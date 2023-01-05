Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. REACT Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REAT   GB00BZ2JBG28

REACT GROUP PLC

(REAT)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:33 2023-01-05 am EST
1.100 GBX   +4.76%
05:26aReact Group shares jump on contract with UK fast-food chain
AN
02:57aReact Group Wins Contract to Deliver Cleaning Services for British Fast-food Chain
MT
2022FTSE 100 Closed Up Boosted by US Inflation Data
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

React Group shares jump on contract with UK fast-food chain

01/05/2023 | 05:26am EST
(Alliance News) - React Group PLC shares jumped on Thursday, after it said it has won a multi-year contract to perform deep cleaning, window and facade cleaning across around 350 mainland UK locations for a "prestigious high-street fast-food chain."

Shares in the Birmingham, England-based cleaning, hygiene and decontamination firm were up 4.8% to 1.10 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

React explained that this contract has come as a direct result of cross-selling its complementary service offerings to an "established customer" of LaddersFree Ltd. LaddersFree, a commercial window cleaning business, was acquired in May 2022.

Under the two year agreement, React will perform up to two deep cleans per year.

It will be fulfilled by a team from all three divisions of the React. "LaddersFree will focus on cleaning the windows and facades, while Fidelis and REACT will provide internal specialist deep cleaning," the company explained.

React added that the value of work in the current financial year, ending September 30, is expected to be around GBP800,000.

Chief Executive Shaun Doak said: "This contract award highlights the value of the group's ability to deploy consistently high standards of specialist cleaning across multiple sites in the UK. It comes as a result of combining the quality of the relationships that LaddersFree has with its customers, with the strength of expertise and consultative approach to deliver effective, cost efficient specialist cleaning services, offered across the group."

By Sophie Rose; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

