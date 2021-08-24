Reach Energy Berhad : Report on Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results for the Period 1 April 2021 to 30 June 2021
08/24/2021 | 03:24am EDT
REACH ENERGY
BERHAD
Company no: 201301004557 (1034400-D)
(Incorporated in Malaysia)
Report
on
Unaudited
Quarterly Financial Results
for the Period
1 April 2021
to
30 June 2021
(The figures have not been audited)
REACH ENERGY BERHAD
Company no. 201301004557 (1034400-D) (Incorporated in Malaysia)
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
INDIVIDUAL
INDIVIDUAL
CUMULATIVE
CUMULATIVE
QUARTER
QUARTER
QUARTER
QUARTER
Unaudited for
Unaudited for
Unaudited for
Unaudited
the quarter
the quarter
the year
for the year
ended
ended
ended
ended
30 Jun 21
30 Jun 20
30 Jun 21
30 Jun 20
Note
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
Revenue
31,101
16,982
54,159
39,663
Operating expenses
Taxes other than income taxes
(11,370)
(2,928)
(17,432)
(12,136)
Purchase, services and other direct
costs
(6,164)
(7,591)
(10,434)
(16,897)
Depreciation, depletion and
amortisation
(15,251)
(13,410)
(25,092)
(30,595)
Impairment of non-financial asset
-
(59,524)
-
(66,153)
Distribution expenses
(3,073)
(3,357)
(5,361)
(7,037)
Employee compensation costs
(2,554)
(3,500)
(4,823)
(7,349)
General and administration
expenses
(1,128)
(749)
(2,334)
(3,087)
Other operating income/(expenses)
- net
1,220
(856)
(219)
3,968
Total operating expenses
(38,320)
(91,915)
(65,695)
(139,286)
Loss from operations
(7,219)
(74,933)
(11,536)
(99,623)
Finance income
777
195
15,747
19,107
Finance cost
(12,320)
(18,355)
(24,896)
(29,194)
Finance cost - net
(11,543)
(18,160)
(9,149)
(10,087)
Loss before taxation
B13
(18,762)
(93,093)
(20,685)
(109,710)
Income tax benefit
B14
1,614
39,157
6,588
48,470
Loss for the financial period
(17,148)
(53,936)
(14,097)
(61,240)
(Loss)/profit attributable to:
Owners of the Company
(9,058)
(32,407)
11,187
(27,803)
Non-controlling interests
(8,090)
(21,529)
(25,284)
(33,437)
Loss for the financial period
(17,148)
(53,936)
(14,097)
(61,240)
(Loss)/earnings per share
attributable to owners of the
B12
Company
Basic (loss)/earnings per ordinary
share (RM):
(0.008)
(0.03)
0.01
(0.03)
Diluted (loss)/earnings per ordinary
share (RM):
(0.008)
(0.03)
0.01
(0.03)
Loss for the financial period
(17,148)
(53,936)
(14,097)
(61,240)
Other comprehensive
(expense)/income, net of tax
Items that will be reclassified
subsequently to profit or loss:
- Foreign currency translation
differences
564
6,993
(2,172)
5,994
Total comprehensive expense for
the financial period
(16,584)
(46,943)
(16,269)
(55,246)
The unaudited condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 and the accompanying explanatory notes.
1
REACH ENERGY BERHAD
Company no. 201301004557 (1034400-D) (Incorporated in Malaysia)
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (CONT'D)
INDIVIDUAL
INDIVIDUAL
CUMULATIVE
CUMULATIVE
QUARTER
QUARTER
QUARTER
QUARTER
Unaudited for
Unaudited for
Unaudited for
Unaudited for
the quarter
the quarter
the year
the year
ended
ended
ended
ended
30 Jun 21
30 Jun 20
30 Jun 21
30 Jun 20
Note
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
Total comprehensive
(expense)/income for the period
attributable to:
Owners of the Company
(8,721)
(28,212)
9,884
(24,207)
Non-controlling interests
(7,863)
(18,731)
(26,153)
(31,039)
Total comprehensive expense
for the financial period
(16,584)
(46,943)
(16,269)
(55,246)
The unaudited condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 and the accompanying explanatory notes.
2
REACH ENERGY BERHAD
Company no. 201301004557 (1034400-D) (Incorporated in Malaysia)
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Unaudited
Audited
As at 30 Jun 21
As at 31 Dec 20
Note
RM'000
RM'000
Assets
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
1,273,880
1,257,149
Intangible assets
1,413
1,490
Right use of assets
2,356
2,420
Prepayment and other receivables
3,443
3,274
Restricted cash
5,186
6,953
Total non-current assets
1,286,278
1,271,286
Current assets
Inventories
2,304
1,835
Trade receivables
2,016
5,664
Prepayment and other receivables
11,688
10,559
Amount due from corporate shareholder in a subsidiary
4,007
4,007
Deposits, cash and bank balances
11,593
10,163
Total current assets
31,608
32,228
Total assets
1,317,886
1,303,514
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade payables
41,757
55,824
Accruals and other payables
11,108
19,668
Lease liabilities
482
352
Amounts due to corporate shareholder in a subsidiary
A7
352,001
331,340
Current tax liabilities
2,962
2,886
Provision
11,600
11,205
Total current liabilities
419,910
421,275
Net current liabilities
(388,302)
(389,047)
Total assets less current liabilities
897,976
882,239
Non-current liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
55,199
60,758
Amounts due to corporate shareholder in a subsidiary
A7
344,418
317,278
Trade payables
20,224
8,771
Accruals and other payables
299
334
Lease liabilities
1,878
2,079
Provisions
4,714
5,506
426,732
394,726
Net assets
471,244
487,513
Equity
Capital
488,975
488,975
Other reserves
180,539
181,842
Accumulated losses
(301,609)
(312,796)
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
367,905
358,021
Non-controlling interest
103,339
129,492
Total Equity
471,244
487,513
Net assets per share (RM)
0.43
0.44
The unaudited condensed consolidated statement of financial position should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 and the accompanying explanatory notes.
3
REACH ENERGY BERHAD
Company no. 201301004557 (1034400-D) (Incorporated in Malaysia)
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
-----------------------
Attributable to Equity Holders of the Company -------------------------
------------------------
Non-distributable-------------------------
Share-
based
Foreign
Non-
Warrants
payment
exchange
Accumulated
controlling
Total
Capital
reserve
reserves
reserve
losses
Total
interest
Equity
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
As at 1 January 2021
488,975
198,914
821
(17,893)
(312,796)
358,021
129,492
487,513
Profit/(loss) for the financial year
-
-
-
-
11,187
11,187
(25,284)
(14,097)
Other comprehensive expense, net of tax
- Foreign currency translation
-
-
-
(1,303)
-
(1,303)
(869)
(2,172)
Total comprehensive (expense)/income for the financial
year
-
-
-
(1,303)
11,187
9,884
(26,153)
(16,269)
As at 30 June 2021
488,975
198,914
821
(19,196)
(301,609)
367,905
103,339
471,244
The unaudited condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 and the accompanying explanatory notes.
Reach Energy Bhd published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 07:23:05 UTC.