Reach Subsea : Quarterly Report

4th Quarter 2022

CEO Letter

Reach Subsea ended 2022 with another record-breaking quarter, with revenue growth of 71 percent and 39 percent growth in operating profit.

The last two years have been extraordinary in our history: Our revenue and profits have risen to a whole new level. In 2022, our revenue was NOK 1.16 billion, almost twice as much as in 2020. Correspondingly, operating profit and pre tax profit has reached the NOK 100 million level.

While we have experience steadily improving markets over the last 12-18 months, this achievement is the result of disciplined investments in capacity and competence over many years. We have more than 10 years of spotless subsea operations behind us, focusing relentlessly on safety and the environment. We constantly seek to challenge technical boundaries to be able to deliver better and more efficient solutions for our customers. Furthermore, we have a proven track record with regards to expanding and adapting our operations to the market conditions through cost efficient procurement of vessel capacity.

2022 was the year when Reach Subsea became a complete end-to-end subsea service provider, as we welcomed Octio and iSurvey to the Reach Subsea family. They brought us extremely valuable competence and technology and the integration of the two companies has been very successful. I am proud to see how our new colleagues have settled so well into the group. We are winning contracts because our clients appreciate our ability to support from A to Z. The in- house competence Reach Subsea now offers is optimizing value creation for all stakeholders.