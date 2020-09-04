Reading International : Cinemas Manville with TITAN LUXE Reopens Today

Guests are welcomed back to enjoy the ultimate moviegoing experience with new safety measures and sanitization protocols in place

Reading Cinemas Manville with TITAN LUXE, owned and operated by an affiliate of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI), will be welcoming back their loyal guests today with extensive sanitization and safety measures in place. In an environment carefully designed to address COVID-19 concerns and to comply with the various governmental guidelines applicable to the control of this novel virus, guests can return to share the magic of movies again on the big screen.

“Reading Cinemas management has been working hard to enrich safety protocols and train our team following all federal, state, local and industry guidelines,” said Division Manager Scott Rosemann. “We understand the community’s concerns and are delighted to welcome everyone back and want to ensure the safest environment possible for our guests and staff.”

Reading Cinemas has implemented the following policies and procedures to help keep the community safe:

Masks are required to be worn by all guests and staff.

Guests will be encouraged to buy tickets in advance, either online or through the Reading Cinemas US app.

Only credit, debit, or gift cards will be accepted to limit monetary exchanges. A designated transactional space will be available onsite where cash amounts can be transferred onto a gift card.

Guests should arrive no earlier than 30 minutes before their showtimes so as to limit theater capacity and allow for increased sanitization.

To keep a safe distance from others, guests will be required to sit in their assigned seats and capacity will be limited in the auditoriums. Ticket purchases for each party will automatically account for six feet of social distancing between parties, by blocking off the seats surrounding each group. Reading Cinemas further encourages parties to be made up of immediate household members where possible.

Increased sanitization will take place regularly, with extra sanitization at high-touch point areas. Luxury recliner seating and personal tray tables will be disinfected after each use.

To improve air quality, Reading Cinemas has upgraded the HVAC to increase operations and maintenance frequency.

Floor decals and signage have been placed throughout the theaters to help guests keep a safe distance from others.

Hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the theaters. Guests will be encouraged to wash their hands before and after consuming food and drinks.

Visionary director Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated Tenet opens today. Audiences at Reading Cinemas Manville will have the opportunity to enhance their moviegoing experience in Reading’s TITAN LUXE premium auditorium while relaxing in luxury recliners.

Reading Cinemas is also pleased to present The Personal History of David Copperfield. This charming interpretation of the Dickens’ classic, which has already garnered a 93% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, stars Oscar-nominee Dev Patel (Lion, Slumdog Millionaire) as David Copperfield and is directed by Armando Iannucci (In the Loop, The Death of Stalin). Other new releases include Russell Crowe in Unhinged and The New Mutants. Tickets for all films are on sale now via the Reading Cinemas mobile app and at ReadingCinemasUS.com.

Reading Cinemas Manville with TITAN LUXE is located at 180 N. Main Street in Manville, New Jersey. For additional information, please visit www.ReadingCinemasUS.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Reading International, Inc.

Reading International Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI), an internationally diversified cinema and real estate company, is a leading entertainment and real estate company, engaged in the development, ownership and operation of cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand.

The family of Reading brands includes cinema brands: Reading Cinemas, Angelika Film Centers, Consolidated Theatres, City Cinemas, and the State Cinema in Tasmania; live theatres operated by Liberty Theatres in the United States; and signature property developments, including Newmarket Village, Auburn Redyard, Cannon Park, and The Belmont Common in Australia, Courtenay Central in New Zealand, and 44 Union Square in New York City.

Additional information about Reading can be obtained from the Company's website: http://www.readingrdi.com.

