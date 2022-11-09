Advanced search
    RDI   US7554081015

READING INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(RDI)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  02:19 2022-11-09 pm EST
3.310 USD   +3.44%
Reading International Says Stronger Dollar Hurt Results -- Currency Comment

11/09/2022 | 02:24pm EST
By Paulo Trevisani


Reading International, Inc. said Wednesday weakening currencies in Australia and New Zealand had a negative impact on third-quarter results.

The company said global revenue was $51.2 million, up 61% from a year earlier, and operating loss improved by about 40% to $6.7 million.

Loss in the quarter was $5.2 million, compared to a loss of $10.1 million for the same period in 2021.

The Culver City, Calif. cinema and real estate company has operations and assets in the U.S., Australia, and New Zealand.

The company said average exchange rates for the Australian dollar and the New Zealand dollar were 7% and 12.5% weaker, respectively, against the U.S. dollar, compared to a year earlier, which contributed to the quarterly loss "and negatively impacted our overall international financial results."


Write to Paulo Trevisani at paulo.trevisani@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-09-22 1424ET

