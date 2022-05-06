Log in
    TNI   GB0009039941

REACH PLC

(TNI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/06 07:13:23 am EDT
121.95 GBX   -3.44%
07:02aUK media industry facing low profitability, says government report
RE
06:59aUK media industry facing low profitability, says government report
RE
05/05Sliding pound supports FTSE 100 after BoE flags recession risk
RE
UK media industry facing low profitability, says government report

05/06/2022 | 07:02am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - The British media industry is characterised by low profitability as readers move online, a government report showed on Friday, cautioning that it would be unlikely for investors to choose the sector.

"We have found a clear pattern of declining sustainability in the sector since 2010, which is consistent with reduced income and costs, as well as a reduction of investment and relatedly capital employed in the sector," the report said.

(Reporting by Muvija M, editing by William James)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PATTERN S.P.A. -2.05% 5.72 Delayed Quote.-15.88%
REACH PLC -3.40% 121.8 Delayed Quote.-55.29%
Financials
Sales 2022 613 M 756 M 756 M
Net income 2022 84,4 M 104 M 104 M
Net cash 2022 57,8 M 71,4 M 71,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,82x
Yield 2022 5,93%
Capitalization 394 M 486 M 486 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 4 671
Free-Float 95,0%
Managers and Directors
Jim Mullen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Jeremy Ian Fuller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Edward Tucker Prettejohn Chairman
Helen Claire Stevenson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
David Thomas Kelly Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REACH PLC-55.29%486
NEWS CORPORATION-11.56%11 537
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-18.24%6 003
REWORLD MEDIA-13.92%375
NORTH MEDIA A/S-29.72%194
D. B. CORP LIMITED-9.94%194