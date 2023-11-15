Reach plc

(Company Number 82548)

IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LISTING RULES LR 9.6.2R

At the General Meeting of Reach plc (the "Company"), duly convened and held at Norton Rose Fulbright LLP's Offices, 3 More London Riverside, London, SE1 2AQ on Wednesday, 15 November 2023 at 10.00am, the following resolution was passed:

Resolution 1 - Capital Reduction (special resolution)

THAT, subject to the confirmation of the High Court of Justice in England and Wales, the balance standing to the credit of the share premium account of the Company be cancelled.

Lorraine Clover

Company Secretary