    RHCO   US7552551068

READEN HOLDING CORP.

(RHCO)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:40 2022-08-26 pm EDT
0.0480 USD   -1.44%
READEN : Annual Report - Financial Statements June 30, 2022
PU
08/24READEN HOLDING CORPORATION (OTC PINK : Rhco) announces amendment of transaction with angelo mermer marble mining
PU
08/08READEN HOLDING CORPORATION (OTC PINK : Rhco) announces appointments of new cfo and gm
PU
Readen : Annual Report - Financial Statements June 30, 2022

08/28/2022 | 03:21am EDT
Annual Report 2022-Q4

READEN HOLDING CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

FOR THE YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

(unaudited)

As at

As at

30/6/2022

30/6/2021

ASSETS in US dollars

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

13,229

11,441

Accounts receivable

473,204

14,756,772

Inventory

137,700

164,090

Note receivable - related party

97,787

78,787

Interest receivable

738,444

1,338,292

Current Taxes

12,902

12,902

Other current assets

120,345

132,756

Total current assets

1,593,611

16,495,040

Other assets

Property and equipment, net

104,316

93,410

Goodwill

12,250,000

-

Investment in Angelo Mermer

2,562,266

162,266

Intangible assets

782,340

512,745

Deposits

45,196

63,260

Loan receivables

4,286,771

8,001,136

Loan to related parties

313,033

138,592

Interest in TNMD

119,240

1,312,224

Total other assets

20,463,162

10,283,633

Total assets

22,056,773

26,778,673

Annual Report 2022-Q4

READEN HOLDING CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

FOR THE YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

(unaudited)

As at

As at

30/6/2022

30/6/2021

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liablities

Accounts payable

986,548

3,401,314

Interest payable

387,833

763,766

Advances payable - related parties

421,177

109,310

Loan to related parties

712,120

580,000

Loan to directors

231,593

265,318

Director fees payable

-

14,160

Loans payable

227,578

378,334

Notes payable

158,111

158,111

Other current liablities

82,662

163,402

Total current liablities

3,207,622

5,833,715

Other liabilities

Loans payable, net of current portion

3,105,002

4,980,959

Other non-current liablities

31,533

4,878

3,136,535

4,985,837

Total liabilities

6,344,157

10,819,552

Stockholders' Equity

Convertible preferred stock

1,000

767

Common Stock

12,519,327

14,175,476

Additional paid-in capital

1,094,500

644,500

Exchange reserve

71,275

71,275

Subordinated loan Non-controlling interest

1,108,058

908,058

Non controlling interest provision

596,324

596,324

Valuation reserve

1,580,572

-

Retained earnings previous periods

(437,279)

(2,290,561)

Retained earnings this period

(821,161)

1,853,282

Total Stockholders' equity

15,712,616

15,959,121

Total liabilities + Total Stockholders' equity

22,056,773

26,778,673

Annual Report 2022-Q4

READEN HOLDING CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

(unaudited)

As at

As at

30/6/2022

30/6/2021

Revenue

7,648,389

1,998,723

Cost of goods sold

6,733,552

663,885

Gross profit

914,837

1,334,838

Operting expenses

437,719

294,503

General and administrative expenses

176,237

799,574

Total operating expenses

613,956

1,094,077

Income (loss) from operations

300,881

240,761

Profit attributable from an associate

Other income / (expense)

Finance costs

(123,337)

(149,583)

Income tax

(7,328)

(26,585)

Revaluation of assets

140,315

(452,258)

TNMD transcation

-

1,312,224

TNMD loss on share price

(1,180,224)

-

Foreign exchange gain/ loss

(39,699)

(7,409)

Other income/ loss

88,231

936,132

Total other income/ (expense)

(1,122,042)

1,612,521.00

Tax

-

-

Net income (loss)

(821,161)

1,853,282

Annual Report 2022-Q4

READEN HOLDING CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

(unaudited)

Cash flows from operation activities

Net Income (loss)

(821,161)

Depreciation and amortization

------------------------- (821,161)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

Decrease

(14,283,568)

Inventory

Decrease

(26,390)

Note receivable - related party

Increase

19,000

Interest receivable

Decrease

(599,848)

Current taxes

-

Other current assets

Decrease

(12,411)

Decrease

------------------------- (14,903,217)

Property and equipment

Increase

10,906

Goodwill

Increase

12,250,000

Investment in Angelo Mermer

Increase

2,400,000

Intangible assets

Increase

269,595

Deposits

Decrease

(18,064)

Loan recaivables

Decrease

(3,714,365)

Loan to related parties

Increase

174,441

Investment in TNMD

Decrease

(1,192,984)

Increase

------------------------- 10,179,529

Accounts payable

Decrease

(2,414,766)

Interest payable

Decrease

(375,933)

Advances payable related parties

Increase

311,867

Loan to related parties

Increase

132,120

Loan to directors

Decrease

(33,725)

Director fees payable

Decrease

(14,160)

Loans payable

Decrease

(150,756)

Notes payable

-

Other current liabilities

Decrease

(80,740)

Decrease

------------------------- (2,626,093)

Loans payable, net of current portion

Decrease

(1,875,957)

Other non current liabilities

Increase

26,655

Decrease

------------------------- (1,849,302)

Change in subordinated loan non-controlling interest

Increase

200,000

Change in valuation reserve

Increase

1,580,572

Cash flows from finacning activities

Change in Capital

Decrease

(1,205,916)

Net change in cash and cash equivalent

1,788

Cash and cash equivalent at beginning of period

11,441

Cash and cash equivalent at end of period

13,229

READEN HOLDING CORP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

FOR THE YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

(unaudited)

Additional

Paid-in

Preferred Stock Series

Capital and

Non-

D

Common Stock

other

Exchange

Accumulated

Shareholders'

controlling

Shares

Par Value $

Shares

Par Value $

Reserve

Reserve

(loss)/Profits

Equity

Interest

Total Equity

As at July 1, 2021

766,667

767

324,267,074

14,175,476

644,500

71,275

(437,279)

15,959,121

0

15,959,121

Exchange difference

0

Shares issued via Private Placement

19,391,069

Shares issused preferred

233,333

233

Shares cancelled

(9,810,000)

Additional paid-in capital

450,000

Net Profit for the year ended

June 30, 2022

(821,161)

As at March 31, 2021

1,000,000

1,000

333,848,143

12,519,327

1,094,500

71,275

(1,258,440)

15,712,616

0

15,712,616

Q4-2022 Report Annual

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Readen Holding Corp. published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2022 07:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
