Reach Energy Berhad : Report on Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results for the Period 1 April 2021 to 30 June 2021

08/24/2021 | 03:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REACH ENERGY

BERHAD

Company no: 201301004557 (1034400-D)

(Incorporated in Malaysia)

Report

on

Unaudited

Quarterly Financial Results

for the Period

1 April 2021

to

30 June 2021

(The figures have not been audited)

REACH ENERGY BERHAD

Company no. 201301004557 (1034400-D) (Incorporated in Malaysia)

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

INDIVIDUAL

INDIVIDUAL

CUMULATIVE

CUMULATIVE

QUARTER

QUARTER

QUARTER

QUARTER

Unaudited for

Unaudited for

Unaudited for

Unaudited

the quarter

the quarter

the year

for the year

ended

ended

ended

ended

30 Jun 21

30 Jun 20

30 Jun 21

30 Jun 20

Note

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

Revenue

31,101

16,982

54,159

39,663

Operating expenses

Taxes other than income taxes

(11,370)

(2,928)

(17,432)

(12,136)

Purchase, services and other direct

costs

(6,164)

(7,591)

(10,434)

(16,897)

Depreciation, depletion and

amortisation

(15,251)

(13,410)

(25,092)

(30,595)

Impairment of non-financial asset

-

(59,524)

-

(66,153)

Distribution expenses

(3,073)

(3,357)

(5,361)

(7,037)

Employee compensation costs

(2,554)

(3,500)

(4,823)

(7,349)

General and administration

expenses

(1,128)

(749)

(2,334)

(3,087)

Other operating income/(expenses)

- net

1,220

(856)

(219)

3,968

Total operating expenses

(38,320)

(91,915)

(65,695)

(139,286)

Loss from operations

(7,219)

(74,933)

(11,536)

(99,623)

Finance income

777

195

15,747

19,107

Finance cost

(12,320)

(18,355)

(24,896)

(29,194)

Finance cost - net

(11,543)

(18,160)

(9,149)

(10,087)

Loss before taxation

B13

(18,762)

(93,093)

(20,685)

(109,710)

Income tax benefit

B14

1,614

39,157

6,588

48,470

Loss for the financial period

(17,148)

(53,936)

(14,097)

(61,240)

(Loss)/profit attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(9,058)

(32,407)

11,187

(27,803)

Non-controlling interests

(8,090)

(21,529)

(25,284)

(33,437)

Loss for the financial period

(17,148)

(53,936)

(14,097)

(61,240)

(Loss)/earnings per share

attributable to owners of the

B12

Company

Basic (loss)/earnings per ordinary

share (RM):

(0.008)

(0.03)

0.01

(0.03)

Diluted (loss)/earnings per ordinary

share (RM):

(0.008)

(0.03)

0.01

(0.03)

Loss for the financial period

(17,148)

(53,936)

(14,097)

(61,240)

Other comprehensive

(expense)/income, net of tax

Items that will be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss:

- Foreign currency translation

differences

564

6,993

(2,172)

5,994

Total comprehensive expense for

the financial period

(16,584)

(46,943)

(16,269)

(55,246)

The unaudited condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 and the accompanying explanatory notes.

1

REACH ENERGY BERHAD

Company no. 201301004557 (1034400-D) (Incorporated in Malaysia)

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (CONT'D)

INDIVIDUAL

INDIVIDUAL

CUMULATIVE

CUMULATIVE

QUARTER

QUARTER

QUARTER

QUARTER

Unaudited for

Unaudited for

Unaudited for

Unaudited for

the quarter

the quarter

the year

the year

ended

ended

ended

ended

30 Jun 21

30 Jun 20

30 Jun 21

30 Jun 20

Note

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

Total comprehensive

(expense)/income for the period

attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(8,721)

(28,212)

9,884

(24,207)

Non-controlling interests

(7,863)

(18,731)

(26,153)

(31,039)

Total comprehensive expense

for the financial period

(16,584)

(46,943)

(16,269)

(55,246)

The unaudited condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 and the accompanying explanatory notes.

2

REACH ENERGY BERHAD

Company no. 201301004557 (1034400-D) (Incorporated in Malaysia)

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Unaudited

Audited

As at 30 Jun 21

As at 31 Dec 20

Note

RM'000

RM'000

Assets

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

1,273,880

1,257,149

Intangible assets

1,413

1,490

Right use of assets

2,356

2,420

Prepayment and other receivables

3,443

3,274

Restricted cash

5,186

6,953

Total non-current assets

1,286,278

1,271,286

Current assets

Inventories

2,304

1,835

Trade receivables

2,016

5,664

Prepayment and other receivables

11,688

10,559

Amount due from corporate shareholder in a subsidiary

4,007

4,007

Deposits, cash and bank balances

11,593

10,163

Total current assets

31,608

32,228

Total assets

1,317,886

1,303,514

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade payables

41,757

55,824

Accruals and other payables

11,108

19,668

Lease liabilities

482

352

Amounts due to corporate shareholder in a subsidiary

A7

352,001

331,340

Current tax liabilities

2,962

2,886

Provision

11,600

11,205

Total current liabilities

419,910

421,275

Net current liabilities

(388,302)

(389,047)

Total assets less current liabilities

897,976

882,239

Non-current liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

55,199

60,758

Amounts due to corporate shareholder in a subsidiary

A7

344,418

317,278

Trade payables

20,224

8,771

Accruals and other payables

299

334

Lease liabilities

1,878

2,079

Provisions

4,714

5,506

426,732

394,726

Net assets

471,244

487,513

Equity

Capital

488,975

488,975

Other reserves

180,539

181,842

Accumulated losses

(301,609)

(312,796)

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

367,905

358,021

Non-controlling interest

103,339

129,492

Total Equity

471,244

487,513

Net assets per share (RM)

0.43

0.44

The unaudited condensed consolidated statement of financial position should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 and the accompanying explanatory notes.

3

REACH ENERGY BERHAD

Company no. 201301004557 (1034400-D) (Incorporated in Malaysia)

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

-----------------------

Attributable to Equity Holders of the Company -------------------------

------------------------

Non-distributable-------------------------

Share-

based

Foreign

Non-

Warrants

payment

exchange

Accumulated

controlling

Total

Capital

reserve

reserves

reserve

losses

Total

interest

Equity

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

As at 1 January 2021

488,975

198,914

821

(17,893)

(312,796)

358,021

129,492

487,513

Profit/(loss) for the financial year

-

-

-

-

11,187

11,187

(25,284)

(14,097)

Other comprehensive expense, net of tax

- Foreign currency translation

-

-

-

(1,303)

-

(1,303)

(869)

(2,172)

Total comprehensive (expense)/income for the financial

year

-

-

-

(1,303)

11,187

9,884

(26,153)

(16,269)

As at 30 June 2021

488,975

198,914

821

(19,196)

(301,609)

367,905

103,339

471,244

The unaudited condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 and the accompanying explanatory notes.

4

Disclaimer

Reach Energy Bhd published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 07:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 79,5 M 18,9 M 18,9 M
Net income 2020 -129 M -30,5 M -30,5 M
Net Debt 2020 641 M 152 M 152 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,83x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 87,7 M 20,8 M 20,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,54x
EV / Sales 2020 9,44x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 47,2%
Chart REACH ENERGY BERHAD
Duration : Period :
Reach Energy Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REACH ENERGY BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Siew Chaing Tan Chief Executive Officer
Shiau Ruenn Ling Finance Manager
Azmil Khalili bin Khalid Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ku Azhar bin Ku Akil Executive Director & Technical Director
Syed Salim bin Syed Abu Bakar Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REACH ENERGY BERHAD-20.00%21
CONOCOPHILLIPS37.01%70 663
CNOOC LIMITED8.50%45 279
EOG RESOURCES, INC.35.63%37 641
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED29.09%36 446
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY24.08%34 476