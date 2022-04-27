Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. React Gaming Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RGG   CA75526E1060

REACT GAMING GROUP INC.

(RGG)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  04/26 03:54:58 pm EDT
0.1750 CAD   -7.89%
07:26aREACT GAMING : Audited annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019
PU
04/19React Gaming's HypeX.gg becomes Compete.gg
GL
04/18REACT GAMING GROUP INC.(TSXV : RGG) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

React Gaming : Audited annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019

04/27/2022 | 07:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING

The financial statements of Intema Solutions Inc. are the responsibility of management during the reference period and have been approved by the Board of Directors on July 15, 2020. The management responsibility in this respect includes the selection of appropriate accounting policies as well as the exercise of some judgment in establishing reasonable and fair estimates in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) appropriate in the circumstances.

The Company, through its President and CEO during his tenure has maintained accounting systems and internal controls designed to provide reasonable assurance that assets are safeguarded against loss or unauthorized use and that we can rely on the accounting records for the preparation of annual financial statements.

The Board of Directors assumes its responsibilities for the financial statements principally through its Audit Committee. The Audit Committee reviews the audited annual financial statements and recommends their approval to the Board of Directors. The Audit Committee also examines on a regular basis the results of the audits performed by the independent auditor on accounting policies of the Company. These financial statements have been audited by Brunet Roy Dubé, CPA s.e.n.c.r.l. and their report on the financial statements is set out below.

……………………………………

……………………………………

Laurent Benezra

Anna Kastelorizios, Interim

Chief executive officer

and Provisional Chief financial officer

2

INTEMA SOLUTIONS INC.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Independent auditor's report ........................................................... 4 - 6

Audited Income Statements and Statements of Comprehensive Income ............. 7

Audited Statements of Changes in Equity ............................................. 8 - 9

Audited Statements of Financial Position .......................................... 10 - 11

Audited Statements of Cash Flows .................................................. 12 - 13

Notes to Audited Financial Statements ............................................. 14 - 59

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Intema Solutions Inc. published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 11:24:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about REACT GAMING GROUP INC.
07:26aREACT GAMING : Audited annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, ..
PU
04/19React Gaming's HypeX.gg becomes Compete.gg
GL
04/18REACT GAMING GROUP INC.(TSXV : RGG) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index
CI
04/12Intema Solutions becomes React Gaming Group Inc.
AQ
04/11Intema Solutions Inc. will Change its Ticker to RGG from ITM
CI
04/11Intema Solutions Inc. will Change its Name to React Gaming Group Inc
CI
03/11Intema Solutions Inc. - Parabellum Esports granted license for Rainbow SixNorth America..
AQ
03/10Parabellum Esports granted license for Rainbow Six North American Pro League
AQ
02/28INTEMA : Annual Report Audited December 31, 2020
PU
02/28Intema closes Parabellum Media acquisition
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,14 M 0,11 M 0,11 M
Net income 2020 -1,11 M -0,86 M -0,86 M
Net Debt 2020 0,12 M 0,09 M 0,09 M
P/E ratio 2020 -22,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 28,7 M 22,4 M 22,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 16,5x
EV / Sales 2020 224x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart REACT GAMING GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
React Gaming Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Laurent Benezra President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
R. Scott Meyers Chief Financial Officer
Jean-François de Haerne Manager-Information Technology
Laura Klauber Executive Vice President-Operations
Michael Wagen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REACT GAMING GROUP INC.0.00%22
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-19.65%2 025 803
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-36.27%61 592
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-26.20%54 094
SEA LIMITED-62.76%46 465
SYNOPSYS INC.-23.23%43 312