8,324) (6,502) (8,324) (6,502) Depreciation and amortisation (22,216) (20,071) (22,216) (20,071) Distribution expenses (11,203) (2,879) (11,203) (2,879) Employee compensation costs (3,847) (3,265) (3,847) (3,265) General and administration expenses (1,278) (1,397) (1,278) (1,397) Other operating (expenses)/income - net (4,318) 73 (4,318) 73 Total operating expenses (66,843) (48,480) (66,843) (48,480) (Loss)/profit from operations (19,540) 2,739 (19,540) 2,739 Finance income 641 10,803 641 10,803 Finance cost (18,028) (18,603) (18,028) (18,603) Finance cost - net (17,387) (7,800) (17,387) (7,800) Loss before taxation B13 (36,927) (5,061) (36,927) (5,061) Income tax (expense)/benefit B14 (3,080) 7,995 (3,080) 7,995 (Loss)/profit for the financial period (40,007) 2,934 (40,007) 2,934 (Loss)/profit attributable to: Owners of the Company (26,693) 366 (26,693) 366 Non-controlling interests (13,314) 2,568 (13,314) 2,568 (Loss)/profit for the financial period (40,007) 2,934 (40,007) 2,934 (Loss)/earnings per share attributable to owners of the B12 Company Basic (loss)/earnings per ordinary share (RM): (0.01) 0.0003 (0.01) 0.0003 Diluted (loss)/earnings per ordinary share (RM): (0.01) 0.0003 (0.01) 0.0003 (Loss)/profit for the financial period (40,007) 2,934 (40,007) 2,934 Other comprehensive income/(expense) net of tax Items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit or (loss): - Foreign currency translation Differences 1,907 610 1,907 610 Total comprehensive (expense)/income for the financial period (38,100) 3,544 (38,100) 3,544 The unaudited condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 and the accompanying explanatory notes. 1

REACH ENERGY BERHAD Company no. 201301004557 (1034400-D) (Incorporated in Malaysia) UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (CONT'D) INDIVIDUAL INDIVIDUAL CUMULATIVE CUMULATIVE QUARTER QUARTER QUARTER QUARTER Unaudited Unaudited for Unaudited Unaudited for for the quarter the quarter for the year the year ended ended ended ended 31 Mar 23 31 Mar 22 31 Mar 23 31 Mar 22 Note RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 Total comprehensive (expense)/income for the period attributable to: Owners of the Company (25,548) 732 (25,548) 732 Non-controlling interests (12,552) 2,812 (12,552) 2,812 Total comprehensive (expense)/income for the financial period (38,100) 3,544 (38,100) 3,544 The unaudited condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 and the accompanying explanatory notes. 2

REACH ENERGY BERHAD Company no. 201301004557 (1034400-D) (Incorporated in Malaysia) UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION Unaudited Audited As at 31 Mar 23 As at 31 Dec 22 Note RM'000 RM'000 Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 1,242,573 1,257,518 Intangible assets 1,598 1,671 Right use of assets 3,885 3,997 Prepayment and other receivables 3,747 3,752 Restricted cash 10,085 9,045 Total non-current assets 1,261,888 1,275,983 Current assets Inventories 3,944 5,470 Trade receivables 668 321 Prepayment and other receivables 26,053 22,847 Amount due from corporate shareholder in a subsidiary 4,064 4,064 Deposits, cash and bank balances 6,552 10,649 Total current assets 41,281 43,351 Total assets 1,303,169 1,319,334 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade payables 102,533 82,410 Accruals and other payables 89,690 34,772 Lease liabilities 730 755 Amounts due to related parties A7 13,275 391,852 Tax payable 3,209 3,243 Borrowings A7 8,023 29,289 Provisions 751 37,458 Total current liabilities 218,211 579,779 Net current liabilities (176,930) (536,428) Total assets less current liabilities 1,084,958 739,555 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 82,174 82,067 Amounts due to related parties A7 591,341 123,240 Trade payables 5,290 5,293 Accruals and other payables - 291,616 Lease liabilities 2,896 2,807 Provisions 7,205 6,889 688,906 511,912 Net assets 396,052 227,643 Equity Capital 695,484 488,975 Other reserves 17,643 16,498 Accumulated losses (350,358) (323,665) Equity attributable to owners of the Company 362,769 181,808 Non-controlling interest 33,283 45,835 Total Equity 396,052 227,643 Net assets per share (RM) 0.19 0.21 The unaudited condensed consolidated statement of financial position should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 and the accompanying explanatory notes. 3