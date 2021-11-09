Reading International Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results and COVID-19 Business Update - Form 8-K 11/09/2021 | 05:55pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Reading International Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results and COVID-19 Business Update ﻿ 92% of our Cinemas are Open Today Delivered Substantial Reduction in Quarterly Net Loss Reduced Global Debt and Improved Stockholder Equity ﻿ Earnings Call Webcast to Discuss Financial Results and COVID-19 Updates Scheduled to Post to Corporate Website on Thursday, November 11, 2021 ﻿ New York, New York - (BUSINESS WIRE) November 9, 2021: Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI) (the "Company"),an internationally diversified cinema and real estate company with operations and assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand, today announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 ﻿ President and Chief Executive Officer, Ellen Cotter said, "Our third quarter and October 2021 results paint a more positive picture about the cinema business as guests embrace a return to our cinemas. Even though 50% of our Australian cinema circuit was closed for most of the third quarter due to the Delta COVID-19 variant, our global revenues of $31.8 million increased 212%from $10.2 million in Q3 2020, driven by almost 88% of our U.S. cinemas being open and the strong performance of Hollywood blockbusters likeShang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Black Widow and Free Guy. Reinforcing the rebound of our specialty cinemas in the U.S., the Angelika Film Center in New York recently opened Director Wes Anderson's French Dispatch and generated an opening weekend gross box office of $103,000, representing the highest opening weekend at the Angelika NYC since November 2017." ﻿ "Looking ahead, we're encouraged about the rest of 2021 and beyond. As the Australian government succeeds in increasing vaccination rates, all of our Australian cinemas were open for business as of October 29, 2021, subject to occupancy restrictions, and expect to be showing No Time to Die, Eternals, Venom: Let there be Carnage and Dune, which are all set to release in Australia in November 2021. On November 5, 2021, we re-opened our Consolidated Theatre at the Kahala Mall in Honolulu following the completion of the top-to-bottom renovation just in time for the release of Eternals and to host the prestigious Hawaii International Film Festival." ﻿ She continued, "While we continue our leasing efforts at 44 Union Square in New York City, our Newmarket Village, Cannon Park, Belmont Common properties in Australia, our Culver City office building and our live theatre properties in New York City all posted improved real estate revenue and income results in Q3 2021 compared to last year. Following four successful asset monetizations in the first half of the year, we sold our building and land in Invercargill, New Zealand to create additional liquidity for our Company, while leasing back our Reading Cinema at the property. As a result, during the first nine months of 2021, we generated $141.9 million in cash from real estate sales to reinforce our Company's foundation to support potentially uncertain operating periods in the future. We also worked with National Australia Bank, Bank of America and Bank of Hawaii to modify the existing terms of our major credit facilities to ease our financial covenants during our recovery and in some instances we made additional debt repayments. ﻿ Our 'two business/three country' diversified business strategy has successfully provided the cushion we needed to survive the ebbs and flows of the global pandemic that began in March of 2020. We continue to believe it was in the best interests of our Company and ourstockholders to monetize certain assets at compelling prices (rather than fire sale prices), instead of diluting our stockholders by issuing stock (or equity convertible debt) in the middle of an unprecedented pandemic or mortgaging our future with high-cost debt. As our cinema business rebounds and stabilizes, we will turn our attention to our real estate developments." ﻿ Key Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of2021 ﻿ · A significant reduction in basic loss per share from ($0.88) in Q3 2020to ($0.46) per share in Q32021 ﻿ · A significant reduction in net loss attributable to Reading International, Inc.from ($19.2) million in Q3 2020 to ($10.1) million in Q3 2021. ﻿ · A significant improvement in our Adjusted EBITDA, which improved from a negative ($11.6) million in Q32020 to ($2.4) million in Q3 2021. ﻿ · Global Revenues increased by 212% to $31.8 millionreflecting the strong performance of certain Hollywood blockbusters, like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, coupled with 88% of our U.S. Cinemas operating, despite the fact that 50% of our Australian circuit was closed due to COVID-19 Delta variant lockdowns. ﻿ · Reflecting improving operational results, our Q3 2021 operating loss (reported under GAAP) of ($11.0) million, reduced37% from ($17.4) million in Q32020. ﻿ · TheAustralian dollar and New Zealand dollar average exchange rates strengthened against the U.S. dollar by 2.6% and 5.8%, respectively, compared to the same period in the prior year. ﻿ ﻿ Key Consolidated Financial Results for the First Nine Months of 2021 ﻿ · Due to our strategic property asset monetizations at compelling prices during the first nine months of 2021, our basic earnings per share was $1.45, compared to a basic loss per share of ($2.20) for the same period in 2020. ﻿ · For the same reason, net income attributable to Reading International, Inc. was $31.6 million, compared to a net loss of ($47.8) million for the same period in 2020, and our Adjusted EBITDA was $71.4 million, compared to a negative adjusted EBITDA of ($30.3) million for the same period in 2020. ﻿ · Worldwide revenues from continuing operations increased to$89.1 million, compared to $62.8millionfor the same period in 2020. ﻿ · Operating loss (reported under GAAP) reduced to$37.5 million, compared to an operating loss of $46.6 million for the same period in 2020. ﻿ · The Australian dollar and New Zealand dollar average exchange rates strengthened against the U.S. dollar by 12.1% and 11.5%respectively, compared to the same period in the prior year. ﻿ ﻿ 2 Key Cinema Business Highlights ﻿ Cinema segment revenues for Q32021increased by $21.4 million (or almost 300%),to $28.8 million compared to Q3 2020. Cinema segment operating loss for Q3 2021decreased by$8.4million, to a loss of ($5.1) million compared to the same period in2020.These improved results were due to the lifting of U.S. governmental restrictions permitting cinemas to reopen, coupled with the successful release of tentpole movies from the major studios, and despite the fact that 50% of our cinemas in Australia were closed due to the COVID-19 Delta variant. ﻿ As of September 30, 2021,the Companyhad reopened 43of our62 global cinema operations. Below is a breakdown by market: ﻿ · In the U.S., 21 of our 24 cinemas had reopened with occupancy restrictions in place. ﻿ · In Australia, 13 of our 26 cinemas were open and trading. The other thirteen Reading Cinemas were closed as certain Australian states mandated temporary community lockdowns to address the COVID-19 Delta variant outbreaks. ﻿ · In New Zealand, 9 ofour 12 cinemaswere operating. ﻿ · Two cinemas have been closed since before the onset of the pandemic-one in Honolulu at the Kahala Mall for a major renovation and the other in Courtenay Central, Wellington due to seismic issues. ﻿ We continue in occupancy in all of our cinemas and have not lost any cinema assets as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. ﻿ Working together with our landlords and lenders in Australia, during the COVID-19 pandemic, we completed the construction and launch of two new Reading Cinemas in Australia, each featuring all-recliner seating and an expanded food and beverage menu: (i) a six-screen cinema featuring a TITAN LUXE screen opened on December 22, 2020 in Jindalee, Queensland, and (ii) a six-screen cinema featuring two TITAN LUXE screens opened on June 16, 2021 at the expanded Millers Junction Village in Victoria. In the U.S., in November 2021 we completed the renovation of our Consolidated Theatre at the Kahala Mall in Honolulu, which now features all recliner seating and a Café & Bar. In addition, we anticipate completing upgrades to our Consolidated Theatre in Kapolei (Oahu) in time for this year's holiday movie season. ﻿ Key Real Estate Business Highlights ﻿ Despite increases in Q3 2021 revenue and income from our Australian entertainment themed centers (Cannon Park, Belmont Common and Newmarket Village), our Culver City office building and our Live Theater properties in New York City, we incurred a Q3 2021 Real Estate segment operating loss of ($1.5) million. The operating loss is attributable to (i) property and occupancy expenses related to 44 Union Square in New York, which were previously partiallycapitalized in Q3 2020, and the related commencement of depreciation, and (ii) a decrease in Australian property rental income due to the Q2 2021 sale of our Auburn/Redyard center. ﻿ Regarding our U.S. Live Theatres, on July 20, 2021, our Orpheum Theatre in New York City reopened to the public with the resumption of STOMP, which was amongst the first New York shows to resume live public performances. On October 8, 2021, live public performances resumed at our Minetta Lane Theatre in New York, which continues to be licensed by Audible, an Amazon company. ﻿ 3 Key Balance Sheet, Cash, and Liquidity Highlights ﻿ AtSeptember 30, 2021, our cash and cash equivalents were$90.9 million, which included approximately $8.4 million in the U.S., $59.8 million in Australia, and $22.7 million in New Zealand. AtSeptember 30, 2021, we had total debt of $245.8 million against total book value assets of $695.2 million, compared to $285.0million and $690.2million, respectively,at December 31, 2020. After a review of our portfolio, we monetized five real estate assets in 2021 (described below), which generated $141.9 million in gross sales, thereby allowing us to reduce our outstanding bank debt from $285.0 million to $245.8 million and increase our cash balance from $26.8 million to $90.9 million. ﻿ · On March 4, 2021, we monetized our non-income producing land in Manukau/Wiri, New Zealand for $56.1 million (NZ$77.2 million), booking a gain of $41.0 million (NZ$56.3 million) over our net book value of $13.6 million (NZ$18.7 million). · On March 5, 2021, we monetizedour non-income producing land in Coachella, California for $11.0 million, which represented a gain on sale after transaction costs of $6.3 million over our $4.4 million net book value. As a 50% member of Shadow View Land and Farming LLC, the entity that owned the property, we received 50% of the sale proceeds, being $5.3 million. · On June 9, 2021, we monetizedour Auburn/Redyard center in New South Wales, Australia (which included approximately 114,000 square feet of undeveloped land) for $69.6 million (AU$90.0 million), booking a gain of $38.7 million (AU$50.1 million) over our $30.2 million (AU$39.1 million) net book value.We have leased back the cinema at that site. · On June 30, 2021, we monetized our Royal George complex in Chicago, Illinois for $7.1 million, booking a gain of $5.0 million over our $1.8 million net book value. · On August 30, 2021, we monetized our Invercargill property for $3.8 million (NZ$5.4 million), booking a gain of $2.4 million (NZ$3.4 million) over our net book value of $1.4 million (NZ$2.0 million). We have leased back the cinema at that site, which will now likely be integrated into the adjacent commonly owned shopping center. ﻿ Conference Call and Webcast ﻿ We plan to post our pre-recorded conference call and audio webcast on our corporate website on November 11, 2021, which will feature prepared remarks from Ellen Cotter, President and Chief Executive Officer; Gilbert Avanes, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer; and Andrzej Matyczynski, Executive Vice President - Global Operations. ﻿ A pre-recorded question and answer session will follow our formal remarks. Questions and topics for consideration should be submitted to InvestorRelations@readingrdi.com by 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on November 10, 2021. The audio webcast can be accessed by visiting https://investor.readingrdi.com/financials. ﻿ About Reading International, Inc. ﻿ Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI), an internationally diversified cinema and real estate company operating through various domestic and international subsidiaries, is a leading entertainment and real estate company, engaging in the development, ownership, and operation of cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. ﻿ Reading's cinema subsidiaries operate under multiple cinema brands: Reading Cinemas, Angelika Film Centers, Consolidated Theatres, and the State Cinema. Its live theatres are owned and operated by its Liberty Theaters subsidiary, under the Orpheum and Minetta Lane names. Its signature property developments are maintained in special purpose entities and operated under the names Newmarket Village, Cannon Park, and The Belmont Common in Australia, Courtenay Central in New Zealand, and 44 Union Square in New York City. ﻿ Additional information about Reading can be obtained from our Company's website: http://www.readingrdi.com. ﻿ 4 Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements ﻿ This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "intend," "future," and "anticipate" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expected operating results; our expectations regarding the timing of the reopening of our cinemas and theatres; our expectations regarding the future of the cinema exhibition industry;our belief regarding our diversified business/country diversification strategy; our expectations regarding the relationship with our landlords and lenders; our expectations regarding the leasing and performance of our various real estate assets, including 44 Union Square; and our expectations of our liquidity. ﻿ Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and any variant thereof on short-term and/or long-term entertainment, leisure and discretionary spending habits and practices of our patrons and on our results from operations, liquidity, cash flows, financial condition, and access to credit markets, and those factors discussed throughout Part I, Item 1A - Risk Factors and Part II, Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as the risk factors set forth in any other filings made under the Securities Act of 1934, as amended, including any of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for more information. ﻿ Any forward-looking statement made by us in this EarningsRelease is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. ﻿ 5 Reading International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited; U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data) ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended ﻿ September 30, September 30, ﻿ 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue Cinema $ 28,751 $ 7,339 $ 79,580 $ 54,866 Real estate 3,052 2,852 9,562 7,975 Total revenue 31,803 10,191 89,142 62,841 Costs and expenses Cinema (29,237) (15,817) (82,485) (71,769) Real estate (2,683) (1,909) (7,902) (6,258) Depreciation and amortization (5,560) (5,612) (17,011) (16,149) General and administrative (5,274) (4,228) (19,205) (15,275) Total costs and expenses (42,754) (27,566) (126,603) (109,451) Operating income (loss) (10,951) (17,375) (37,461) (46,610) Interest expense, net (3,068) (2,379) (10,437) (6,176) Gain (loss) on sale of assets 2,559 (1) 92,345 (1) Other income (expense) 440 10 2,236 (186) Income (loss) before income tax expense and equity earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures (11,020) (19,745) 46,683 (52,973) Equity earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures (75) (97) 158 (292) Income (loss) before income taxes (11,095) (19,842) 46,841 (53,265) Income tax benefit (expense) 895 490 (12,380) 5,070 Net income (loss) $ (10,200) $ (19,352) $ 34,461 $ (48,195) Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (105) (124) 2,889 (389) Net income (loss) attributable to Reading International, Inc. $ (10,095) $ (19,228) $ 31,572 $ (47,806) Basic earnings (loss) per share $ (0.46) $ (0.88) $ 1.45 $ (2.20) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.46) $ (0.88) $ 1.41 $ (2.20) Weighted average number of shares outstanding-basic 21,809,402 21,748,531 21,792,007 21,749,146 Weighted average number of shares outstanding-diluted 21,809,402 21,748,531 22,462,657 21,749,146 ﻿ 6 Reading International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share information) ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ September 30, December 31, ﻿ 2021 2020 ASSETS (unaudited) Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 90,887 $ 26,826 Receivables 2,565 2,438 Inventory 1,123 1,059 Prepaid and other current assets 10,910 8,414 Land and property held for sale - 17,730 Total current assets 105,485 56,467 Operating property, net 306,610 353,125 Operating lease right-of-use assets 226,855 220,503 Investment and development property, net 9,647 11,570 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures 4,882 5,025 Goodwill 26,784 28,116 Intangible assets, net 3,470 3,971 Deferred tax asset, net 4,709 3,362 Other assets 6,719 8,030 Total assets $ 695,161 $ 690,169 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 40,513 $ 38,877 Film rent payable 1,709 2,473 Debt - current portion 2,586 41,459 Subordinated debt - current portion 702 840 Derivative financial instruments - current portion 220 218 Taxes payable - current 19,712 82 Deferred revenue 8,602 10,133 Operating lease liabilities - current portion 22,976 22,699 Other current liabilities 3,650 3,826 Total current liabilities 100,670 120,607 Debt - long-term portion 212,667 213,779 Derivative financial instruments - non-current portion 38 212 Subordinated debt, net 26,672 26,505 Noncurrent tax liabilities 7,499 13,070 Operating lease liabilities - non-current portion 222,918 212,806 Other liabilities 21,124 22,017 Total liabilities $ 591,588 $ 608,996 Commitments and contingencies (Note 14) Stockholders' equity: Class A non-voting common stock, par value $0.01, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 33,064,923 issued and 20,128,813 outstanding at September 30, 2021 and 33,004,717 issued and 20,098,607 outstanding at December 31, 2020 232 231 Class B voting common stock, par value $0.01, 20,000,000 shares authorized and 1,680,590 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 17 17 Nonvoting preferred stock, par value $0.01, 12,000 shares authorized and no issued or outstanding shares at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 - - Additional paid-in capital 151,383 149,979 Retained earnings/(deficits) (12,981) (44,553) Treasury shares (40,407) (40,407) Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,336 12,502 Total Reading International, Inc. stockholders' equity 102,580 77,769 Noncontrolling interests 993 3,404 Total stockholders' equity 103,573 81,173 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 695,161 $ 690,169 ﻿ ﻿ 7 Reading International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Results (Unaudited; U.S. dollars in thousands) ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended ﻿ September 30, % Change

Favorable/ September 30, % Change

Favorable/ (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 (Unfavorable) 2021 2020 (Unfavorable) Segment revenue Cinema United States $ 16,963 $ 807 >100 % $ 33,858 $ 24,582 38 % Australia 9,356 4,854 93 % 37,620 24,942 51 % New Zealand 2,431 1,678 45 % 8,102 5,342 52 % Total $ 28,750 $ 7,339 >100 % $ 79,580 $ 54,866 45 % Real estate United States $ 556 $ 231 >100 % $ 1,229 $ 1,165 5 % Australia 2,391 2,562 (7) % 8,000 8,050 (1) % New Zealand 230 230 - % 718 713 1 % Total $ 3,177 $ 3,023 5 % $ 9,947 $ 9,928 - % Inter-segment elimination (125) (171) 27 % (386) (1,953) 80 % Total segment revenue $ 31,802 $ 10,191 >100 % $ 89,141 $ 62,841 42 % Segment operating income (loss) Cinema United States $ (3,274) $ (12,059) 73 % $ (21,582) $ (28,640) 25 % Australia (1,682) (1,143) (47) % 566 (3,552) >100 % New Zealand (100) (208) 52 % 337 (1,126) >100 % Total $ (5,056) $ (13,410) 62 % $ (20,679) $ (33,318) 38 % Real estate United States $ (1,439) $ (872) (65) % $ (4,260) $ (2,344) (82) % Australia 464 397 17 % 1,782 1,902 (6) % New Zealand (509) (369) (38) % (1,430) (1,022) (40) % Total $ (1,484) $ (844) (76) % $ (3,908) $ (1,464) (>100) % Total segment operating income (loss) (1) $ (6,540) $ (14,254) 54 % $ (24,587) $ (34,782) 29 % ﻿ (1) Total segment operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the discussion of non-GAAP financial measures that follows. ﻿ 8 Reading International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss) (Unaudited; U.S. dollars in thousands) ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended ﻿ September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Income (loss) attributable to Reading International, Inc. $ (10,095) $ (19,228) $ 31,572 $ (47,806) Add: Interest expense, net 3,068 2,379 10,437 6,176 Add: Income tax expense (benefit) (895) (490) 12,380 (5,070) Add: Depreciation and amortization 5,560 5,612 17,011 16,149 EBITDA $ (2,362) $ (11,727) $ 71,400 $ (30,551) Adjustments for: Legal expenses relating to the Derivative litigation, the James J. Cotter Jr. employment arbitration and other Cotter litigation matters (2) 158 28 236 Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,364) $ (11,569) $ 71,428 $ (30,315) ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Reading International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Total Segment Operating Income (Loss) to Income (Loss) before Income Taxes (Unaudited; U.S. dollars in thousands) ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended ﻿ September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Segment operating income (loss) $ (6,542) $ (14,254) $ (24,587) $ (34,782) Unallocated corporate expense Depreciation and amortization expense (300) (215) (917) (634) General and administrative expense (4,109) (2,906) (11,957) (11,194) Interest expense, net (3,068) (2,379) (10,437) (6,176) Equity earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures (75) (97) 158 (292) Gain (loss) on sale of assets 2,559 (1) 92,345 (1) Other income (expense) 440 10 2,236 (186) Income (loss) before income tax expense $ (11,095) $ (19,842) $ 46,841 $ (53,265) ﻿ ﻿ Non-GAAP Financial Measures ﻿ This Earnings Release presents total segment operating income (loss), EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA, which are important financial measures for our Company, but are not financial measures defined by U.S. GAAP. ﻿ These measures should be reviewed in conjunction with the relevant U.S. GAAP financial measures and are not presented as alternative measures of earnings (loss) per share, cash flows or net income (loss) as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Total segment operating income (loss) and EBITDA, as we have calculated them, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. ﻿ Total segment operating income (loss) - we evaluate the performance of our business segments based on segment operating income (loss), and management uses total segment operating income (loss) as a measure of the performance of operating businesses separate from non-operating factors. We believe that information about total segment operating income (loss) assists investors by allowing them to evaluate changes in the operating results of our Company's business separate from non-operational factors that affect net income (loss), thus providing separate insight into both operations and the other factors that affect reported results. 9 EBITDA - We use EBITDA in the evaluation of our Company's performance since we believe that EBITDA provides a useful measure of financial performance and value. We believe this principally for the following reasons: ﻿ We believe that EBITDA is an accepted industry-wide comparative measure of financial performance. It is, in our experience, a measure commonly adopted by analysts and financial commentators who report upon the cinema exhibition and real estate industries, and it is also a measure used by financial institutions in underwriting the creditworthiness of companies in these industries. Accordingly, our management monitors this calculation as a method of judging our performance against our peers, market expectations, and our creditworthiness. It is widely accepted that analysts, financial commentators, and persons active in the cinema exhibition and real estate industries typically value enterprises engaged in these businesses at various multiples of EBITDA. Accordingly, we find EBITDA valuable as an indicator of the underlying value of our businesses. We expect that investors may use EBITDA to judge our ability to generate cash, as a basis of comparison to other companies engaged in the cinema exhibition and real estate businesses and as a basis to value our company against such other companies. ﻿ EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America and it should not be considered in isolation or construed as a substitute for net income (loss) or other operations data or cash flow data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States for purposes of analyzing our profitability. The exclusion of various components, such as interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, limits the usefulness of these measures when assessing our financial performance, as not all funds depicted by EBITDA are available for management's discretionary use. For example, a substantial portion of such funds may be subject to contractual restrictions and functional requirements to service debt, to fund necessary capital expenditures, and to meet other commitments from time to time. ﻿ EBITDA also fails to take into account the cost of interest and taxes. Interest is clearly a real cost that for us is paid periodically as accrued. Taxes may or may not be a current cash item but are nevertheless real costs that, in most situations, must eventually be paid. A company that realizes taxable earnings in high tax jurisdictions may, ultimately, be less valuable than a company that realizes the same amount of taxable earnings in a low tax jurisdiction. EBITDA fails to take into account the cost of depreciation and amortization and the fact that assets will eventually wear out and have to be replaced. ﻿ Adjusted EBITDA - using the principles we consistently apply to determine our EBITDA, we further adjusted the EBITDA for certain items we believe to be external to our core business and not reflective of our costs of doing business or results of operation. Specifically, we have adjusted for (i) legal expenses relating to extraordinary litigation, and (ii) any other items that can be considered non-recurring in accordance with the two-year SEC requirement for determining an item is non-recurring, infrequent or unusual in nature. 10 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Reading International Inc. published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 22:42:42 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about READING INTERNATIONAL, INC. 05:55p Reading International Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results and COVID-19 Business Update -.. PU 05:22p READING INTERNATIONAL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State.. AQ 04:08p READING INTERNATIONAL INC Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of Financial C.. AQ 09:09a Reading International Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results and COVID-19 Business Update BU 09:06a READING INTERNATIONAL : Q3 Earnings Snapshot AQ 09:03a Earnings Flash (RDI) READING INTERNATIONAL Reports Q3 Revenue $31.8M MT 11/02 Consolidated Theatres Invests in Hawaii Moviegoers With Dynamic Renovations in Kahala a.. BU 09/17 READING INTERNATIONAL : Date of Virtual 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Announced by R.. BU 09/01 READING INTERNATIONAL : Macquarie Downgrades Reading International to Neutral from Outperf.. MT 08/10 READING INTERNATIONAL : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results and COVID-19 Business Update (.. PU Analyst Recommendations on READING INTERNATIONAL, INC. 09/01 READING INTERNATIONAL : Macquarie Downgrades Reading International to Neutral from Outperf.. MT