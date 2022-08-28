Readen : Annual Report - Financial Statements June 30, 2022
Annual Report 2022-Q4
READEN HOLDING CORP.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
FOR THE YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2022
(unaudited)
As at
As at
30/6/2022
30/6/2021
ASSETS in US dollars
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
13,229
11,441
Accounts receivable
473,204
14,756,772
Inventory
137,700
164,090
Note receivable - related party
97,787
78,787
Interest receivable
738,444
1,338,292
Current Taxes
12,902
12,902
Other current assets
120,345
132,756
Total current assets
1,593,611
16,495,040
Other assets
Property and equipment, net
104,316
93,410
Goodwill
12,250,000
-
Investment in Angelo Mermer
2,562,266
162,266
Intangible assets
782,340
512,745
Deposits
45,196
63,260
Loan receivables
4,286,771
8,001,136
Loan to related parties
313,033
138,592
Interest in TNMD
119,240
1,312,224
Total other assets
20,463,162
10,283,633
Total assets
22,056,773
26,778,673
As at
As at
30/6/2022
30/6/2021
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liablities
Accounts payable
986,548
3,401,314
Interest payable
387,833
763,766
Advances payable - related parties
421,177
109,310
Loan to related parties
712,120
580,000
Loan to directors
231,593
265,318
Director fees payable
-
14,160
Loans payable
227,578
378,334
Notes payable
158,111
158,111
Other current liablities
82,662
163,402
Total current liablities
3,207,622
5,833,715
Other liabilities
Loans payable, net of current portion
3,105,002
4,980,959
Other non-current liablities
31,533
4,878
3,136,535
4,985,837
Total liabilities
6,344,157
10,819,552
Stockholders' Equity
Convertible preferred stock
1,000
767
Common Stock
12,519,327
14,175,476
Additional paid-in capital
1,094,500
644,500
Exchange reserve
71,275
71,275
Subordinated loan Non-controlling interest
1,108,058
908,058
Non controlling interest provision
596,324
596,324
Valuation reserve
1,580,572
-
Retained earnings previous periods
(437,279)
(2,290,561)
Retained earnings this period
(821,161)
1,853,282
Total Stockholders' equity
15,712,616
15,959,121
Total liabilities + Total Stockholders' equity
22,056,773
26,778,673
As at
As at
30/6/2022
30/6/2021
Revenue
7,648,389
1,998,723
Cost of goods sold
6,733,552
663,885
Gross profit
914,837
1,334,838
Operting expenses
437,719
294,503
General and administrative expenses
176,237
799,574
Total operating expenses
613,956
1,094,077
Income (loss) from operations
300,881
240,761
Profit attributable from an associate
Other income / (expense)
Finance costs
(123,337)
(149,583)
Income tax
(7,328)
(26,585)
Revaluation of assets
140,315
(452,258)
TNMD transcation
-
1,312,224
TNMD loss on share price
(1,180,224)
-
Foreign exchange gain/ loss
(39,699)
(7,409)
Other income/ loss
88,231
936,132
Total other income/ (expense)
(1,122,042)
1,612,521.00
Tax
-
-
Net income (loss)
(821,161)
1,853,282
Cash flows from operation activities
Net Income (loss)
(821,161)
Depreciation and amortization
------------------------- (821,161)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
Decrease
(14,283,568)
Inventory
Decrease
(26,390)
Note receivable - related party
Increase
19,000
Interest receivable
Decrease
(599,848)
Current taxes
-
Other current assets
Decrease
(12,411)
Decrease
------------------------- (14,903,217)
Property and equipment
Increase
10,906
Goodwill
Increase
12,250,000
Investment in Angelo Mermer
Increase
2,400,000
Intangible assets
Increase
269,595
Deposits
Decrease
(18,064)
Loan recaivables
Decrease
(3,714,365)
Loan to related parties
Increase
174,441
Investment in TNMD
Decrease
(1,192,984)
Increase
------------------------- 10,179,529
Accounts payable
Decrease
(2,414,766)
Interest payable
Decrease
(375,933)
Advances payable related parties
Increase
311,867
Loan to related parties
Increase
132,120
Loan to directors
Decrease
(33,725)
Director fees payable
Decrease
(14,160)
Loans payable
Decrease
(150,756)
Notes payable
-
Other current liabilities
Decrease
(80,740)
Decrease
------------------------- (2,626,093)
Loans payable, net of current portion
Decrease
(1,875,957)
Other non current liabilities
Increase
26,655
Decrease
------------------------- (1,849,302)
Change in subordinated loan non-controlling interest
Increase
200,000
Change in valuation reserve
Increase
1,580,572
Cash flows from finacning activities
Change in Capital
Decrease
(1,205,916)
Net change in cash and cash equivalent
1,788
Cash and cash equivalent at beginning of period
11,441
Cash and cash equivalent at end of period
13,229
READEN HOLDING CORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
FOR THE YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2022
(unaudited)
Additional
Paid-in
Preferred Stock Series
Capital and
Non-
D
Common Stock
other
Exchange
Accumulated
Shareholders'
controlling
Shares
Par Value $
Shares
Par Value $
Reserve
Reserve
(loss)/Profits
Equity
Interest
Total Equity
As at July 1, 2021
766,667
767
324,267,074
14,175,476
644,500
71,275
(437,279)
15,959,121
0
15,959,121
Exchange difference
0
Shares issued via Private Placement
19,391,069
Shares issused preferred
233,333
233
Shares cancelled
(9,810,000)
Additional paid-in capital
450,000
Net Profit for the year ended
June 30, 2022
(821,161)
As at March 31, 2021
1,000,000
1,000
333,848,143
12,519,327
1,094,500
71,275
(1,258,440)
15,712,616
0
15,712,616
