Reach Subsea : Sustainability Report

2020

Everything is within Reach

Sustainability Report

Reﬂecng the impacts our operaons have on economic, environmental and social factors.

Contents

CEO Foreword 3

Highlights 4

About Reach Subsea 5

Sustainability within Reach 8

How we interpret our values

in a sustainability perspecve 8

Sustainability governance 9

Stakeholder dialogue 10

Material Topics for sustainability 12

UN Sustainability Goals 14

Environment 15

Transion to renewable energy producon 16

Reach Remote 17

Risks related to climate change 19

Reducing our emissions 20

Reducing our impact to the sea 23

Key targets 24

Employees

25

The safety of our people 26

The well-being of our people 27

Development of employee

skills and competences 29

Equal opportunies 30

Key targets 33

Responsible business 34

Proﬁtability and ﬁnancial solidity

Quality services

An corrupon and business ethics

Sustainability in our supply chain

Key targets

35 35 36

37

38

Appendix 39

Contact 41

CEO Foreword

Dear Stakeholder

Who had procedures and plans prepared for a pandemic with global impact on us all and everything we do? Nobody.

It is with pride we experienced that our systems, routines and culture were in place to handle such an unforeseen massive challenge. The concern for our employees is at the centre of all our operations and we quickly adjusted to more elaborate crew changes, quarantines, testing regimes and stringent hygiene measures on board the vessels. In that way we managed to ensure that all personnel return home from their workplace safe and healthy. Last year's records proved that our teams excelled when the business needed it the most. Our Management System and how we govern, execute and improve, as well as how we empower people to perform through fast decision making at the right level stood it's test.

Record high oﬀshore manhours in 2020 and zero accidents.

Through our connuous ReachED program, we have been able to create a united safety culture. The training of all personnel also focuses on the ability to look out for oneself as at the end of the day everybody must be very much aware of their own safety as well. Every individual contributes to the overall achievement of our goal to have zero accidents. By working as a team, acng with respect and integrity in line with our Code of Conduct, we deliver a safe working environment for all in compliance with internaonal human rights and fundamental labour standards.

Sustainability is ed up to our business as a whole and we are commied to ongoing operaonal improvements that enhance eﬃciency and reduce our environmental impact. We emphasize continuous improvement of all operations and by introducing Reach Remote we take a big technology step towards future unmanned offshore operations with significantly smaller vessels resulting in huge savings in emissions, energy consumption and personnel risk exposure. Defining and measuring environmental sustainability aspects and risks associated with our activities is important, also in alignment with the Sustainability Development Goals (SDG's) developed by the United Nations. In short, our targets remains; No accidents, no waste to the sea, lead the way to zero CO2 emissions.

Balancing environmental, social and economic performance is the Company's responsibilities to its shareholders and to society and the environment. The Board approves the organization's purpose, values and strategy and the Executive Management Team makes the daily decisions. More information on Corporate Governance in Reach Subsea can be found in the Annual Report. We continue our journey as a focused offshore service company that strives for safe, high value, zero emission operations, and we hope you will support us in this journey.

Jostein Alendal

CEO, Reach Subsea ASA

Highlights

35 551 total tonnes

CO2 emissions. Emissions have been reduced in 2020 compared to 2019 when adjusng for acvity levels.

34.19 total tonnes

CO2 emissions per available vessel day.

25 % of revenue

from non-Oil & Gas clients and sectors.

KPI target achieved with all me high revenue in renewables segment driven by major survey projects in oﬀshore wind sector.

0 major spills

of hazardous materials to the sea KPI target achieved.

105 employees

Full-me equivalents, where 11 % are women. KPI target achieved with an increase of number of female oﬀshore employees during the year.

0 work related injuries

of 428 646 man-hours worked KPI target achieved.

5 % sick leave

whereof 2.4 % short term.

7 % turnover

628 mNOK

Revenue for 2020. Revenue is driven by high ulizaon and successful project execuon.

956 vessel days sold

From a total of 1 040 available.

2 388 ROV days sold

From a total of 3 250 available.

99 % technical upme

KPI target achieved.