REACH PLC

REACH PLC

(TNI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Daily Mirror publisher Reach sees digital revenue recover in third quarter

09/28/2020 | 03:26am EDT

British newspaper publisher Reach said on Monday it had seen a strong recovery in digital advertising in the third quarter, resulting in a year-on-year revenue decline for the quarter of 15.0% compared to a 27.5% drop in the second.

The company, which publishes the Daily Mirror and Daily Express tabloids and a host of regional titles, said it was performing materially ahead of market expectations, although it remained mindful of the impact of COVID-19 on the economy.

Chief Executive Jim Mullen said: "We have seen a strong recovery in the digital advertising market since the worst impacts of COVID-19 in April which has driven a return to healthy digital revenue growth since July, assisted by increased customer engagement and loyalty."

He said circulation sales had also stabilised and had shown a gradual recovery during the second and third quarters as coronavirus lockdown measures were eased.

The company said in July it would cut about 550 jobs, or 12% of its workforce, after the pandemic hit circulation and advertising revenue.

Shares in the group jumped 20% in early deals as analysts at Numis said both adjusted operating and pretax profit for the first half soundly beat their expectations.

The company reported statutory operating profit of 28.9 million pounds for the first half against 63.7 million pounds for the same period a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, operating profit was 53.5 million pounds, against 71.3 million pounds a year earlier, on revenue of 290.8 million pounds, down from 352.6 million pounds.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young and James Davey)

Financials
Sales 2020 586 M 748 M 748 M
Net income 2020 90,4 M 115 M 115 M
Net cash 2020 20,4 M 26,1 M 26,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 7,78%
Capitalization 191 M 243 M 244 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,29x
EV / Sales 2021 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 4 573
Free-Float 85,6%
