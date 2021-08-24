Reach Energy Berhad : Report on Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results for the Period 1 April 2021 to 30 June 2021

REACH ENERGY BERHAD Company no: 201301004557 (1034400-D) (Incorporated in Malaysia) Report on Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results for the Period 1 April 2021 to 30 June 2021 (The figures have not been audited)

REACH ENERGY BERHAD Company no. 201301004557 (1034400-D) (Incorporated in Malaysia) UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME INDIVIDUAL INDIVIDUAL CUMULATIVE CUMULATIVE QUARTER QUARTER QUARTER QUARTER Unaudited for Unaudited for Unaudited for Unaudited the quarter the quarter the year for the year ended ended ended ended 30 Jun 21 30 Jun 20 30 Jun 21 30 Jun 20 Note RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 Revenue 31,101 16,982 54,159 39,663 Operating expenses Taxes other than income taxes (11,370) (2,928) (17,432) (12,136) Purchase, services and other direct costs (6,164) (7,591) (10,434) (16,897) Depreciation, depletion and amortisation (15,251) (13,410) (25,092) (30,595) Impairment of non-financial asset - (59,524) - (66,153) Distribution expenses (3,073) (3,357) (5,361) (7,037) Employee compensation costs (2,554) (3,500) (4,823) (7,349) General and administration expenses (1,128) (749) (2,334) (3,087) Other operating income/(expenses) - net 1,220 (856) (219) 3,968 Total operating expenses (38,320) (91,915) (65,695) (139,286) Loss from operations (7,219) (74,933) (11,536) (99,623) Finance income 777 195 15,747 19,107 Finance cost (12,320) (18,355) (24,896) (29,194) Finance cost - net (11,543) (18,160) (9,149) (10,087) Loss before taxation B13 (18,762) (93,093) (20,685) (109,710) Income tax benefit B14 1,614 39,157 6,588 48,470 Loss for the financial period (17,148) (53,936) (14,097) (61,240) (Loss)/profit attributable to: Owners of the Company (9,058) (32,407) 11,187 (27,803) Non-controlling interests (8,090) (21,529) (25,284) (33,437) Loss for the financial period (17,148) (53,936) (14,097) (61,240) (Loss)/earnings per share attributable to owners of the B12 Company Basic (loss)/earnings per ordinary share (RM): (0.008) (0.03) 0.01 (0.03) Diluted (loss)/earnings per ordinary share (RM): (0.008) (0.03) 0.01 (0.03) Loss for the financial period (17,148) (53,936) (14,097) (61,240) Other comprehensive (expense)/income, net of tax Items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: - Foreign currency translation differences 564 6,993 (2,172) 5,994 Total comprehensive expense for the financial period (16,584) (46,943) (16,269) (55,246) The unaudited condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 and the accompanying explanatory notes. 1

REACH ENERGY BERHAD Company no. 201301004557 (1034400-D) (Incorporated in Malaysia) UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (CONT'D) INDIVIDUAL INDIVIDUAL CUMULATIVE CUMULATIVE QUARTER QUARTER QUARTER QUARTER Unaudited for Unaudited for Unaudited for Unaudited for the quarter the quarter the year the year ended ended ended ended 30 Jun 21 30 Jun 20 30 Jun 21 30 Jun 20 Note RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 Total comprehensive (expense)/income for the period attributable to: Owners of the Company (8,721) (28,212) 9,884 (24,207) Non-controlling interests (7,863) (18,731) (26,153) (31,039) Total comprehensive expense for the financial period (16,584) (46,943) (16,269) (55,246) The unaudited condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 and the accompanying explanatory notes. 2

REACH ENERGY BERHAD Company no. 201301004557 (1034400-D) (Incorporated in Malaysia) UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION Unaudited Audited As at 30 Jun 21 As at 31 Dec 20 Note RM'000 RM'000 Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 1,273,880 1,257,149 Intangible assets 1,413 1,490 Right use of assets 2,356 2,420 Prepayment and other receivables 3,443 3,274 Restricted cash 5,186 6,953 Total non-current assets 1,286,278 1,271,286 Current assets Inventories 2,304 1,835 Trade receivables 2,016 5,664 Prepayment and other receivables 11,688 10,559 Amount due from corporate shareholder in a subsidiary 4,007 4,007 Deposits, cash and bank balances 11,593 10,163 Total current assets 31,608 32,228 Total assets 1,317,886 1,303,514 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade payables 41,757 55,824 Accruals and other payables 11,108 19,668 Lease liabilities 482 352 Amounts due to corporate shareholder in a subsidiary A7 352,001 331,340 Current tax liabilities 2,962 2,886 Provision 11,600 11,205 Total current liabilities 419,910 421,275 Net current liabilities (388,302) (389,047) Total assets less current liabilities 897,976 882,239 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 55,199 60,758 Amounts due to corporate shareholder in a subsidiary A7 344,418 317,278 Trade payables 20,224 8,771 Accruals and other payables 299 334 Lease liabilities 1,878 2,079 Provisions 4,714 5,506 426,732 394,726 Net assets 471,244 487,513 Equity Capital 488,975 488,975 Other reserves 180,539 181,842 Accumulated losses (301,609) (312,796) Equity attributable to owners of the Company 367,905 358,021 Non-controlling interest 103,339 129,492 Total Equity 471,244 487,513 Net assets per share (RM) 0.43 0.44 The unaudited condensed consolidated statement of financial position should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 and the accompanying explanatory notes. 3

REACH ENERGY BERHAD Company no. 201301004557 (1034400-D) (Incorporated in Malaysia) UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY ----------------------- Attributable to Equity Holders of the Company -------------------------  ------------------------ Non-distributable-------------------------  Share- based Foreign Non- Warrants payment exchange Accumulated controlling Total Capital reserve reserves reserve losses Total interest Equity RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 As at 1 January 2021 488,975 198,914 821 (17,893) (312,796) 358,021 129,492 487,513 Profit/(loss) for the financial year - - - - 11,187 11,187 (25,284) (14,097) Other comprehensive expense, net of tax - Foreign currency translation - - - (1,303) - (1,303) (869) (2,172) Total comprehensive (expense)/income for the financial year - - - (1,303) 11,187 9,884 (26,153) (16,269) As at 30 June 2021 488,975 198,914 821 (19,196) (301,609) 367,905 103,339 471,244 The unaudited condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 and the accompanying explanatory notes. 4