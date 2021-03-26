Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Reach Subsea ASA    REACH   NO0003117202

REACH SUBSEA ASA

(REACH)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 03/25 11:19:11 am
3.1 NOK   +0.65%
03:17aREACH SUBSEA  : Sustainability Report
PU
03:11aREACH SUBSEA  : Annual Report
PU
03/23REACH SUBSEA  : Contract awards
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Reach Subsea : Sustainability Report

03/26/2021 | 03:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2020

Everything is within Reach

Sustainability Report

Reﬂecng the impacts our operaons have on economic, environmental and social factors.

Everything is within Reach

Find out more at reachsubsea.no

Contents

CEO Foreword 3

Highlights 4

About Reach Subsea 5

Sustainability within Reach 8

How we interpret our values

in a sustainability perspecve 8

Sustainability governance 9

Stakeholder dialogue 10

Material Topics for sustainability 12

UN Sustainability Goals 14

Environment 15

Transion to renewable energy producon 16

Reach Remote 17

Risks related to climate change 19

Reducing our emissions 20

Reducing our impact to the sea 23

Key targets 24

Employees

25

The safety of our people 26

The well-being of our people 27

Development of employee

skills and competences 29

Equal opportunies 30

Key targets 33

Responsible business 34

Proﬁtability and ﬁnancial solidity

Quality services

An corrupon and business ethics

Sustainability in our supply chain

Key targets

35 35 36

37

38

Appendix 39

Contact 41

CEO Foreword

Dear Stakeholder

Who had procedures and plans prepared for a pandemic with global impact on us all and everything we do? Nobody.

It is with pride we experienced that our systems, routines and culture were in place to handle such an unforeseen massive challenge. The concern for our employees is at the centre of all our operations and we quickly adjusted to more elaborate crew changes, quarantines, testing regimes and stringent hygiene measures on board the vessels. In that way we managed to ensure that all personnel return home from their workplace safe and healthy. Last year's records proved that our teams excelled when the business needed it the most. Our Management System and how we govern, execute and improve, as well as how we empower people to perform through fast decision making at the right level stood it's test.

Record high oﬀshore manhours in 2020 and zero accidents.

Through our connuous ReachED program, we have been able to create a united safety culture. The training of all personnel also focuses on the ability to look out for oneself as at the end of the day everybody must be very much aware of their own safety as well. Every individual contributes to the overall achievement of our goal to have zero accidents. By working as a team, acng with respect and integrity in line with our Code of Conduct, we deliver a safe working environment for all in compliance with internaonal human rights and fundamental labour standards.

Sustainability is ed up to our business as a whole and we are commied to ongoing operaonal improvements that enhance eﬃciency and reduce our environmental impact. We emphasize continuous improvement of all operations and by introducing Reach Remote we take a big technology step towards future unmanned offshore operations with significantly smaller vessels resulting in huge savings in emissions, energy consumption and personnel risk exposure. Defining and measuring environmental sustainability aspects and risks associated with our activities is important, also in alignment with the Sustainability Development Goals (SDG's) developed by the United Nations. In short, our targets remains; No accidents, no waste to the sea, lead the way to zero CO2 emissions.

Balancing environmental, social and economic performance is the Company's responsibilities to its shareholders and to society and the environment. The Board approves the organization's purpose, values and strategy and the Executive Management Team makes the daily decisions. More information on Corporate Governance in Reach Subsea can be found in the Annual Report. We continue our journey as a focused offshore service company that strives for safe, high value, zero emission operations, and we hope you will support us in this journey.

Jostein Alendal

CEO, Reach Subsea ASA

Highlights

35 551 total tonnes

CO2 emissions. Emissions have been reduced in 2020 compared to 2019 when adjusng for acvity levels.

34.19 total tonnes

CO2 emissions per available vessel day.

25 % of revenue

from non-Oil & Gas clients and sectors.

KPI target achieved with all me high revenue in renewables segment driven by major survey projects in oﬀshore wind sector.

0 major spills

of hazardous materials to the sea KPI target achieved.

105 employees

Full-me equivalents, where 11 % are women. KPI target achieved with an increase of number of female oﬀshore employees during the year.

0 work related injuries

of 428 646 man-hours worked KPI target achieved.

5 % sick leave

whereof 2.4 % short term.

7 % turnover

628 mNOK

Revenue for 2020. Revenue is driven by high ulizaon and successful project execuon.

956 vessel days sold

From a total of 1 040 available.

2 388 ROV days sold

From a total of 3 250 available.

99 % technical upme

KPI target achieved.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Reach Subsea ASA published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 07:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about REACH SUBSEA ASA
03:17aREACH SUBSEA  : Sustainability Report
PU
03:11aREACH SUBSEA  : Annual Report
PU
03/23REACH SUBSEA  : Contract awards
AQ
03/15REACH SUBSEA  : Operational figures
AQ
03/02REACH SUBSEA  : Says Cooperation with MMT Sweden to Continue Despite Takeover by..
MT
03/02REACH SUBSEA  : Cooperation update
AQ
02/25North Energy ASA - strong fourth quarter and record full year results, propos..
AQ
02/25North Energy ASA – strong fourth quarter and record full year results, ..
AQ
02/23REACH SUBSEA  : Key information relating to proposed cash dividend
AQ
02/23REACH SUBSEA  : Record result, proposed dividend of NOK 0,15 per share
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 509 M 59,1 M 59,1 M
Net income 2019 -35,7 M -4,15 M -4,15 M
Net Debt 2019 144 M 16,7 M 16,7 M
P/E ratio 2019 -6,34x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 445 M 51,5 M 51,8 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,62x
EV / Sales 2019 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 89
Free-Float 32,5%
Chart REACH SUBSEA ASA
Duration : Period :
Reach Subsea ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REACH SUBSEA ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jostein Alendal Chief executive Officer & Managing Director
Birgitte Wendelbo Johansen Chief Financial Officer & Manager-Human Resources
Kåre Johannes Lie Chairman
Inge Grutle Chief Operating Officer
Anders Onarheim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REACH SUBSEA ASA39.64%53
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S0.26%42 103
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT35.36%27 098
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-5.05%18 962
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED47.25%8 546
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED10.71%6 384
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ