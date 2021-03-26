Reach Subsea : Sustainability Report

2020
Contents
CEO Foreword 3
Highlights 4
About Reach Subsea 5
Sustainability within Reach 8
How we interpret our values
in a sustainability perspecve 8
Sustainability governance 9
Stakeholder dialogue 10
Material Topics for sustainability 12
UN Sustainability Goals 14
Environment 15
Transion to renewable energy producon 16
Reach Remote 17
Risks related to climate change 19
Reducing our emissions 20
Reducing our impact to the sea 23
Key targets 24
Employees
25
The safety of our people 26
The well-being of our people 27
Development of employee
skills and competences 29
Equal opportunies 30
Key targets 33
Responsible business 34
Proﬁtability and ﬁnancial solidity
Quality services
An corrupon and business ethics
Sustainability in our supply chain
Key targets
35 35 36
37
38
Appendix 39
Contact 41
CEO Foreword
Dear Stakeholder
Who had procedures and plans prepared for a pandemic with global impact on us all and everything we do? Nobody.
It is with pride we experienced that our systems, routines and culture were in place to handle such an unforeseen massive challenge. The concern for our employees is at the centre of all our operations and we quickly adjusted to more elaborate crew changes, quarantines, testing regimes and stringent hygiene measures on board the vessels. In that way we managed to ensure that all personnel return home from their workplace safe and healthy. Last year's records proved that our teams excelled when the business needed it the most. Our Management System and how we govern, execute and improve, as well as how we empower people to perform through fast decision making at the right level stood it's test.
Record high oﬀshore manhours in 2020 and zero accidents.
Through our connuous ReachED program, we have been able to create a united safety culture. The training of all personnel also focuses on the ability to look out for oneself as at the end of the day everybody must be very much aware of their own safety as well. Every individual contributes to the overall achievement of our goal to have zero accidents. By working as a team, acng with respect and integrity in line with our Code of Conduct, we deliver a safe working environment for all in compliance with internaonal human rights and fundamental labour standards.
Sustainability is ed up to our business as a whole and we are commied to ongoing operaonal improvements that enhance eﬃciency and reduce our environmental impact. We emphasize continuous improvement of all operations and by introducing Reach Remote we take a big technology step towards future unmanned offshore operations with significantly smaller vessels resulting in huge savings in emissions, energy consumption and personnel risk exposure. Defining and measuring environmental sustainability aspects and risks associated with our activities is important, also in alignment with the Sustainability Development Goals (SDG's) developed by the United Nations. In short, our targets remains; No accidents, no waste to the sea, lead the way to zero CO2 emissions.
Balancing environmental, social and economic performance is the Company's responsibilities to its shareholders and to society and the environment. The Board approves the organization's purpose, values and strategy and the Executive Management Team makes the daily decisions. More information on Corporate Governance in Reach Subsea can be found in the Annual Report. We continue our journey as a focused offshore service company that strives for safe, high value, zero emission operations, and we hope you will support us in this journey.
Jostein Alendal
CEO, Reach Subsea ASA
Highlights
35 551 total tonnes
CO2 emissions. Emissions have been reduced in 2020 compared to 2019 when adjusng for acvity levels.
34.19 total tonnes
CO2 emissions per available vessel day.
25 % of revenue
from non-Oil & Gas clients and sectors.
KPI target achieved with all me high revenue in renewables segment driven by major survey projects in oﬀshore wind sector.
0 major spills
of hazardous materials to the sea KPI target achieved.
105 employees
Full-me equivalents, where 11 % are women. KPI target achieved with an increase of number of female oﬀshore employees during the year.
0 work related injuries
of 428 646 man-hours worked KPI target achieved.
5 % sick leave
whereof 2.4 % short term.
7 % turnover
628 mNOK
Revenue for 2020. Revenue is driven by high ulizaon and successful project execuon.
956 vessel days sold
From a total of 1 040 available.
2 388 ROV days sold
From a total of 3 250 available.
99 % technical upme
KPI target achieved.
