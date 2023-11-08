Reach plc is a United Kingdom-based commercial, national, and regional news publisher. The Company is focused on providing content that attracts the audience of any commercial news publisher in the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland. The Company is engaged in delivering the latest news, entertainment, and sport through paid-for and free newspapers and magazines across the world through multi-platform digital sites, including desktop, mobile, and applications. The Company's brands include the Mirror, Express, Daily Star, Daily Record, Manchester Evening News, Liverpool Echo, Irish Star, OK! magazine, WalesOnline, MyLondon, and Curiously. The Company's portfolio of national, regional, and hyperlocal news brands is available in a combination of printed and digital formats. The Company has approximately 138 brands, including Websites and print products; 40 books published by Mirror Books; and 17 active podcasts.

Sector Consumer Publishing