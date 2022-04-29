React Gaming : MD&A for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019

Management's Discussion and Analysis

For the year ended December 31, 2019

BASIS OF PRESENTATION

The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of the results of operations and financial position of Intema Solutions Inc. ("Intema" or the "Company") must be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements of the Company and the accompanying notes for the year ended December 31, 2019. The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). This MD&A reflects information available to the Company as at July 15, 2020.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This MD&A may contain "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this MD&A, including, without limitation, those regarding the projected financial performance of the Company; the expected development of the Company's business and projects; execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy; sources and availability of financing for the Company's projects; renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements, are forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements in this MD&A are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

The term EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Therefore, EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures presented in other financial statements of other issuers. The Company defines EBITDA as income from continuing operations before amortization of tangible and intangible assets, provision for impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets, interest, gains or losses on disposal of assets, gains on debt settlement, gains or losses on foreign exchange and income taxes on the result. Management believes that EBITDA is an important measurement tool as it allows us to evaluate the performance of the Company arising from operating activities irrespective of elements that depend mainly on non-operating factors such as the historical cost. EBITDA allows us to compare the operating performance of the Company consistently. Several analysts and investors use EBITDA to evaluate and measure the Company's ability to repay its debt and meet its various payment obligations.

OVERVIEW

Intema Solutions Inc., incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act, is a company which mainly provides email marketing solutions to approximately 18,000 users in 84 countries. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and currently trades under the symbol «ITM».

Intema's mission is to be the world's premier digital marketing platform. The Company has been simplifying and optimizing the online marketing activities of medium and large companies through innovative technologies and cutting-edge expertise for over 20 years. A Canadian leader in permission-based email marketing, Intema provides a wide range of products and services, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) predictive marketing and SMS marketing, as well as related professional services. More information about the Company is provided at its corporate website at intema.com and its product websites eflyermaker.com and matcheranalytics.com.

CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS (as at the date of this MD&A)

• June 30, 2020 - announced the signing of a software services agreement valued at $1.5 million on an annual basis with Vida Life A.I. Corp. and gains entry to the US telehealth market.

• March 13, 2020 - extended by one year the 15,000,000 warrants of the Company with an exercise price of $0.10 per share and an expiry date of March 29, 2020 to March 29, 2021.

• February 20, 2020 - announced the signing of a letter of intent to acquire 100% of the outstanding common shares of Publipage Inc., which owns Publitech, a leader in the development of relational and local Web marketing platforms. Negotiations are currently ongoing.

• January 29, 2020 - announced the signing of a first contract through its SqueezeCMM partnership with a North American film production and distribution company for its eFlyerMaker platform.

• January 2, 2020 - announced the signing of a $104,000 contract with LeadFox, a company that owns a marketing automation platform used by thousands of small and medium-sized businesses in more than 50 countries.

• November 27, 2019 - entered into a strategic partnership with SqueezeCMM, an award-winning technology platform and professional services agency that tracks user behaviour and content marketing performance.

• October 4, 2019 - closing of a $1 million non-brokered private placement.

• September 4, 2019 - trading on a postconsolidation basis (one postconsolidation common share for every two preconsolidation common shares held).

• May 13, 2019 - appointment of Laurent Benezra, CIM, CBE, as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

• March 29, 2019 - Quebec superior court approval of the proposal to creditors and closing of a $750,000 non-brokered private placement.

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(In Canadian dollars)

Three months ended

December 31

Years ended December 31

2019

2018

2019

2018

2017

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Revenues

Gross profit EBITDA (1) Net loss

85,822 (19,338)

(449,038) (548,541)

151,089 20,935 (82,234)

509,089 220,671 (964,745)

603,751 181,282 (440,066)

816,915 354,566 (502,907)

Net loss per share - basic and diluted

(473,462) (0.0112)

(584,586) (0.0116)

(1,005,995)

(0.0224)

(973,771) (0.0244)

As at Dec. 31

2019

As at Dec. 31 2018

As at Dec. 31 2017

FINANCIAL SITUATION Cash and cash equivalents Working capital Shareholder's equity

Long-term debt (current and long-term portions) and debentures

501,887 433,084 467,531 291,859

13,097 (1,074,001)

(762,008)

- (842,528) (157,632)

98,395

103,970

RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO EBITDA

(In Canadian dollars) Three months ended Years ended December 31 December 31 2019 2018 2019 2018 2017 Net loss (548,541) (473,462) (584,586) (1,005,995) (973,771) Interest expense net of interest income 2,707 22,084 20,756 46,013 96,550 Depreciation of assets and other intangible assets 14,550 59,706 (97,758) 210,478 195,564 Impairment loss of R&D credit non recoverable - 240,782 - 240,782 250,000 Loss on assets write-off 37,204 68,656 37,204 68,656 - Loss on goodwill write-off 49,536 - 49,536 - - Gain on employees benefits write-off - - - - (71,250) Gain on debt settlement (4,494) - 585,413 - - EBITDA (449,038) (82,234) (964,745) (440,066) (502,907)

FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019

OPERATING RESULTS

Year ended December 31, 2019

Revenues

Revenues decreased by 15.7% to $509,089 in 2019, from $603,751 a year ago. The decrease was mostly due to a decline in sales to a major customer, which decided not to renew his contract in November 2019.

Gross Margin

Gross profit increased by 21.7% to $220,671 in 2019, compared to $181,282 a year ago. Gross margin was 43.3% in 2019 versus 30.0% in 2018. The increase in gross profit and gross margin was mainly due to lower direct costs, mainly due to a decrease of depreciation of tangible and intangible assets.

Selling and Administrative Expenses

Selling and administrative expenses for 2019 totalled $1,126,489 compared to $635,113 in 2018. The increase was mostly due to the hiring of new key personnel to support the Company's long-term growth objectives and to increase business development. During the year, other financial and contractual legal issues also had a negative impact on the Company's expenses.

Research and Development Expenses

The Company continued to invest in research and development to safeguard its technological advantages and to develop new technologies. Research and development expenses totalled $156,685 in 2019, compared to $196,713 in 2018.

EBITDA

EBITDA decreased from a loss of ($440,066) to a loss of ($964,745) for 2019. The $524,679 decrease is mainly attributable to higher employees benefits and professional fees compared to 2018.

Net Loss

For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company recorded a net loss of ($584,586), or ($0.0116) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of ($1,005,995), or ($0.0224) per basic and diluted share a year ago. For the 2019 fiscal year, the decrease in net loss was mainly attributable to the gain on debt settlement from the proposal to creditors.

Fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019

Revenues

For the fourth quarter of 2019, revenues decreased by 43.2% to $85,822, from $151,089 for the same quarter a year ago. The decrease was mostly to the loss of a contract with a major customer in November 2019.

Gross Margin

For the fourth quarter of 2019, gross profit was ($19,338), compared to $20,935 a year ago. Gross margin was (22.5%) in 2019 versus 13.9% in 2018. The decrease in gross profit and gross margin was mainly due to the decrease in sales and the deleveraging of fixed costs.