Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Reach plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TNI   GB0009039941

REACH PLC

(TNI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:21:11 2023-03-07 am EST
83.15 GBX   -8.27%
05:04aWincanton profit warning after HMRC loss
AN
04:42aFTSE 100 Edges Higher as Ashtead Gains, Fresnillo Falls
DJ
03:14aFTSE 100 Seen Flat After Mixed Asia Trading
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wincanton profit warning after HMRC loss

03/07/2023 | 05:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Tuesday.

----------

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

----------

MJ Gleeson PLC, up 4.0% at 463 pence, 12-month range 331p-672p. Shares in the Sheffield, England-based housebuilder and land investor as data from Halifax showed a rise in UK house prices. UK house prices rose 1.1% in February from the month before, after a 0.2% rise in January from December. House prices fell 1.3% month-on-month in December. They rose 2.1% annually in February, with the rate of growth unchanged from the previous two months. "Recent reductions in mortgage rates, improving consumer confidence, and a continuing resilience in the labour market are arguably helping to stabilise prices," explained Kim Kinnaird, director at Halifax Mortgages.

----------

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

----------

Wincanton PLC, down 25% at 229.25p, 12-month range 198.2p-426.5p. The logistics provider says it has lost a contract with HM Revenue & Customs following a retendering process. The contract was for the logistics services to support UK customs arrangements at inland border facilities, and will be transferred by June. Firm is "extremely disappointed" by the loss of the contract. It warns of a more challenging external environment in the coming year, and says pretax profit in financial 2024 will be "materially lower" than market consensus, which it cites as GBP63 million. More positively, in the current year to March 31, says trading has been in line with expectations, with revenue growth of around 3% and pretax profit growth above 5%.

----------

Reach PLC, down 7.7% at 83.7p, 12-month range 64.4p-203.49p. The British newspaper, magazine and digital publisher reports disappointing annual results, as revenue falls 2.3% to GBP601.4 million from GBP615.8 million. Pretax profit drops to GBP66.2 million from GBP73.3 million. Leaves final dividend unchanged at 4.46p. "The next 12 months will bring fresh challenges, but we've proven over the past few years that Reach is a resilient business," the firm says.

----------

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News senior markets reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HENNES & MAURITZ AB 0.44% 136.2 Delayed Quote.20.81%
MJ GLEESON PLC 1.12% 450 Delayed Quote.29.36%
REACH PLC -10.26% 81.075 Delayed Quote.-4.68%
WINCANTON PLC -24.71% 230 Delayed Quote.-9.35%
All news about REACH PLC
05:04aWincanton profit warning after HMRC loss
AN
04:42aFTSE 100 Edges Higher as Ashtead Gains, Fresnillo Falls
DJ
03:14aFTSE 100 Seen Flat After Mixed Asia Trading
DJ
03/03UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
03/02UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
03/01UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/28UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/19BoE Governor Bailey suggest UK interest rates will peak at 4.5%
AN
01/11FTSE 100 Closed Up Helped by Strong UK Retail Numbers
DJ
01/11Stocks buoyant ahead of US inflation print
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on REACH PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 601 M 723 M 723 M
Net income 2022 67,4 M 81,1 M 81,1 M
Net cash 2022 14,0 M 16,8 M 16,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,36x
Yield 2022 8,21%
Capitalization 283 M 340 M 340 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 4 671
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart REACH PLC
Duration : Period :
Reach plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REACH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 90,65 GBX
Average target price 170,80 GBX
Spread / Average Target 88,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jim Mullen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Darren Michael Fisher Group Chief Financial Officer
Nicholas Edward Tucker Prettejohn Chairman
Steve Hatch Independent Non-Executive Director
Olivia Streatfeild Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REACH PLC-4.68%340
NEWS CORPORATION-6.43%9 834
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY21.20%6 357
REWORLD MEDIA-4.13%331
D. B. CORP LIMITED-22.05%209
NORTH MEDIA A/S1.05%152