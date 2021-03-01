Reach : Daily Mirror publisher reports 12.8% drop in full-year profit

Log in
03/01/2021 | 02:41am EST
LONDON (Reuters) - The publisher of Britain's Daily Mirror and Daily Express met expectations with a 12.8% decline in full-year adjusted operating profit after a recovery in print revenue and digital demand delivered a stronger second half.

Reach on Monday reported profit of 133.8 million pounds ($187.3 million) on revenue down 14.6% to 600.2 million pounds, reflecting the impact of COVID-19 on its print titles.

The company said its registered users, who are more valuable to advertisers, now stood at 5.8 million, more than halfway towards its end-2022 target.

Chief Executive Jim Mullen said he would increase investment to meet the medium-term objective of doubling digital revenue.

"Resilience in print circulation is the foundation for the strong cash generation which underpins strategic investment, our pension commitments and growing returns to shareholders," he said.

Reach said it would pay a final dividend of 4.26 pence per share.

($1 = 0.7145 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Estelle Shirbon)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 597 M 834 M 834 M
Net income 2020 74,2 M 104 M 104 M
Net cash 2020 42,1 M 58,9 M 58,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
Yield 2020 1,98%
Capitalization 736 M 1 025 M 1 028 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,16x
EV / Sales 2021 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 4 573
Free-Float 87,6%
Chart REACH PLC
Duration : Period :
Reach plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REACH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 239,25 GBX
Last Close Price 238,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 47,6%
Spread / Average Target 0,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jim Mullen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Jeremy Ian Fuller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Edward Tucker Prettejohn Chairman
Helen C. Stevenson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
David Thomas Kelly Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REACH PLC66.09%1 025
NEWS CORPORATION30.50%13 752
INFORMA PLC0.33%11 516
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED18.82%9 468
SCHIBSTED ASA-4.26%8 684
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-1.16%8 568
