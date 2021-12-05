Reach Resources : Maiden Resource at Blue Heaven - Primrose Gold Project

Resource Estimation

A Mineral Resource estimate has been developed at the Blue Heaven Prospect within the Company's Primrose Gold Project. The estimation was completed by Philip A. Jones as a Competent Person based on data provided by the Company.

A total Inferred Resource of approximately 1.035 Mt @ 3.2g/t Au for 105,000oz has been estimated for the Blue Heaven Prospect, within the Company's Primrose Gold Project above a nominal 1.0g/t Au cut-off grade. Using a cut-off of 1.5g/t this Inferred Resource is approximately 0.582 Mt @ 4.7g/t Au for 87,000oz Au.

Encouraging exploration upside remains at the Blue Heaven Prospect in the form of an Exploration Target estimated within a range of approximately 0.963 to 1.925 Mt @ 2.0 to 3.2 g/t Au. For any Exploration Target Estimate the potential quantity and grade is conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource. This Exploration Target estimate takes into consideration all the wireframed lodes below and along strike of historic shafts and stopes exposed at the surface but not intersected by drilling and not included in the Mineral Resource.

Additionally, the Inferred Mineral Resource and exploration target is isolated to drilling completed at the Company's Blue Heaven Prospect alone. Drilling at the Pansy Pit could potentially increase the Company's Resource, providing additional value to shareholders.

Reach Resources Chairman, Robert Downey said: "We are delighted to provide the maiden gold resource to the market for the Blue Heaven Prospect, at our flagship Primrose Gold Project in Western Australia. Converting the Company's previously announced exploration target of approximately 170,000 to 520,000 tonnes @ a grade range of 2.2 to 4.5 g/t Au into an Inferred Mineral Resource of approximately 1.035 Mt @ 3.2g/t Au for 105,000oz is a fantastic result for all of our shareholders. This Resource allows the Company to push ahead and fast track the potential monetisation of Blue Heaven. Additionally, it provides confidence to commence additional drilling at the Company's Pansy Prospect, which lies South of the Blue Heaven Prospect, and together form the Company's Primrose Gold Project. It is certainly an exciting time for the Company and we look forward to 2022".

Table 1 - Paynes Find November 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate

Cut Off Tonnage Au (Au g/t) (Kt) Au (g/t) (Koz) 5.0 62 24.1 48 4.0 86 18.6 52 3.0 164 11.4 60 2.0 340 6.8 74 1.5 582 4.7 87 1.0 1,035 3.2 105 0.5 1,755 2.2 123 0.0 2,347 1.7 127

NB- Differences in sum totals of tonnages and grades may occur due to rounding

