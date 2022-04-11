Log in
REACT : Why FM companies outsource carpet and upholstery cleaning

04/11/2022
Whether for a particular issue or regular maintenance of their premises, FM companies can outsource carpet and upholstery cleaning to REACT.

carpet and upholstery cleaning services for FM companiescarpet and upholstery cleaning services for FM companies
Carpet and upholstery cleaning services for FM companies
Think of a modern commercial building, and you wouldn't necessarily focus on the carpets and soft furnishings. They're much more characterised by glass and steel exteriors, and hard finishes to floors and walls. But for FM companies operating in a wide range of business sectors, carpets and upholstery are a huge part of their portfolio of furniture and fittings. And maintaining those areas to the highest standards can make all the difference in projecting the right image for an FM company. In this blog, we take a closer look at our range of carpet cleaning and upholstery cleaning services for FM companies.


Things to consider when it comes to carpet cleaning
Here at REACT, we're used to providing a broad range of outsourced specialist cleaning services for every need and circumstance. When it comes to carpets and upholstery, our job is much more than running a vacuum cleaner over the floor to keep carpets at their cleanest. Unsightly and unhygienic stains on floors and furnishings need to be addressed to maintain standards. Modern materials and finishes on fabrics can include some stain-resistant technology. Even so, it's still a specialist job to address the scale of cleaning needed across a big building.


Cleaning floor and furniture coverings using specialist equipment and techniques
We provide an array of specialist carpet cleaning and upholstery cleaning services. Depending on the type of building, the footfall, and the nature of the fabrics, we can use a variety of methods. We focus on three cleaning methods in particular. Hot water extraction cleaning (steam carpet and upholstery cleaning) uses high-pressure hot water to agitate carpet fibres and dissolve dirt. We'd often recommend it for an office environment and advise cleaning to take place in the late afternoon or evening so carpets can be left to dry overnight.


Foam encapsulation uses synthetic detergents as a base to loosen dirt particles in carpet fibres and crystallize into powder form when it dries, which can then be vacuumed or brushed. It's an environmentally friendly approach as there is less chemical residue left behind after cleaning compared to carpet shampooing. However, it's not appropriate for thorough cleaning of heavily soiled carpets.


Meanwhile, dry (compound) cleaning applies a cleaning compound or powder into the bottom part of a carpet. By using a motorized counter-rotating brush machine to open carpet fibres, the compound can settle inside. The cleaning compound is typically made of biodegradable material that works like micro-sponges, which absorb dissolved dirt and are removed at the end of the process. We'd recommend dry carpet cleaning for commercial spaces that need to operate 24/7, as disruption during cleaning is minimal.


How we work with FM companies to deliver cleaner carpets and upholstery
Our fully vetted, experienced operators can be available 24/7 for FM companies on a contract or ad hoc basis. It may be a localised area of carpet, or all the chairs in an entire floor space. We can provide a regular scheduled clean, or act in response to a spillage, flood, or other emergencies. We utilise common sense, innovation, and leading products to ensure consistent and lasting results, in short timescales and at competitive rates.


They are plenty of specific instances where our carpet cleaning and upholstery cleaning services come into their own. One example would be smoke damage after a fire. Soot is oily and stains very easily so removing it is always a priority for us. We use a variety of different methods to completely eradicate soot and smells, including air blasting, pressure washing, steam cleaning and dry soot sponging. With upholstered furniture, we'll be thorough but gentle, to ensure that we don't strip off any finishes or cause further damage. And for carpets and curtains, we'll focus on cleaning and de-odorising, as the smell of smoke can linger.


To find out more about REACT Specialist Cleaning and our carpet and upholstery cleaning services for FM companies, contact one of the team today.

Telephone: 01283 550 503

Email: info@reactplc.co.uk

Website: www.reactsc.co.uk

Post by Shaun D. Doak
Shaun is the CEO of REACT Group plc., a business dedicated to specialist cleaning, hygiene and decontamination. He is deeply committed to making sure that every one of our company's clients receives the highest possible level of service. An expert in HVAC and commercial and industrial cleaning methodologies, Shaun has extensive experience in the facilities management and renewable services sector.

Disclaimer

REACT Group plc published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 14:10:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
