Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. REACT Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REAT   GB00BZ2JBG28

REACT GROUP PLC

(REAT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/26 03:00:00 am
2.65 GBX   --.--%
03:38aREACT : Why we look after our staff's health and wellbeing
PU
07/19REACT : We handle depot cleaning and office cleaning for FM companies
PU
07/05REACT : When FM companies need data room cleaning
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

REACT : Why we look after our staff's health and wellbeing

07/26/2021 | 03:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Our human resources are among our most important assets, and we look after staff health and wellbeing to ensure they perform at their best.




Here at REACT, we know that our human resources are among our most important assets. Without vetted, fit and equipped staff, we wouldn't be able to undertake our wide range of specialist cleaning assignments. Our staff's professionalism and fitness for work are also key in providing confidence for our clients. On a daily basis, they demonstrate a commitment to the job in dealing with all sorts of difficult situations. We ask a lot of them as they play a vital role in our being able to provide excellent customer service. In return, we believe the way we treat our staff members is one of the important ways that we go beyond the everyday in our specialist cleaning services. In this blog, we'll look at what we do to look after our staff's health and wellbeing.


Staff health checks, vaccinations and self-reporting keep us fit for work
We set great store in ensuring that our staff are medically fit, whether in the current pandemic or at other times. Where possible, we make sure that our staff are fully immunised for blood-borne pathogens such as tetanus and hepatitis. For infections where there is no vaccine, our other policies and procedures become ever more relevant. As well as general hygiene, we adopt a particularly rigorous approach to hand washing and respiratory etiquette.


Our approach to the health of our specialist cleaning staff is total. This therefore also extends to making sure our staff inform us as soon as they're sick. Again, this is of course especially important given the current circumstances and the range of different Covid-19 symptoms. We adopt a no-blame attitude towards sickness and reporting being unable to work. Staff must inform their line manager as soon as possible about any sickness or concerning symptoms. We have strict processes around returning to work after any period of sickness.


We don't overlook our staff's wellbeing
One of the most important aspects of our specialist cleaning service is dealing with trauma. That can be on the roadside or on the rail network, or it can be in a home or work environment. Some of the cleaning assignments we undertake are highly sensitive. And we know that dealing with the aftermath of accidents or fatality can in turn be traumatic for our staff. To address this, we provide a comprehensive Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) to provide advice and support 24/7 via a helpline. Our staff members can talk confidentially about anything they may have come across during a work assignment.


We're also aware that staff can minimise the impact that dealing with successive traumas has on their wellbeing. They can often feel as if they're desensitised to the situation, but may in fact be feeling high levels of stress nonetheless. That's why we drive awareness of our EAP throughout the company, by distributing discreet credit-card sized leaflets with information about the service. But it's not just for work situations that we offer help and support through our EAP. We want to support the mental health and wellbeing of our workers in the round. Whether they suffer a bereavement or a relationship breakdown, they have financial concerns or are worried about family illness, we can help.


Our amazing staff are responsible for safety and security
Ultimately, our primary duty of care is towards our clients' security and safety. We train our staff in every aspect of specialist cleaning. They get to know the correct dosage and use of all types of sanitising fluids and other cleaning products. We follow rigorous health and safety guidelines for all decontamination and deep cleaning processes, adhering to rules around colour-coding, specialist equipment, and disinfection methods.


One key element of protecting our specialist cleaning staff is of course Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). It's vital to have the correct PPE, and clear instructions on how to put on and remove all such equipment. For instance, for a disinfection we insist on every possible precaution. As a minimum, this would include a Hazmat Category 3 suit, A1P2 mask, and two pairs of disposable gloves. Of course, it's all well and good having equipment, but it needs frequent checking. Before any cleaning job, we prepare sanitising equipment following the industry standards. And most importantly, we always display warning signs near areas to be disinfected. That way, we always meet the greater needs of protecting public health alongside our staff's health and wellbeing.


To find out more about REACT Specialist Cleaning and our approach to ensuring our staff's health and wellbeing, contact one of the team today.

Telephone: 01283 550 503

Email: info@reactplc.co.uk

Website: www.reactsc.co.uk

Post by Shaun D. Doak
Shaun is the CEO of REACT Group plc., a business dedicated to specialist cleaning, hygiene and decontamination. He is deeply committed to making sure that every one of our company's clients receives the highest possible level of service. An expert in HVAC and commercial and industrial cleaning methodologies, Shaun has extensive experience in the facilities management and renewable services sector.

Attachments

Disclaimer

REACT Group plc published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 07:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about REACT GROUP PLC
03:38aREACT : Why we look after our staff's health and wellbeing
PU
07/19REACT : We handle depot cleaning and office cleaning for FM companies
PU
07/05REACT : When FM companies need data room cleaning
PU
06/29FTSE 100 Closes Slightly Higher, Driven by Home Builders
DJ
06/29FTSE Gains, Pound Expected to Rise Even With Covid-19 Risks
DJ
06/29FTSE 100 Rises 0.3% as Construction Stocks Gain
DJ
06/29FTSE Gains, House Builders Rise as Property Market Hits New Heights
DJ
06/29REACT : Earnings Flash (REAT.L) REACT GROUP Reports Fiscal H1 EPS GBX0.01
MT
06/29REACT : Earnings Flash (REAT.L) REACT GROUP Reports Fiscal H1 Revenue GBP2.5M
MT
06/29React Group plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended March 31, 20..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7,82 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
Net income 2021 0,72 M 0,99 M 0,99 M
Net cash 2021 0,90 M 1,23 M 1,23 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13,5 M 18,5 M 18,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,61x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 87
Free-Float 85,5%
Chart REACT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
REACT Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REACT GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,03 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shaun David Doak Chief Executive Officer
Andrea Elizabeth Pankhurst Chief Financial Officer
Mark Andrew Braund Executive Chairman
Robert John Gilbert Non-Executive Director
Michael Robert Sean Joyce Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REACT GROUP PLC100.00%23
ELIS11.45%4 277
HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC.-5.16%2 434
EIT ENVIRONMENTAL DEVELOPMENT GROUP CO.,LTD-34.49%1 558
GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.29.75%962
MEARS GROUP PLC22.73%293