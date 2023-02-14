Reach Subsea : Quarterly Report

The preferred provider of subsea services and solutions
Q4 2022
4th Quarter 2022
About Reach Subsea
Reach Subsea ASA is listed on EURONEXT Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker REACH. The Group's business concept is to offer subsea services as subcontractor and/or directly to end clients, based out of our head office in Haugesund. The core business of the Group is based on modern, high spec Survey- and Work ROVs operated by highly qualified offshore personnel and supported by competent onshore engineering resources.
The Group's objective is to be the preferred subsea partner and full-service provider of subsea operations for clients, focusing on safety, environment, financial solidity and profitability. Moderate risk contracts are targeted, thus securing revenue and strong liquidity, in parallel with increasing the fleet, asset base and staff size.
Highlights
Record 4Q and full year EBIT fuelled by high utilisation, improved pricing, solid execution and addition of new businesses.
EBIT for 4Q2022 was NOK 34.6 million (NOK 25.7 million), while pre-tax result was NOK 18.8 million (NOK 22.6 million).
EBIT for full year 2022 was NOK 105.2 million (NOK 79.1 million), while pre-tax result was NOK 98.0 million (NOK 73.0 million).
iSurvey and Octio, our businesses acquired the last year, contributed positively to both our market footprint and financial results.
Strong market conditions across all sectors fuelled by high energy prices, increased focus on energy security, and structural growth in offshore renewables.
Taking multiple steps to Increase capacity and integrate services to utilize the improving business environment.
Key figures
4Q 2022
4Q 2021
12M 2022
12M 2021
UNAUDITED
AUDITED
Revenue (NOKm)
327
191
1163
687
EBIT (NOKm)
35
26
105
79
Pre-tax profit (NOKm)
19
23
98
73
Cash and cash equivalents (NOKm)
192
149
192
149
Net working capital (NOKm)
71
58
71
58
Net interest bearing debt, excl IFRS 16 leases (NOKm)
(164)
(118)
(164)
(119)
Net interest bearing debt, incl IFRS 16 leases (NOKm)
(61)
164
(61)
164
Equity (NOKm)
579
287
579
287
4Q 2022
4Q 2021
12M 2022
12M 2021
Order backlog (NOKm)
740
110
740
110
Outstanding tender value (NOKbn)
2.5
2.1
2.5
2.1
Number of ROV days sold
766
793
3 204
2 667
Number of ROV days available
1 083
1 028
4 363
3 830
Technical uptime on ROVs
99 %
100 %
99 %
99 %
Number of offshore personnel days sold
7 768
3 463
26 987
13 402
LTIs
0
0
1
0
Number of vessel days sold
363
287
1 246
1 098
CEO Letter
Reach Subsea ended 2022 with another record-breaking quarter, with revenue growth of 71 percent and 39 percent growth in operating profit.
The last two years have been extraordinary in our history: Our revenue and profits have risen to a whole new level. In 2022, our revenue was NOK 1.16 billion, almost twice as much as in 2020. Correspondingly, operating profit and pre tax profit has reached the NOK 100 million level.
While we have experience steadily improving markets over the last 12-18 months, this achievement is the result of disciplined investments in capacity and competence over many years. We have more than 10 years of spotless subsea operations behind us, focusing relentlessly on safety and the environment. We constantly seek to challenge technical boundaries to be able to deliver better and more efficient solutions for our customers. Furthermore, we have a proven track record with regards to expanding and adapting our operations to the market conditions through cost efficient procurement of vessel capacity.
2022 was the year when Reach Subsea became a complete end-to-end subsea service provider, as we welcomed Octio and iSurvey to the Reach Subsea family. They brought us extremely valuable competence and technology and the integration of the two companies has been very successful. I am proud to see how our new colleagues have settled so well into the group. We are winning contracts because our clients appreciate our ability to support from A to Z. The in- house competence Reach Subsea now offers is optimizing value creation for all stakeholders.
4
Looking ahead, we see that the offshore service market remains strong. Investments in the oil & gas sector contin- ues, and there is no doubt that the roll out of offshore wind projects will accelerate both in Norway and internationally.
Reach Subsea is now primed for continued growth and profitability improvement. Our market position and business network and reputation are stronger than ever, and our extended service offering means that we can compete for all subsea assignments. Long-term core vessel capacity is secured at attractive terms through the acquisition of Edda Sun and new charter contracts for Go Electra and Olympic Triton.
Later this year, we will launch our two first Reach Remote unmanned subsea support vessels. This will be another important driver for us, meaning that we can offer significantly lower cost offshore services with minimal emissions. We also expect Reach Remote to be an important enabler for continued international expansion.
Profitable growth and being shareholder friendly are deeply rooted values at Reach Subsea, and a strong balance sheet is a requisite for our growth strategy. We have a tradition of disciplined capital allocation, and in line with our dividend policy the Board will propose a dividend of NOK 0.18 per share.
We entered 2023 with record high order backlog, and we remain confident in the development for Reach Subsea both in the short and long term. I am excited to see what the future brings!
Jostein Alendal
CEO, Reach Subsea ASA
Operations
Reach Subsea ASA Group ("REACH") had per the end of the quarter 10 WROV-systems and two "Surveyor Interceptor" available for subsea operations.
REACH had 4,363 available ROV-days in 2022 (3,830 ROV days in 2021), of which 3,204 days were sold (2,667) leading to a total utilization of 73 % (70 %). Furthermore, the number of vessel days that has passed through our P&L in 2022 was 1,246 (1,098), with a 88 % utilization (92 %). As the activity in iSurvey and Octio/ Monviro is not reflected in the ROV/Vessel operational days the monthly reporting of these figures have been suspended.
REACH has not had any serious incidents (LTI) during the quarter. Reach Subsea's strong statistics for LTIs is a result of our objective to ensure that we have the right procedures, well- trained personnel, and high-quality equipment in order secure operational success.
REACH offshore personnel contracting business, Connect Offshore, continued sourcing highly skilled offshore personnel during the quarter to Reach and other clients. This personnel base is highly important in peak seasons, when the number of man hours in operation normally doubles compared to Reach Subsea's own staff.
REACH acquired iSurvey Group in 1Q2022, securing in-house survey capacity. The transaction was settled in new shares and cash and closed towards the end of March 2022. Thus, iSurvey financials are included as from the 2Q2022 income statement and in the balance sheet. iSurvey had high activity in the fourth quarter performing survey services for external clients as well as contributing on in-house route surveys on Reach subsea spreads.
REACH has per 10th February 2023, a firm order book of NOK 740 million for projects with execution in 1Q2023 and beyond.
The Reach Remote project, our new and future-proof, sustainable solutions for subsea services launched early 2021, is progressing in close cooperation with our two major suppliers, Kongsberg Maritime (USV) and Kystdesign (ROV).
Pre-commissioning work with emphasis on detail engineering and supply chain evaluations for the build phase is ongoing. In preparation of Reach Remote being operational in 4Q2023, Reach aims to have the onshore control room ready during the first half of 2023 in order to start ROV operations on selected projects. Reach Remote is on track for delivery late 2023.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Reach Subsea ASA published this content on 14 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2023 07:19:10 UTC.