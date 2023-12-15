(Alliance News) - Reach PLC on Friday noted the judgement of Justice Fancourt in the case concerning the Duke of Sussex and others against Reach subsidiary Mirror Group Newspapers Ltd.

Reach is the UK and Ireland's largest commercial news publisher with brands including the Mirror, Express and Daily Record.

The judge has awarded the Duke of Sussex GBP140,600 against a total of GBP443,025 sought in court, and awarded Michael Turner, another claimant, GBP31,650 against GBP136,250 sought.

Prince Harry first sued MGN for damages in 2019 for damages, claiming journalists at MGN's titles were involved in phone hacking and other unlawful means of gathering information. Prince Harry's lawyer, reading a statement on his client's behalf, hailed the judge's ruling as a "great day for truth as well as accountability," PA reported this morning.

As reported with Reach's interim results at the end of July, its historical legal provision stands at GBP45.4 million. Reach said "the impact of the judgment on legal limitation is expected to reduce the number of live claims, and substantially limit and bar all or most future claims."

Reach's Chief Executive Officer Jim Mullen said: "We welcome today's judgment that gives the business the necessary clarity to move forward from events that took place many years ago."

"Where historical wrongdoing took place, we apologise unreservedly, have taken full responsibility and paid appropriate compensation."

Reach shares were up 5.6% at 72.04 pence each in London on Friday at midday.

By Hugh Cameron, Alliance News reporter

