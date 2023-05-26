Reach Energy : Quarterly Financial Results for the Period 1 Jan 2023 to 31 Mar 2023
05/26/2023 | 03:21am EDT
REACH ENERGY
BERHAD
Company no: 201301004557 (1034400-D)
(Incorporated in Malaysia)
Report
on
Unaudited
Quarterly Financial Results
for the Period
1 Jan 2023
to
31 Mar 2023
(The figures have not been audited)
REACH ENERGY BERHAD
Company no. 201301004557 (1034400-D) (Incorporated in Malaysia)
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
INDIVIDUAL
INDIVIDUAL
CUMULATIVE
CUMULATIVE
QUARTER
QUARTER
QUARTER
QUARTER
Unaudited
Unaudited for
Unaudited
Unaudited for
for the quarter
the quarter
for the year
the year
ended
ended
ended
ended
31 Mar 23
31 Mar 22
31 Mar 23
31 Mar 22
Note
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
Revenue
47,303
51,219
47,303
51,219
Operating expenses
Taxes other than income taxes
(15,657)
(14,439)
(15,657)
(14,439)
Purchase, services and other direct
costs
(8,324)
(6,502)
(8,324)
(6,502)
Depreciation and amortisation
(22,216)
(20,071)
(22,216)
(20,071)
Distribution expenses
(11,203)
(2,879)
(11,203)
(2,879)
Employee compensation costs
(3,847)
(3,265)
(3,847)
(3,265)
General and administration
expenses
(1,278)
(1,397)
(1,278)
(1,397)
Other operating (expenses)/income
- net
(4,318)
73
(4,318)
73
Total operating expenses
(66,843)
(48,480)
(66,843)
(48,480)
(Loss)/profit from operations
(19,540)
2,739
(19,540)
2,739
Finance income
641
10,803
641
10,803
Finance cost
(18,028)
(18,603)
(18,028)
(18,603)
Finance cost - net
(17,387)
(7,800)
(17,387)
(7,800)
Loss before taxation
B13
(36,927)
(5,061)
(36,927)
(5,061)
Income tax (expense)/benefit
B14
(3,080)
7,995
(3,080)
7,995
(Loss)/profit for the financial period
(40,007)
2,934
(40,007)
2,934
(Loss)/profit attributable to:
Owners of the Company
(26,693)
366
(26,693)
366
Non-controlling interests
(13,314)
2,568
(13,314)
2,568
(Loss)/profit for the financial period
(40,007)
2,934
(40,007)
2,934
(Loss)/earnings per share
attributable to owners of the
B12
Company
Basic (loss)/earnings per ordinary
share (RM):
(0.01)
0.0003
(0.01)
0.0003
Diluted (loss)/earnings per ordinary
share (RM):
(0.01)
0.0003
(0.01)
0.0003
(Loss)/profit for the financial period
(40,007)
2,934
(40,007)
2,934
Other comprehensive
income/(expense) net of tax
Items that will be reclassified
subsequently to profit or (loss):
- Foreign currency translation
Differences
1,907
610
1,907
610
Total comprehensive
(expense)/income for the
financial period
(38,100)
3,544
(38,100)
3,544
The unaudited condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 and the accompanying explanatory notes.
REACH ENERGY BERHAD
Company no. 201301004557 (1034400-D) (Incorporated in Malaysia)
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (CONT'D)
INDIVIDUAL
INDIVIDUAL
CUMULATIVE
CUMULATIVE
QUARTER
QUARTER
QUARTER
QUARTER
Unaudited
Unaudited for
Unaudited
Unaudited for
for the quarter
the quarter
for the year
the year
ended
ended
ended
ended
31 Mar 23
31 Mar 22
31 Mar 23
31 Mar 22
Note
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
Total comprehensive
(expense)/income for the
period attributable to:
Owners of the Company
(25,548)
732
(25,548)
732
Non-controlling interests
(12,552)
2,812
(12,552)
2,812
Total comprehensive
(expense)/income for the
financial period
(38,100)
3,544
(38,100)
3,544

REACH ENERGY BERHAD
Company no. 201301004557 (1034400-D) (Incorporated in Malaysia)
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Unaudited
Audited
As at 31 Mar 23
As at 31 Dec 22
Note
RM'000
RM'000
Assets
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
1,242,573
1,257,518
Intangible assets
1,598
1,671
Right use of assets
3,885
3,997
Prepayment and other receivables
3,747
3,752
Restricted cash
10,085
9,045
Total non-current assets
1,261,888
1,275,983
Current assets
Inventories
3,944
5,470
Trade receivables
668
321
Prepayment and other receivables
26,053
22,847
Amount due from corporate shareholder in a subsidiary
4,064
4,064
Deposits, cash and bank balances
6,552
10,649
Total current assets
41,281
43,351
Total assets
1,303,169
1,319,334
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade payables
102,533
82,410
Accruals and other payables
89,690
34,772
Lease liabilities
730
755
Amounts due to related parties
A7
13,275
391,852
Tax payable
3,209
3,243
Borrowings
A7
8,023
29,289
Provisions
751
37,458
Total current liabilities
218,211
579,779
Net current liabilities
(176,930)
(536,428)
Total assets less current liabilities
1,084,958
739,555
Non-current liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
82,174
82,067
Amounts due to related parties
A7
591,341
123,240
Trade payables
5,290
5,293
Accruals and other payables
-
291,616
Lease liabilities
2,896
2,807
Provisions
7,205
6,889
688,906
511,912
Net assets
396,052
227,643
Equity
Capital
695,484
488,975
Other reserves
17,643
16,498
Accumulated losses
(350,358)
(323,665)
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
362,769
181,808
Non-controlling interest
33,283
45,835
Total Equity
396,052
227,643
Net assets per share (RM)
0.19
0.21
The unaudited condensed consolidated statement of financial position should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 and the accompanying explanatory notes.
REACH ENERGY BERHAD
Company no. 201301004557 (1034400-D) (Incorporated in Malaysia)
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
-----------------------
Attributable to Equity Holders of the Company -------------------------
------------------------
Non-distributable-------------------------
Share-
based
Foreign
Non-
Share
Warrants
option
exchange
Accumulated
controlling
Total
Capital
reserve
reserve
reserve
losses
Total
interest
Equity
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
As at 1 January 2023
488,975
-
-
16,498
(323,665)
181,808
45,835
227,643
Issuance of new ordinary shares
206,509
-
-
-
-
206,509
-
206,509
Loss for the financial year
-
-
-
-
(26,693)
(26,693)
(13,314)
(40,007)
Other comprehensive expense, net of tax
- Foreign currency translation
-
-
-
1,145
-
1,145
762
1,907
Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the financial year
-
-
-
1,145
(26,693)
(25,548)
(12,552)
(38,100)
As at 31 March 2023
695,484
-
-
17,643
(350,358)
362,769
33,283
396,052
The unaudited condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 and the accompanying explanatory notes.